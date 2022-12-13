Read full article on original website
Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Leimert Park
A teenage girl has been hospitalized shot in Leimert Park late Friday night. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for calls of shots fired at around 11:25 p.m.,When they arrived, they the found the 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound she received while she and another teenager, a male, were "playing with a handgun," police said. The girl was hospitalized, but her wounds are not considered to be life-threatening. It's unclear at this moment if the boy who pulled the trigger is in police custody.
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Father awaits justice after fatal OD in Castaic
The distraught father told the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy that the last time he saw his 24-year-old son alive, around 8 p.m. Jan. 29, he was in his bedroom. A few hours later, he awoke in the middle of the night to use the restroom and saw...
2 arrested in killing of innocent bystander caught in Santa Ana gang shooting
Police have arrested two people in the killing of an innocent woman who was caught in the middle of gang gunfire in Santa Ana.
Sheriff: suspect flees OC traffic stop, causes crash that kills motorist
A motorist was killed, and his passenger critically injured today when the car they were in was struck by a suspect fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Westminster.
Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle
Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
Man Shot, Killed in North Hollywood
A man was fatally wounded in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death is underway Saturday, according to authorities.
Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles
A 29-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Florence area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Though the Los Angeles Police Department initially indicated the collision occurred just after 6 p.m., police later said the man was crossing the street near East 76th Street and Avalon Boulevard at […]
Teen dead, boy hospitalized in South Los Angeles motor bike crash: LAPD
A teen is dead and a child was hospitalized after their small motor bike collided with a vehicle in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Tuesday. The crash at 92nd Street and Orchard Avenue was reported at about 5:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison. A teen boy […]
Intoxicated Mother Arrested After 6-Year-Old Injured In Crash
An intoxicated mother was arrested Wednesday after allegedly injuring her 6-year-old who was not wearing a buckled seat belt in the crash. Around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a crash involving an intoxicated driver near Highway 126 and Commerce Center Drive, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) ...
LAPD releases surveillance video of hit-and-run involving Tesla, pedestrian
Police on Friday released surveillance video and images of a Tesla involved in a downtown Los Angeles hit-and-run crash in their ongoing search for the driver. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 11. A white Tesla X struck a pedestrian who was in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Francisco […]
Body found on Home Depot garden in West Hills prompts investigation
LOS ANGELES - A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Garden Center at the Home Depot in West Hills on Friday morning. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the home improvement store located in the 2200 block of Victory Boulevard around 9 a.m. and the victim was declared dead at the scene.
LAPD officer charged with illegally sharing intimate photos without victim’s consent
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced a Los Angeles police officer has been criminally charged in connection with the sharing of intimate photos of a person without consent. “The conduct alleged in this case can cause lasting emotional distress. No one should be...
Man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death and killing their two young sons, in Orange
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was convicted today of stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder for...
Body Found at Mall in West Hills; Investigation Underway
A man's body was found Friday at the Fallbrook Center mall in West Hills, and an investigation was underway.
Orange County man convicted of murdering girlfriend, sons, then going out to party
An Orange County man has been found guilty of stabbing his girlfriend to death and murdering his two young sons back in 2012. The girlfriend’s body was stabbed 48 times, police said. On Wednesday, Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, from Orange was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his girlfriend, Arlet […]
Man suspected of attempted murder in October arrested
A 23-year-old Lancaster man suspected of attempted murder during an altercation that escalated into gunfire on Halloween morning at the Black ‘N Blue restaurant in Valencia was identified and arrested on Monday, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the...
Police ask for help in cold case after identifying 1978 strangling victim as 15-year-old La Puente boy
The body of 15-year-old Kenneth Nevada Williams was found lying on the pavement of Division Street in Belmont Shore, just east of Corona Avenue, on June 3, 1978. Williams' identity was recently discovered through investigative genealogy. The post Police ask for help in cold case after identifying 1978 strangling victim as 15-year-old La Puente boy appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Suspects Steal Merchandise in Century City Smash and Grab
Four suspects are at large Friday after committing a daylight smash-and-grab robbery at the Westfield Century City mall.
