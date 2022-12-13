ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Key News Network

Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
PICO RIVERA, CA
signalscv.com

Man suspected of attempted murder in October arrested

A 23-year-old Lancaster man suspected of attempted murder during an altercation that escalated into gunfire on Halloween morning at the Black ‘N Blue restaurant in Valencia was identified and arrested on Monday, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man arrested in battery investigation

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives identified and arrested a primary suspect on suspicion of battery related to a late-November incident in Saugus, a video of which was widely shared on social media, showing a young man shoving an older man from behind after an argument about a near-collision, according to law enforcement officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD announces 122 arrests in connection with follow-home robberies

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced that 122 arrests have been made in connection with 328 follow-home robberies that have occurred mostly in the Hollywood or Wilshire areas. The Follow Home Task Force was created out of the department’s Robbery- Homicide Division in November 2021...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

In one year, LA police arrested over 120 people in connection with follow-home robberies

LOS ANGELES - In one year, since the creation of LAPD's Follow Home Task Force in November 2021, over 120 arrests have been made and over 320 cases have been investigated. Follow-home robberies became a growing crime trend in 2021. A suspect, or group of suspects, would follow the victim from a restaurant or store to their home where they would then rob them of their expensive watches or jewelry. According to LAPD, these robberies occurred mainly in the Hollywood and Wilshire areas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Violent follow-home robberies on the rise in Los Angeles

Violent follow-home robberies are on the rise across Southern California and local police are cracking down and warning the public to stay alert. Follow-home robberies involve thieves targeting unsuspecting victims from public areas such as shopping malls or banks. They follow the victims back home or to a secluded area and then rob them, typically […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Mother detained for suspected DUI with child in vehicle

A 28-year-old Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while her child was in the vehicle on Wednesday, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. Greengard said CHP officers were responding to a crash that occurred on State Route 126 near Commerce...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Man with autism reported missing in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a man with autism who went missing in Palmdale. Alijah Amir Harris, 22, was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster brothers arrested in Halloween weekend shooting in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA – Two brothers from Lancaster were arrested in connection with a Halloween weekend shooting that occurred outside a bar in Santa Clarita, authorities announced Thursday. Isaac and Isaiah Clark, both 23, were arrested Monday, Dec. 12, when detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Cobra Unit...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Armed Domestic Violence Suspect in Lancaster Taken Into Custody After 10-Hour Standoff

An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a residence in Lancaster is in custody Thursday after a nearly 10-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K, regarding a man who barricaded himself inside the residence after threatening a family member with a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LANCASTER, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Intoxicated Mother Arrested After 6-Year-Old Injured In Crash

An intoxicated mother was arrested Wednesday after allegedly injuring her 6-year-old who was not wearing a buckled seat belt in the crash.  Around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a crash involving an intoxicated driver near Highway 126 and Commerce Center Drive, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Four wounded after being shot at South LA motel

LOS ANGELES – Four people — one in critical condition — were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles, and police are continuing their investigation Friday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 9:31 p.m. Thursday to Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival, officers found two vehicles had been involved in a crash, a van on its side, and the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA

