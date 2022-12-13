4 days after passing their toughest test yet, the Tigers face the Elephant in the room | Previewing Memphis vs. #4 Alabama

The Memphis Tigers will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. The Tigers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. It was close but no cigar for Memphis as they fell 91-88 to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of guard Alex Lomax, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO