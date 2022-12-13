Read full article on original website
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
South Carolina man turns $15 lottery prize into $375,000 jackpot
A South Carolina man turned a $15 lottery prize into a $375,000 windfall by reinvesting his original winnings into another scratch-off ticket.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Thrift Stores in South Carolina
Where are The Best Thrift and Vintage Shops in South Carolina?. If you are looking for an excellent place to buy secondhand goods in Graniteville, South Carolina, 2nd Acts is a great option. This resale store is at 50 Canal St. You can call the store to learn more about hours and pricing.
WIS-TV
Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
thenewirmonews.com
Green Eyed Lady takes first place
Studio 3P, LLC is pleased to announce that their lead photographer Kimberly Case’s portrait “Green Eyed Lady” brought home the Blue Ribbon for Photography in the 5th Annual Crooked Creek Art League’s Still Hopes 2022 Exhibition. Case’s portrait photograph depicts a young lady returning the viewer’s gaze with clarity and purpose.
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the St. Louis, Missouri Chief of Police process. Officials in contact with Kelly that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly realized that there is much work still to be done in Columbia.
abccolumbia.com
Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
WIS-TV
Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets. Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on...
wach.com
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
