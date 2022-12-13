ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games

There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies

Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Dansby Swanson, Cubs agree to 7-year, $177M contract

Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs are reportedly in agreement on a contract, per Jeff Passan. The deal is reportedly worth $177 million over 7 years, per Russell Dorsey. Swanson was linked to a number of teams throughout free agency, but the star shortstop has finally found his new home. Swanson was an exciting prospect […] The post Dansby Swanson, Cubs agree to 7-year, $177M contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks

The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook’s historic triple-double is the first of its kind in Lakers history

Another triple-double, another Los Angeles Lakers history for Russell Westbrook. With Anthony Davis leaving early due to foot injury, Westbrook stepped up big time to help the Lakers take down the Denver Nuggets on Friday, 128-106. Russ came off the bench and recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in 30 minutes of action. He only had four turnovers in the game and recorded two steals as LA saw a massive second half surge, highlighted by their 33-20 fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

1 Lakers player who must be traded soon

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. In the interim, unofficial trade season begins Thursday, when a crop of last summer’s free agent signings become eligible to be dealt (the next wave hits on Jan. 15). The Lakers (11-16) have shown recent signs of […] The post 1 Lakers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Chris Paul’s graduation from Winston-Salem State

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one proud friend after witnessing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul graduate from Winston-Salem State. Paul joined Winston-Salem State’s graduation ceremony on Friday just a day after helping the Suns take down the Los Angeles Clippers, taking a nearly four-hour flight from California in order to be part of […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Chris Paul’s graduation from Winston-Salem State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cubs emerge as favorites in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes

Dansby Swanson’s free agency market has been heating up over the past couple of days and it appears that one team may be pulling ahead as favorites. According to the latest MLB rumors from Jesse Rogers of ESPN, via Bleacher Nation, the Chicago Cubs are considered a strong possibility for Swanson in free agency. Rogers […] The post RUMOR: Cubs emerge as favorites in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to being asked about World Cup predictions

Of course, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a hoops junkie. But he also holds an appreciation for other sports, with soccer being one of them. With the World Cup Final between Argentina and France set to take place Saturday morning, the media asked James who his pick is to win the World Cup […] The post LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to being asked about World Cup predictions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook’s reaction to clutch triple-double will make Lakers fans smile

Russell Westbrook has seemingly found the spark to reignite his basketball career. It seemed that at one point, the former MVP would never fit with the Los Angeles Lakers. This season, though, Westbrook has thrived as the sixth man of the team. There was no better example of that than their last game against the Nuggets, where Russ cooked up a triple-double to lead LA to victory. After the game, it was crystal clear that Russell Westbrook was pleased with his performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy