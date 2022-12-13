ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Thrift Stores in South Carolina

Where are The Best Thrift and Vintage Shops in South Carolina?. If you are looking for an excellent place to buy secondhand goods in Graniteville, South Carolina, 2nd Acts is a great option. This resale store is at 50 Canal St. You can call the store to learn more about hours and pricing.
GRANITEVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Green Eyed Lady takes first place

Studio 3P, LLC is pleased to announce that their lead photographer Kimberly Case’s portrait “Green Eyed Lady” brought home the Blue Ribbon for Photography in the 5th Annual Crooked Creek Art League’s Still Hopes 2022 Exhibition. Case’s portrait photograph depicts a young lady returning the viewer’s gaze with clarity and purpose.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets. Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

