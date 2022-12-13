ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Step back from the cliff: Cubs finalizing a deal with Dansby Swanson

If the Cubs hope to contend in 2023, there was virtually no path forward given how the offseason had played out to this point where they could do so without Dansby Swanson. Thankfully, it appears as if Jed Hoyer will get his shortstop after all, with multiple media outlets reporting the two sides were finalizing a deal on Saturday afternoon.
MLB Insider: What Dansby Swanson’s deal means for Cubs, Braves

What Dansby Swanson’s deal means for Cubs, Braves. Free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a seven-year, $177 million contract that includes a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs, a source familiar with the deal tells FanSided. It became increasingly clear throughout the offseason...
Dansby Swanson contract details: Cubs get their new shortstop

The Chicago Cubs got their shortstop for the foreseeable future, signing former Atlanta Brave Dansby Swanson to a contract. This MLB offseason, there were four top-tier shortstops available in free agency, Dansby Swanson of the Atlanta Braves being among them. Swanson remained after Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Carlos Correa signed with their respective clubs on lucrative contracts. For Swanson, he had multiple suitors across both the American and National Leagues. But, he has finally made his decision.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Discussing the reality of Eric Hosmer

After the Boston Red Sox surprised the MLB world by cutting ties with Eric Hosmer, a man whose contract is being paid by the San Diego Padres, he becomes an intriguing option to discuss for the Chicago Cubs. On top of that, after the Cubs have seemingly missed almost all their targets this winter, the potential for a landing spot is there. Especially after Hosmer has been a rumored target of the Cubs in the past, how much can he bring to a Cubs team with a lefty first baseman waiting in the wings?
Chicago Cubs News: Ricketts Family Session, Javier Baez, and more

The Chicago Cubs convention is returning for the first time since 2019 in January and with that, the Cubs announced the schedule for the event. The return of the Cubs Convention also brings with it the return of The Ricketts Family session on Day 2 of the event. Considering the criticism that has surrounded the Cubs' offseason thus far, the session likely is going to need to be heavily moderated given the angst that is growing among the fanbase.
