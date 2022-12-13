Read full article on original website
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
Man ‘caught in the crossfire’ in DeKalb County gas station shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County police officials say a man in his 30s was “caught in the crossfire” during a gas station shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the 4900 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive...
Man hospitalized in critical condition from DeKalb County shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a man is in critical condition at a hospital after officers found him in a car with a gunshot wound. Police said officers went at 7:50 a.m. to Bouldercrest Lane and found a wounded man in his 20s. Paramedics took him to...
Man jumps from 4th floor of DeKalb County building to avoid arrest, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he jumped from the fourth floor of a parking lot to escape arrest Thursday night. Dunwoody Police told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute on Perimeter Center East. [DOWNLOAD:...
3 in custody after stealing car, fleeing from officers, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say three people are in custody after stealing a car and then running from officers on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall.
1 dead, 10 seriously injured in fiery Clayton County crash, cops say
One person was killed and 10 others were injured Saturday morning in a Clayton County crash, police said....
Police arrest suspect in murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a Gwinnett County correctional officer. Police said officers arrested 22-year-old Dacula man Yahya Abdulkadir for the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner. Police and SWAT team took Abdulkadir in custody without incident around 1:30 p.m....
Former Atlanta officer indicted in 2019 shooting death of suspect during raid
ATLANTA - A former Atlanta police officer who shot a man to death while working with a federal task force in January 2019 has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter. Sung Kim, a 26-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, shot and killed 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison during a federal raid of a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, the indictment states.
Auto theft suspects arrested
It was a dramatic scene during the noon hour in a highly traveled area of Gwinnett County. That’s where police tracked down two men accused of stealing a car and bailing on foot when police tried to stop them. It happened near the Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road.
Pedestrian hit, killed by 81-year-old driver in Marietta, police say
An 81-year-old man who was driving in Marietta early Friday morning hit and killed a pedestrian, continued driving and was later found stopped on a highway in southeast Bartow County, according to police.
Mom, teen son arrested in Peachtree City drug raid
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City mother and her teenage son are in jail charged with multiple counts connected to drug following a raid on their home. Peachtree City police say 17-year-old Bradley Kantor and his mother, 7-year-old Ashley Kantor, did not learn their lesson after a similar raid in 2021. At that time, officials say they raided the home of the then-16-year-old Kantor for dealing drugs. His case was handled in juvenile court.
Police are warning people to think twice before mailing a check
KENNESAW, Ga. - Most people have stacks of Christmas cards ready to send. Some may have gift cards or checks inside. Police say think twice before putting those in the mail. Kennesaw police have received several reports of checks stolen out of the blue mailbox outside the post office. "The...
Woman found dead inside car in Union City, police say
UNION CITY, Ga. - Police said investigators have detained a man after officers found a woman dead inside a car he was driving. The Union City Police Department said officers discovered the woman unconscious in a black sedan outside a store on Roosevelt Highway at around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Police said medical personnel came to the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead.
Man found fatally shot near entrance of his Gwinnett County home
A man was found shot to death Thursday evening at his Gwinnett County home, police said.
Former Atlanta officer charged with murder in FBI task force shooting
A former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man while working on an FBI task force nearly four years ago...
1 dead, several others injured after fiery multi-vehicle accident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is working a fatal accident on Tara Blvd at Old Dixie Road. Police said one person is dead and 10 others were seriously injured after four vehicles were involved in a crash around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash resulted in vehicles catching on fire but they did not specify how many caught fire.
Clayton County police locate 11-year-old girl believed to be victim of human trafficking
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police said they found an 11-year-old Clayton County girl they suspected was at risk of human trafficking. The announcement comes after police said people hindered investigators while they were trying to find the girl. Police didn't explain where she was found or if she was with...
Man found shot to death outside Norcross-area home
NORCROSS, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting in a normally quiet Norcross-area neighborhood on Thursday evening. Officers, around 7 p.m., were dispatched to a home in the cul-de-sac of Stanfield Court after a report of a person shot. Gwinnett County police say when officers arrived, they found a body of a 23-year-old man just outside the home’s front door.
Surveillance video shows alleged shooter accused of killing teen at Clayton County house party
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have released home surveillance video showing someone firing off a gun during a birthday party, killing Laila Harris, 15. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 3 at a home along Citizens Parkway in Morrow. Police told Channel 2 Action News someone...
Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
