Wife of Lynn Haven corruption suspect arrested in drug case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven police have arrested the wife of one of the subjects of the major Lynn Haven corruption case. Ashley Finch, the wife of Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of cocaine. According to an arrest report and information provided by the department, the […]
Man accused of killing father pleads not guilty
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A son pleaded not guilty to killing his father. The 27-year-old, Tyler Moore Davis, made his plea at his arraignment Thursday. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say he shot his father, Julian Clifton Davis Junior, last September. Deputies found the father dead at his Treasure Palm neighborhood home.
Michael Johnson appears in court on Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Panama City department head accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars was back in court Friday. Michael Johnson allegedly stole more than $550,000 from the friends of after school program and the community redevelopment agency. Panama City Police said Johnson then bought homes with CRA funding. On […]
Illegal open-house party thrown at $8 million Watercolor mansion, investigation continues six months later
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been six months since Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say more than 200 teenagers broke into an $8 million Watercolor mansion, threw a raging party, and then posted it on social media. Investigators were able to identify a number of partygoers but they have yet to find the person or persons responsible.
Contraband left for inmates at Gulf Co. public areas is a growing concern for officials
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf County and Port St. Joe officials tell NewsChannel 7 they are having an issue with contraband being left in public areas for state prison inmates on work duty. “You name it we have seen it. We have seen marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl. that is...
Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
Credit card thieves spend thousands in Destin, Pensacola: Walton. Co Sheriff’s Office
FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three credit card theft suspects who they said spent thousands of dollars on stolen cards in Destin and Pensacola, according to a department Facebook post. The WCSO said a Miramar Beach condo visitor reported their credit card stolen out of […]
Lynn Haven commissioner testifies in corruption case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder has made no secret of her support of former Mayor Margo Anderson. That support hasn’t waivered even as Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, face federal bribery charges and a host of related accusations from the FBI and federal prosecutors. During a […]
Lynn Haven Commissioner calls for police chief to be fired
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder is calling for Chief Ricky Ramie to be fired after his conversations by text with former City Manager Mike White came to light. “It doesn’t matter actually what he said, but what matters is the fact that Lynn Haven residents deserve much more than that. […]
Serious crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
Domestic violence survivor says Salvation Army saved her life
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —The Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund is crucial for the organization to continue their mission throughout the new year. It allows them to continue helping domestic violence victims. The organization gets the opportunity to help domestic violence survivors like Maria. When Maria sold all of her belongings and left a successful […]
South Walton House Party Update
Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
Church donates presents for students at three elementary schools
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bags lined the walls of Hiland Park Baptist Church this week, awaiting to be dropped off to elementary students at three schools in Bay County. On Friday the bags were delivered and Hiland Park Elementary was one of the three schools receiving the bundles of Christmas joy.
Malone School mourns loss of senior
Malone, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many in the small Jackson County community of Malone are mourning the loss of one of their own. Jason Jordan better known as JJ was a son, brother and a senior at Malone School. Police say Jordan was driving on Charles Road Sunday when his 2019...
Downtown Chipley business owners fight for parking
Downtown Chipley business owners came out in force to the Chipley City Council meeting Dec. 13 to voice their concerns over the possible sale or lease of the parking lot at the old KC’s Pizza. Wolfpack Alliance, LLC submitted a request to the council for the parking spaces adjacent...
Multiple waterspouts spotted off panhandle coast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Strong storms have led to a few waterspouts today. A warm front passing over the Panhandle today created very favorable conditions for strong, rotating storms to develop. Reports of waterspouts came in near the County Pier in Panama City Beach around 3:35pm. A waterspout was spotted off of Blue Mountain Beach around 12:45pm. There was also a report of one over the Choctawhatchee Bay around 11:30am.
Governor appoints new Bay County Commissioner
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a new person to the Bay County Commission Thursday. Clair Pease will replace Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts. Griffitts left the board when he was elected as a Florida State Representative for District 6. Pease, of Panama City Beach, is the Chief Executive Officer of Emerald View Resorts. […]
NICU baby ready to go home for his first Christmas
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach can now help the newest and tiniest among us. Hospital officials said they can help premature babies born at 30 weeks or below three pounds. The hospital received its smallest bundle of joy. “It’s great because it enables us to take care […]
Fire breaks out at historic Panama Canal lock
A small fire broke out Thursday in machines that operate the historic Miraflores Lock on the Panama Canal, which delayed the crossing of some ships but did not shut down interoceanic navigation. The fire started in a tunnel where the machinery of the lock is housed, but the other locks continued working normally, said the Panama Canal Authority.
