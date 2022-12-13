Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
21-Year-Old Male Arrested in Connection with Assault of Elderly Man
Santa Clarita, CA: A 21-year-old male was arrested in Santa Clarita in connection with the November assault of a man in his 70s. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokesperson Deputy Natalie Arriaga explained on camera the details of the case and the suspect’s arrest. A Ring doorbell caught...
2 arrested in killing of innocent bystander caught in Santa Ana gang shooting
Police have arrested two people in the killing of an innocent woman who was caught in the middle of gang gunfire in Santa Ana.
signalscv.com
Man suspected of attempted murder in October arrested
A 23-year-old Lancaster man suspected of attempted murder during an altercation that escalated into gunfire on Halloween morning at the Black ‘N Blue restaurant in Valencia was identified and arrested on Monday, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man arrested in battery investigation
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives identified and arrested a primary suspect on suspicion of battery related to a late-November incident in Saugus, a video of which was widely shared on social media, showing a young man shoving an older man from behind after an argument about a near-collision, according to law enforcement officials.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD announces 122 arrests in connection with follow-home robberies
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced that 122 arrests have been made in connection with 328 follow-home robberies that have occurred mostly in the Hollywood or Wilshire areas. The Follow Home Task Force was created out of the department’s Robbery- Homicide Division in November 2021...
foxla.com
In one year, LA police arrested over 120 people in connection with follow-home robberies
LOS ANGELES - In one year, since the creation of LAPD's Follow Home Task Force in November 2021, over 120 arrests have been made and over 320 cases have been investigated. Follow-home robberies became a growing crime trend in 2021. A suspect, or group of suspects, would follow the victim from a restaurant or store to their home where they would then rob them of their expensive watches or jewelry. According to LAPD, these robberies occurred mainly in the Hollywood and Wilshire areas.
Barricaded suspect in Lancaster taken into custody
An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a residence in Lancaster is in custody Thursday after a nearly 10-hour standoff with deputies.
Violent follow-home robberies on the rise in Los Angeles
Violent follow-home robberies are on the rise across Southern California and local police are cracking down and warning the public to stay alert. Follow-home robberies involve thieves targeting unsuspecting victims from public areas such as shopping malls or banks. They follow the victims back home or to a secluded area and then rob them, typically […]
signalscv.com
Mother detained for suspected DUI with child in vehicle
A 28-year-old Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while her child was in the vehicle on Wednesday, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. Greengard said CHP officers were responding to a crash that occurred on State Route 126 near Commerce...
theavtimes.com
Man with autism reported missing in Palmdale
PALMDALE – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a man with autism who went missing in Palmdale. Alijah Amir Harris, 22, was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Suspects Steal Merchandise in Century City Smash and Grab
Four suspects are at large Friday after committing a daylight smash-and-grab robbery at the Westfield Century City mall.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster brothers arrested in Halloween weekend shooting in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA – Two brothers from Lancaster were arrested in connection with a Halloween weekend shooting that occurred outside a bar in Santa Clarita, authorities announced Thursday. Isaac and Isaiah Clark, both 23, were arrested Monday, Dec. 12, when detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Cobra Unit...
Four Wounded in South Los Angeles
Four people -- one in critical condition -- were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles, and police are continuing their investigation Friday.
mynewsla.com
Armed Domestic Violence Suspect in Lancaster Taken Into Custody After 10-Hour Standoff
An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a residence in Lancaster is in custody Thursday after a nearly 10-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K, regarding a man who barricaded himself inside the residence after threatening a family member with a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Intoxicated Mother Arrested After 6-Year-Old Injured In Crash
An intoxicated mother was arrested Wednesday after allegedly injuring her 6-year-old who was not wearing a buckled seat belt in the crash. Around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a crash involving an intoxicated driver near Highway 126 and Commerce Center Drive, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) ...
2urbangirls.com
Four wounded after being shot at South LA motel
LOS ANGELES – Four people — one in critical condition — were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles, and police are continuing their investigation Friday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 9:31 p.m. Thursday to Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival, officers found two vehicles had been involved in a crash, a van on its side, and the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
LASD Seeking Information On Missing Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit detectives are asking for the public’s help locating missing Valencia woman Johanna Swanson. Swanson is a 45-year-old female White adult who was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in the city of Valencia., according ...
Two Deputies Injured After Newhall Burglary Suspect Resists Arrest
Two deputies and a Newhall burglary suspect were injured Sunday after the wanted man resisted law enforcement. Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a reported Newhall burglary on the 24400 block of Chestnut Street, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “(It was) reported a male entered the back ...
Comments / 0