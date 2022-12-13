Read full article on original website
WWMT
Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers
County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The...
WWMT
Retiring BCPD Chief Jim Blocker reflects on 26 year law enforcement career in W. Michigan
You could say that Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker had been chasing a career in law enforcement long before he was ever sworn in. Blocker, who is retiring in January, saved a 4 year old boy from being hit by a drunk driver when he was volunteering at a Christian high school in New Mexico.
WWMT
Infant's death considered suspicious, Portage Department of Public Safety say
PORTAGE, Mich. — Police responded to a report Thursday at 5:50 p.m. of an unresponsive 18-month-old baby boy at Anna's Vineyard Apartments, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Police and Fire Division personnel assessed the baby who was unresponsive but had a pulse, according to investigators. The...
WWMT
Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects
LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
WWMT
Battle Creek Transit to roll out bus changes due to staffing shortages
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Service adjustments to all modes of transportation for the Battle Creek transit is scheduled to start Monday due to the ongoing staffing shortages, according to the City of Battle Creek. Battle Creek Transit bus routes are scheduled to operate Monday through Friday from 5:15 a.m....
WWMT
Helicopter searches for missing Kalamazoo County mother, vehicle located abandoned
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search continues for a Kalamazoo County woman reported missing less than a week ago when her vehicle was found abandoned. As of Thursday afternoon, deputies recovered Heather Kelley's vehicle but have not found the 35-year-old mother of eight children, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
WWMT
Fire Marshal to investigate suspicious fire, officers say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The back of a home near N Rose Street in Kalamazoo was engulfed with a heavy fire Wednesday around 11 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Once officers were on scene, the fire was under control within 10 minutes and the fire was...
WWMT
"It's hit or miss right now," Bronson Healthcare officials address Ozempic shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo healthcare officials said they're dealing with a shortage of Ozempic, a drug to treat type 2 diabetes. “We see it in our own Bronson outpatient pharmacies, and I know there's problems that exist in other pharmacies within the community. It's really hit or miss right now,” said Dr. Troy Shirley, system director of pharmacy for Bronson Healthcare.
WWMT
Acension Borgess nurses ratify new labor contract with hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A potential nurses strike was avoided Wednesday at Ascension Borgess hospital in Kalamazoo. A new three-year labor agreement was signed between the nurses' union and the hospital system covers over 300 registered nurses. The nurses had been working without a contract for more than a month.
WWMT
Suspect steals fire truck after reports of disorderly conduct
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect hopped in a fire truck Saturday morning and drove away, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to 15146 16th Avenue around 10:52 Saturday morning for a report of a disorderly person damaging property and pulling fire alarms, deputies said.
WWMT
Groundbreaking event for Kalamazoo Eastside neighborhood project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Land Bank and the Eastside Neighborhood Association broke ground Wednesday for the community redevelopment project Eastside Square. Future building is expected soon of six 1-2 bedroom energy efficient homes, along with about 1,800 square feet of commercial space. The future of the Eastside...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Friday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some students at Kalamazoo Public Schools may be impacted by bus routes cancellations scheduled for Friday. Past announcement: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday. The following routes are expected to be cancelled, according to the district:. Bus 34 - Kalamazoo Central, Woodward, King-Westwood. Bus...
WWMT
Portage park expected to see improvements with a half-million grant
PORTAGE, Mich. — Improvements are on the horizon for a park in the city of Portage. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday, that a $500,000 is expected to improve Lexington Green Park, according to the park director. The project was among 13 community...
WWMT
Cadets in Kellogg Community College's Regional Police Academy to graduate
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Cadets in Kellogg Community College's Regional Police Academy are expected to graduate Friday. There are 20 cadets in the current semester-long program and 16 of them were sponsored by the Battle Creek Police Department who are to join the department following the ceremony. Although they...
WWMT
Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
WWMT
Breaking: 11 charged in connection to drug and firearm trafficking in Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant victory today in the battle against gun violence. Several people were arrested after a year-long FBI investigation. That investigation involved guns and illegally transforming them into fully automatic weapons. Police say the pipeline spans from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids. “switches” are...
WWMT
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
WWMT
Schuler's hosts open house for new apartments
Schuler's restaurant in Marshall, known for fine dining, hosted an open-house Thursday to display their new second and third story apartments. Thursday's event gave people a chance to see phase one of the renovation Royal Hotel and Apartments project. "We have put in seven apartments and an elevator into the...
WWMT
Road closure scheduled in Battle Creek due to fire hydrant replacement
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — City water crews are scheduled to replace a fire hydrant which will cause a temporary road closure of Riverside Drive, according to the City of Battle Creek. The project is expected to take place Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Kalamazoo: Fire Marshal to...
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen dies day after being shot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 17-year-old died at the hospital Saturday, a day after being shot in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are not identifying the victim until all family is notified. The shooting happened at Interfaith Homes around 4 p.m. on...
