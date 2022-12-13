Read full article on original website
Related
Antisemitic hate crimes rise in major cities
Antisemitic hate crimes are trending higher this year in several major cities, and could surpass 2021 numbers — a possible record year, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. Why it matters: The White House has expressed alarm about rising antisemitic violence across the U.S....
Judge pauses Biden's plans to end "Remain in Mexico" policy
A federal judge in Texas on Thursday put the Biden administration's attempt to end the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" program on hold. Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk is pausing the White House's attempt to end the program while litigation continues. The big picture: The Trump administration implemented...
Trump bleeds GOP base support
A raft of new polls shows former President Trump is losing juice among core Republican voters — a rare but unmistakable drop in base support that would jeopardize his 2024 comeback bid. Why it matters: Trump famously boasted in 2016 that he "could stand in the middle of 5th...
Biden plans big promotion for Cindy McCain
President Biden is working to elevate Cindy McCain, the current U.S. ambassador to the World Food Program, to serve as executive director of the Rome-based United Nations agency, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: With Russia's war in Ukraine disrupting the food supply and drought affecting...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions. Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Newsweek
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Newsweek
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Axios
The secret JFK assassination files are finally here
The National Archives on Thursday released thousands of secret documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Driving the news: In a memo, President Biden authorized more than 70% of the roughly 16,000 remaining files on JFK's death to "now be released in full." The decision came after a "comprehensive effort to review" the files over the last year, Biden stated.
Appeals court denies GOP-led effort to retain Title 42 immigration policy
An appeals court on Friday denied a GOP-led effort to retain the Trump-era Title 42 policy that allows the U.S. to expel migrants at the southern border without the chance for asylum, AP reports. Why it matters: After a lengthy litigation battle, Title 42 is set to expire next Wednesday...
Libya militia held Lockerbie suspect before handover to US
CAIRO — (AP) — Around midnight in mid-November, Libyan militiamen in two Toyota pickup trucks arrived at a residential building in a neighborhood of the capital of Tripoli. They stormed the house, bringing out a blindfolded man in his 70s. Their target was former Libyan intelligence agent Abu...
Axios
Democrats won’t use Sam Bankman-Fried’s campaign donations
Democrats won't use any donations from controversial crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried made to their campaigns, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The disgraced Bankman-Fried submitted campaign donations and indirect financial support to dozens of Congressional candidates, many of them Democrats, in the last election cycle. By the numbers: Bankman-Fried...
Variety
‘The Salesman’ Actor Taraneh Alidoosti Arrested in Iran After Condemning Execution of Protester
Taraneh Alidoosti, one of Iran’s most renowned actors, was detained on charges of “spreading falsehoods” regarding the country’s ongoing protest movement, according to state media. The BBC reported that Alidoosti condemned the country’s recent execution of Mohsen Shekarim for his involvement with protests. The actor made her statements through a now-deleted post on Instagram. “His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organisation who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action is a disgrace to humanity,” Alidoosti wrote. The actor was arrested after being unable to produce “any documents in line with her claims,” according to state media. Alidoosti’s Instagram account, which...
Peru's president renews call for early elections amid pressure
Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte, called on the country's Congress on Saturday to approve early elections in order to halt deadly protests, BBC reports. Driving the news: But Boluarte, who was sworn in last week after her predecessor Pedro Castillo was arrested for attempting to dissolve Congress, said she would not give in to protesters' demands and resign because she doesn't believe it will solve the political crisis.
U.S. launches new "China House" to coordinate Beijing policy
The State Department has created a new Office of China Coordination, or "China House," to coordinate U.S. policies related to the country, the department said in a release Friday. Why it matters: The office aims to manage the United States' competition with China and "advance our vision for an open,...
Ex-House members demand probe into sitting lawmakers linked to Jan. 6
A bipartisan group of former members of the House of Representatives released an open letter Saturday demanding an ethics investigation into lawmakers linked to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Driving the news: The 36 former lawmakers urged current House members to request the Office of Congressional Ethics "thoroughly...
Axios
Virginia emerges as abortion rights' next battleground
Virginia Democrats are growing worried that an upcoming special election for state Senate could turn Virginia into an abortion battleground and boost Gov. Glenn Youngkin's conservative credentials ahead of a possible presidential bid. What's happening: Democrats hold only a three-seat majority in the state Senate — one of which is...
Axios
Lawmakers force NSA and Cyber Command to weigh divorce
Capitol Hill debate about maintaining the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command's shared leadership structure is about to become an annual occurrence — adding momentum to a steady push to break up the agencies' long-questioned relationship. Driving the news: The recently Senate-passed annual defense policy bill — the...
Axios
Capitol officer injured in riot says he's leaving force because of mob
A U.S. Capitol police officer who was injured during the Jan. 6 insurrection told CNNon Thursday he's not leaving the department by choice. Driving the news: "I'm not leaving because of my own accord but because they did that to me, the mob, and the people who support the former president," Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell said on CNN's '"The Lead."
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0