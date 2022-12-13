Read full article on original website
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Red Sox news: Orioles eyeing former Boston arms, Dansby Swanson to Cubs, JD Martinez to Dodgers
The Boston Red Sox have officially lost out on all four top free-agent shortstops. Trea Turner went to the Philadelphia Phillies, and Carlos Correa is with the San Francisco Giants. Most importantly, the Sox lost Xander Bogaerts, their unofficial captain, and one of the most consistent offensive players in the game over the last several years.
Cubs News: Dansby Swanson signing is great, but questions remain
The Chicago Cubs made a crucial addition to the roster Saturday afternoon as they reached an agreement with free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson on a 7-year, $177 million deal. Swanson joins Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, and Brad Boxberger as new additions to the roster as a result of free agency.
MLB Network Radio host thinks Yankees should shell out for Dansby Swanson
The New York Yankees passed on arguably the most talented shortstop group in the history of free agency last offseason, letting Texas two-step on Marcus Semien and Corey Seager before Carlos Correa, Trevor Story and Javier Báez (technically a part of this) all went elsewhere. Given a second chance...
Step back from the cliff: Cubs finalizing a deal with Dansby Swanson
If the Cubs hope to contend in 2023, there was virtually no path forward given how the offseason had played out to this point where they could do so without Dansby Swanson. Thankfully, it appears as if Jed Hoyer will get his shortstop after all, with multiple media outlets reporting the two sides were finalizing a deal on Saturday afternoon.
Twins already bailing on Gary Sánchez emphasizes Yankees’ trade failure
On Monday night, the Twins agreed to a three-year contract with hated former Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez, which all but officially ended Gary Sánchez’s short tenure in Minnesota. As everybody remembers extremely well, the New York Yankees traded Sánchez to the Twins, along with Gio...
Chicago Cubs News: Andrew Benintendi deal, Nick Madrigal, and more
The Chicago White Sox made their first significant move of the offseason on Friday and it is a move that could serve as a launching point for a future move for the Chicago Cubs. On Friday, the White Sox agreed to a five-year deal with veteran outfielder Andrew Benintendi worth $75MM.
MLB Insider: What Dansby Swanson’s deal means for Cubs, Braves
What Dansby Swanson’s deal means for Cubs, Braves. Free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a seven-year, $177 million contract that includes a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs, a source familiar with the deal tells FanSided. It became increasingly clear throughout the offseason...
Dansby Swanson contract details: Cubs get their new shortstop
The Chicago Cubs got their shortstop for the foreseeable future, signing former Atlanta Brave Dansby Swanson to a contract. This MLB offseason, there were four top-tier shortstops available in free agency, Dansby Swanson of the Atlanta Braves being among them. Swanson remained after Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Carlos Correa signed with their respective clubs on lucrative contracts. For Swanson, he had multiple suitors across both the American and National Leagues. But, he has finally made his decision.
Dansby Swanson rumors hinting at Chicago move to join wife proven right
The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson are reportedly finalizing a deal, which is no surprise considering wife Mallory Pugh is based in Chicago. One of the last major free agents on the market, it seems Dansby Swanson has finally found a home — and it’s not in Atlanta.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Local insider provides update on offseason targets
This morning on 670 The Score, Bruce Levine chimed in on the Chicago Cubs' offensive needs and specifically mentioned the first base and catcher positions being of priority. ""They are going to bring in a guy like Mancini and a catcher"" - Bruce Levine, 670 The Score. We know Trey...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Discussing the reality of Eric Hosmer
After the Boston Red Sox surprised the MLB world by cutting ties with Eric Hosmer, a man whose contract is being paid by the San Diego Padres, he becomes an intriguing option to discuss for the Chicago Cubs. On top of that, after the Cubs have seemingly missed almost all their targets this winter, the potential for a landing spot is there. Especially after Hosmer has been a rumored target of the Cubs in the past, how much can he bring to a Cubs team with a lefty first baseman waiting in the wings?
Chicago Cubs News: Ricketts Family Session, Javier Baez, and more
The Chicago Cubs convention is returning for the first time since 2019 in January and with that, the Cubs announced the schedule for the event. The return of the Cubs Convention also brings with it the return of The Ricketts Family session on Day 2 of the event. Considering the criticism that has surrounded the Cubs' offseason thus far, the session likely is going to need to be heavily moderated given the angst that is growing among the fanbase.
