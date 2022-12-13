ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana at Kansas game day essentials

No. 14 Indiana (8-2) at No. 8 Kansas (9-1) Location: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300), Lawrence, Kan. Television: ESPN2 (Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Kansas 73 No. 16 Indiana 68. Series: Indiana leads 8-6. IU won last meeting 103-99 in OT on Nov. 11, 2016. Kansas’ Bill...
LAWRENCE, KS
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Mike Woodson and Trayce Jackson-Davis discuss loss to Kansas

Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media following an 84-62 loss to Kansas on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan. Joining Woodson at post-game was senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find us on Facebook:...
LAWRENCE, KS
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson previews Kansas

Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday morning to preview his team’s game against Kansas. No. 14 Indiana (8-2) will face the No. 8 Jayhawks (9-1) at Noon Eastern in Lawrence on Saturday. Race Thompson previews Kansas | Kansas head coach Bill...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy