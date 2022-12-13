ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

4 days after passing their toughest test yet, the Tigers face the Elephant in the room | Previewing Memphis vs. #4 Alabama

 4 days ago
tri-statedefender.com

Tigers rolling on after slipping against the Tide

The University of Memphis’ two-step through the state of Alabama’s Southeastern Conference (SEC) teams yielded a 1-1 split that – in a best-case scenario – would be a confidence-builder for this year’s Tigers and their aspirations for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Still,...
Tide 100.9 FM

Is Alabama About to Flip a Five-Star Prospect?

Is Alabama trying to flip one of the top recruits in the country?. Five-star class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, something he decided back in June of this year. However, multiple Alabama Crimson Tide football commits are posting to social media to...
CBS Sports

How to watch Memphis vs. Texas A&M: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

The Memphis Tigers will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. The Tigers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. It was close but no cigar for Memphis as they fell 91-88 to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of guard Alex Lomax, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
actionnews5.com

Memphis hires Dr. Yarlie Nicolas as assistant athletic director, mental health & sports performance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On December 15, the University of Memphis athletics added Dr. Yarlie Nicolas as its assistant athletic director, mental health & sports performance. Dr. Nicolas has over 10 years of clinical experience working in education, private practice, corporate training, organizational leadership, crisis intervention, and community mental health.
WREG

Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history

UPDATE: In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into the case to determine if Caldwell’s charge should be upgraded. “The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on […]
Memphis Flyer

Cannabeat: Tenne-Snooze

It’s slow going on Tennessee’s cannabis legalization front. (Photo: Dmitry Tishchenko | Dreamstime.com) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
actionnews5.com

Coldwater High School to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
WREG

Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
WREG

Five people shot in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
localmemphis.com

Memphians see gas prices continue to drop, some even at $2.39

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lot of people across Memphis are happy as gas prices continue to fall. According to GasBuddy, on average the price for a gallon of gas has dropped 40 cents in Tennessee, and just under seven cents over the past week. According to AAA, the Mid-South...
