Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games
There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies
Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
Ben Simmons drops truth bomb on Jacque Vaughn’s impact on Nets
At this point, there’s no denying that the Brooklyn Nets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They have won eight out of their last 10 games and they’re rapidly rising in the East. You also cannot question the impact head coach Jacque Vaughn has had on this team since he took over the helm.
‘Messed me up’: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue provides critical update on his nuts after getting hit by a Kyle Anderson fastball
The Los Angeles Clippers secured an impressive 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. As it turns out, however, coach Tyronn Lue came out of the game a bit worse for wear after being on the receiving end of a wayward pass from Wolves forward Kyle Anderson. Coach Lue...
Dansby Swanson, Cubs agree to 7-year, $177M contract
Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs are reportedly in agreement on a contract, per Jeff Passan. The deal is reportedly worth $177 million over 7 years, per Russell Dorsey. Swanson was linked to a number of teams throughout free agency, but the star shortstop has finally found his new home. Swanson was an exciting prospect […] The post Dansby Swanson, Cubs agree to 7-year, $177M contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks
The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
Damian Lillard pulls off stunning scoring feat that’s hard to believe no one has done before in NBA history
Damian Lillard is still scorching hot, and the might remain that way forever. Of course, he won’t but NBA fans have to appreciate the scoring binge the Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard is having while it lasts. Lillard went off yet again Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs,...
Timberwolves bench to see action vs. reeling Bulls
The Minnesota Timberwolves survived one game without Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and D’Angelo Russell. Missing three starters again is a
Russell Westbrook’s historic triple-double is the first of its kind in Lakers history
Another triple-double, another Los Angeles Lakers history for Russell Westbrook. With Anthony Davis leaving early due to foot injury, Westbrook stepped up big time to help the Lakers take down the Denver Nuggets on Friday, 128-106. Russ came off the bench and recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in 30 minutes of action. He only had four turnovers in the game and recorded two steals as LA saw a massive second half surge, highlighted by their 33-20 fourth quarter.
1 Lakers player who must be traded soon
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. In the interim, unofficial trade season begins Thursday, when a crop of last summer’s free agent signings become eligible to be dealt (the next wave hits on Jan. 15). The Lakers (11-16) have shown recent signs of […] The post 1 Lakers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr applauds James Wiseman for big impact in Warriors loss to Sixers
Odds are still against James Wiseman being a regular contributor when it matters most for the Golden State Warriors—at least assuming the defending champions make the playoffs. Stephen Curry’s shoulder injury has put everything in flux for the Warriors, including the team’s rotation as it searches for ways to weather the storm of his weeks-long absence.
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Davidson in Real Time
No. 1 Purdue basketball (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) tips off against Davidson (7-3) for the 2022 Indy Classic on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time, straight from press row.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Chris Paul’s graduation from Winston-Salem State
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one proud friend after witnessing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul graduate from Winston-Salem State. Paul joined Winston-Salem State’s graduation ceremony on Friday just a day after helping the Suns take down the Los Angeles Clippers, taking a nearly four-hour flight from California in order to be part of […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Chris Paul’s graduation from Winston-Salem State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Cubs emerge as favorites in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes
Dansby Swanson’s free agency market has been heating up over the past couple of days and it appears that one team may be pulling ahead as favorites. According to the latest MLB rumors from Jesse Rogers of ESPN, via Bleacher Nation, the Chicago Cubs are considered a strong possibility for Swanson in free agency. Rogers […] The post RUMOR: Cubs emerge as favorites in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jacob deGrom’s latest health whispers will make Rangers fans hyped
Jacob deGrom was one of the most coveted arms in this year’s free agency. After all, he’s been one of the best pitchers in the entire MLB over the past nine seasons for the New York Mets. Thus, the Texas Rangers pulled out all the stops to acquire his services, signing deGrom to a five-year, $185 million contract two weeks ago.
Matt Ryan Blows Biggest Leads in NFL Regular Season, Super Bowl History
Longtime NFL fans may feel a sense of déjà vu.
LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to being asked about World Cup predictions
Of course, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a hoops junkie. But he also holds an appreciation for other sports, with soccer being one of them. With the World Cup Final between Argentina and France set to take place Saturday morning, the media asked James who his pick is to win the World Cup […] The post LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to being asked about World Cup predictions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s reaction to clutch triple-double will make Lakers fans smile
Russell Westbrook has seemingly found the spark to reignite his basketball career. It seemed that at one point, the former MVP would never fit with the Los Angeles Lakers. This season, though, Westbrook has thrived as the sixth man of the team. There was no better example of that than their last game against the Nuggets, where Russ cooked up a triple-double to lead LA to victory. After the game, it was crystal clear that Russell Westbrook was pleased with his performance.
NFL Odds: Sharp prop picks for Week 15 as Derrick Henry finds the endzone
Under 58.5 (-113) Kenny Pickett is out this week with a concussion despite being a partial participant in some practices late in the week. The Steelers have named Mitch Trubisky their starting QB for this week but could see Mason Rudolph at some point. Either way, neither of these players inspires a ton of confidence.
