A teenage girl has been hospitalized shot in Leimert Park late Friday night. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for calls of shots fired at around 11:25 p.m.,When they arrived, they the found the 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound she received while she and another teenager, a male, were "playing with a handgun," police said. The girl was hospitalized, but her wounds are not considered to be life-threatening. It's unclear at this moment if the boy who pulled the trigger is in police custody.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO