4 days after passing their toughest test yet, the Tigers face the Elephant in the room | Previewing Memphis vs. #4 Alabama

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredWrld_FaymuzAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
tri-statedefender.com
Tigers rolling on after slipping against the Tide
The University of Memphis’ two-step through the state of Alabama’s Southeastern Conference (SEC) teams yielded a 1-1 split that – in a best-case scenario – would be a confidence-builder for this year’s Tigers and their aspirations for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Still,...
Alabama Football: Tide commit slams door and possible flip
The last weekend for Alabama Football to lock down recruits is in progress. The Alabama Crimson Tide already has the No. 1 2023 class, based on any rankings that matter. Holding on to the 25 verbal commits and adding another five or so future players is what matters. Coaches across...
Is Alabama About to Flip a Five-Star Prospect?
Is Alabama trying to flip one of the top recruits in the country?. Five-star class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, something he decided back in June of this year. However, multiple Alabama Crimson Tide football commits are posting to social media to...
CBS Sports
How to watch Memphis vs. Texas A&M: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Memphis Tigers will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. The Tigers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. It was close but no cigar for Memphis as they fell 91-88 to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of guard Alex Lomax, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
localmemphis.com
NCAA: More penalties imposed for Memphis men's basketball after new recruiting violations uncovered
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis men's basketball program is in hot water with the NCAA again after the league said the team committed recruiting violations during the 2021-2022 season. According to the NCAA, violations involved in-home visits with a prospect before the appropriate recruiting period based on that prospect's...
UofM men’s basketball team punished with fines, reduction in recruit visits, NCAA announced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NCAA handed the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team a handful of punishments for violations that occurred during the 2021-22 school year. The violations involved in-home visits with a high school prospect before the recruiting period opened up based on the prospect’s year in high school.
Albany Herald
Inside Zach Arnett’s Abrupt Ascension at Mississippi State
Fox & Hound is a bar and grill nestled in the north Mississippi town of Southaven. There is nothing spectacular about it. It’s got a pool table or two, some dart boards and serves burgers, wings and buckets of cold beer.
Six new restaurants in the Memphis area
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
localmemphis.com
Family 'devastated' following Whitehaven golf course attack | SCLC joins NAACP in calling for higher charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What began as a normal day on a Whitehaven golf course, quickly turned into a long-term stay at Regional One. Bystanders at The Links at Whitehaven said Mark Coleman, who is a community activist and lifelong Memphian, was golfing on Dec. 3 when his ball landed near another group.
actionnews5.com
Memphis hires Dr. Yarlie Nicolas as assistant athletic director, mental health & sports performance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On December 15, the University of Memphis athletics added Dr. Yarlie Nicolas as its assistant athletic director, mental health & sports performance. Dr. Nicolas has over 10 years of clinical experience working in education, private practice, corporate training, organizational leadership, crisis intervention, and community mental health.
Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history
UPDATE: In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into the case to determine if Caldwell’s charge should be upgraded. “The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on […]
Memphis Flyer
Cannabeat: Tenne-Snooze
It’s slow going on Tennessee’s cannabis legalization front. (Photo: Dmitry Tishchenko | Dreamstime.com) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
actionnews5.com
Coldwater High School to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
Five people shot in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
hotelnewsresource.com
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas Completes $320 Million Expansion Including 320 Room Hotel
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Ark., is celebrating the completion of a $320 million dollar expansion, including a brand-new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games and a variety of bars and dining options. The...
localmemphis.com
Arkansas police: Dead child found in Arkansas home, second child found injured
LEE COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a dead 6-year-old boy was found buried below a home in Lee County and a 6-year-old girl was found injured around 11 p.m. on Friday night, according to Arkansas State Police. The girl has been transported to a Memphis hospital and...
ONE MORE DAY: MSCS extends winter break for students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools students will get a little longer to enjoy their winter break. MSCS announced on Friday, December 16 that it will extend students’ winter break by one day. That means that all MSCS schools will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023. The...
22-year-old charged with murder 10 months after Memphis rapper Snootie Wild killed in Houston
A woman told police the victim, known by his stage name, Snootie Wild, pointed a gun at her after her car got stuck in a ditch. He was then shot by another man after she ran off.
localmemphis.com
Memphians see gas prices continue to drop, some even at $2.39
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lot of people across Memphis are happy as gas prices continue to fall. According to GasBuddy, on average the price for a gallon of gas has dropped 40 cents in Tennessee, and just under seven cents over the past week. According to AAA, the Mid-South...
