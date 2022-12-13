Read full article on original website
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for versus Wake Forest
It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: it’s time for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team to start ACC play. The Orange (8-2) will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-1) on Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip-off is at 12 pm EST, with the game also available for streaming via the ESPN+ ACC Network.
nunesmagician.com
GameThread: Syracuse Orange (7-4, 1-0) vs. Cornell Big Red (7-2)
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team begins the second half of its six-game homestand by playing host to crosstown Ithica foe Cornell from the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is looking to win its fifth straight game while Cornell is coming off a narrow defeat to another ACC team in Miami. The Orange owns the all-time series edge 95-31 with the last Big Red victory coming in 1968. These teams first met in 1901 as Syracuse earned the first victory in program history over the Big Red, 18-15.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: a new coach and new player for the Orange defense
The Syracuse Orange football program appears to have found its new defensive coordinator. Reports out of Albuquerque have New Mexico Lobos’ defensive coordinator Rocky Long moving across the country to join the Orange, and in time for the Pinstripe Bowl. The 72-year old Long will take over running the...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Cornell
The Syracuse Orange (7-4) will look to extend their winning streak to five in a row when they host the Cornell Big Red (7-2) Saturday afternoon in the Dome. Can Syracuse slow down the high-tempo Cornell offense? This one could turn into a high-scoring affair, so here’s how we see the last non-conference game for the Orange unfolding.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Cornell: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (7-4, 1-0) vs. Cornell Big Red (7-2, 0-0) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line gives Syracuse a 9-point edge over Cornell. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 94-31, Syraucse. Current Streak: 41, Syracuse. First Meeting: The Syracuse varsity...
nunesmagician.com
Pearl Washington: Syracuse basketball’s “man of miracles”
Many legends come to mind when talking about the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball in the Jim Boeheim era. From Dave Bing to more current players like Carmelo Anthony or Gerry McNamara, but there’s only one player head coach Jim Boeheim considers the “most exiting player” he’s ever seen.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s soccer: New shirt alert
That’s right Syracuse Orange fans. In order to celebrate the National Championship win from the men’s soccer team, there’s a new shirt available. Breaking T has released a “Dare to Dream” shirt to commemorate the Orange’s dramatic penalty kick win over the Indiana Hoosiers.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: two more players leave the Orange secondary
The Syracuse Orange might have to move some players around in the Pinstripe Bowl. On Thursday we learned that the Syracuse secondary was going to be losing two more players. As expected, Garrett Williams announced he was entering the NFL Draft and skipping his final season of eligibility. Williams was...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: our Ambassador of hatin’ is back to give Fleck flack
The Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Gophers began their Pinstripe Bowl media tour this week. While you’re going to hear both programs complimenting their opponent, we certainly don’t want to spend the next three weeks playing nice to Goldy’s gang. So when you want to get under the...
