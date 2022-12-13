ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Key News Network

Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
PICO RIVERA, CA
CBS LA

15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Leimert Park

A teenage girl has been hospitalized shot in Leimert Park late Friday night. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for calls of shots fired at around 11:25 p.m.,When they arrived, they the found the 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound she received while she and another teenager, a male, were "playing with a handgun," police said. The girl was hospitalized, but her wounds are not considered to be life-threatening. It's unclear at this moment if the boy who pulled the trigger is in police custody.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
signalscv.com

Father awaits justice after fatal OD in Castaic

The distraught father told the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy that the last time he saw his 24-year-old son alive, around 8 p.m. Jan. 29, he was in his bedroom. A few hours later, he awoke in the middle of the night to use the restroom and saw...
CASTAIC, CA
Key News Network

Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle

Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles

A 29-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Florence area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Though the Los Angeles Police Department initially indicated the collision occurred just after 6 p.m., police later said the man was crossing the street near East 76th Street and Avalon Boulevard at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Intoxicated Mother Arrested After 6-Year-Old Injured In Crash

An intoxicated mother was arrested Wednesday after allegedly injuring her 6-year-old who was not wearing a buckled seat belt in the crash.  Around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a crash involving an intoxicated driver near Highway 126 and Commerce Center Drive, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Body found on Home Depot garden in West Hills prompts investigation

LOS ANGELES - A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Garden Center at the Home Depot in West Hills on Friday morning. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the home improvement store located in the 2200 block of Victory Boulevard around 9 a.m. and the victim was declared dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Man suspected of attempted murder in October arrested

A 23-year-old Lancaster man suspected of attempted murder during an altercation that escalated into gunfire on Halloween morning at the Black ‘N Blue restaurant in Valencia was identified and arrested on Monday, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the...
LANCASTER, CA
Long Beach Post

Police ask for help in cold case after identifying 1978 strangling victim as 15-year-old La Puente boy

The body of 15-year-old Kenneth Nevada Williams was found lying on the pavement of Division Street in Belmont Shore, just east of Corona Avenue, on June 3, 1978. Williams' identity was recently discovered through investigative genealogy. The post Police ask for help in cold case after identifying 1978 strangling victim as 15-year-old La Puente boy appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA

