Mariah Carey Is The Queen Of Christmas In White Gown With High Slit In NYC: Photos
Mariah Carey, 52, was the vision of Christmas in New York City! The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer wore a stunning white gown accented with silver sequins as she took the stage for her final holiday themed show on Friday, Dec. 16, delighting fans with her festive (and sexy) ensembles. The latest gown featured a thigh high slit amid the tulle layered skirt which was attached to a fitted bustier style bodice. She added a matching tiara to tie it all together.
6abc
Rita Moreno, H.E.R. celebrate inclusivity of 'Beauty & the Beast 30th Celebration' cast, crew
HOLLYWOOD -- To celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Beauty and the Beast," Disney is inviting you to "Be Our Guest" for a new television event. This classic musical has been updated for a new generation. Rita Moreno is one of the actors participating in "Beauty and the Beast: a 30th...
6abc
Disney celebrates 'tale as old as time,' reinvents 'Beauty and the Beast' for new generation
HOLLYWOOD -- It has been 30 years since "Beauty and the Beast" debuted in movie theaters and later became the first animated film to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. To celebrate the milestone of this "tale as old as time," Disney has reinvented the story with a new cast for a new generation.
6abc
'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes the baton to young group of actors
LOS ANGELES -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is debuting in theaters all around the country now. It's poised to deliver the biggest opening at the worldwide box office this year. The film is tracking to open between $150 million and $175 million in its debut weekend at the domestic box office -- and between $450 million and $550 million globally.
