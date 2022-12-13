Read full article on original website
Saturday will mark homecoming for suddenly hot IU basketball guard Tamar Bates
Greater familiarity with the college game and comfort with his new role as a father has helped Tamar Bates find a groove as a sophomore guard. Indiana fans are hoping his familiarity with the venue the Hoosiers will be playing in on Saturday will help Bates continue his recent run of high-end production on the offensive end.
Indiana’s series with Kansas has seen national titles, heartbreak and instant classics
When Indiana and Kansas meet on Saturday in Lawrence, it will mark the 15th game in the series between the college basketball powers. The earliest games laid the foundation for more than a half century of program greatness for IU. In their first two head-to-head meetings, IU took down KU to claim both the 1940 and 1953 NCAA Championship crowns.
IU basketball: Indiana at Kansas game day essentials
No. 14 Indiana (8-2) at No. 8 Kansas (9-1) Location: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300), Lawrence, Kan. Television: ESPN2 (Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Kansas 73 No. 16 Indiana 68. Series: Indiana leads 8-6. IU won last meeting 103-99 in OT on Nov. 11, 2016. Kansas’ Bill...
Pay Heed: Indiana up against much more than just a really talented Kansas team
When your journey to Allen Fieldhouse ends on Naismith Drive, you are quickly reminded, this is no ordinary destination. “Pay heed, all who enter. Beware of the Phog,” you are warned. When it comes to home court advantages, there are few if any more impressive than what Kansas can...
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (12/15)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
Watch: Mike Woodson and Trayce Jackson-Davis discuss loss to Kansas
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media following an 84-62 loss to Kansas on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan. Joining Woodson at post-game was senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find us on Facebook:...
Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson previews Kansas
Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday morning to preview his team’s game against Kansas. No. 14 Indiana (8-2) will face the No. 8 Jayhawks (9-1) at Noon Eastern in Lawrence on Saturday. Race Thompson previews Kansas | Kansas head coach Bill...
