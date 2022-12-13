Read full article on original website
Patriots Get Three Key Players Back For Final Practice Of Raiders Week
TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots received some great news on the injury front before their trip to Las Vegas. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) all returned to the field Friday at the Patriots’ final practice at the University of Arizona.
Patriots Reportedly Plan To Make Surprising Practice Squad Addition
The New England Patriots are dealing with a litany of injuries, which reportedly may force them to make a surprising addition to their practice squad. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported late Wednesday night the Patriots plan to sign long snapper Tucker Addington with starting long snapper Joe Cardona dealing with an ankle injury. Cardona, who New England drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, hasn’t missed a game during his Patriots career but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.
Former Patriots Great ‘Shocked’ By Matt Patricia’s Play Calling
Matt Patricia’s offensive play calling for the Patriots has come under fire, and rightfully so, with New England’s attack looking inept a majority of the time over the latter stages of the season. And now, a former Patriots wide receiver has added to the scrutiny of Patricia. Super...
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Patriots Activate Christian Barmore, Put Starting Offensive Lineman On IR
While the New England Patriots are dealing with several injuries, they will get one key defensive reinforcement back when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Patriots activated defensive tackle Christian Barmore off injured reserve Saturday, clearing the path for him to suit up for the first time since a Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. Barmore missed the last seven games due to a knee injury.
Mixed Reactions For Bettors After Vikings’ Historic Comeback Vs. Colts
The Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history after beating the Colts in overtime, but there were mixed reactions for those who bet on the Saturday game. Indianapolis went up, 33-0, at halftime after a disaster of a first half from Minnesota. Teams that have led by 30 or more points 1,548-1-1 since 1930, according to NFL Network broadcast.
Vikings come back from down 33-0 for biggest comeback in NFL history
It’s not about how you start, but how you finish. Just ask the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings on Saturday came back from down 33-0 at home to the Indianapolis Colts to win their Week 15 game 39-36 in overtime. Minnesota entered the game 10-3 and favored to beat the 3-9-1 Colts, but the Vikings got... The post Vikings come back from down 33-0 for biggest comeback in NFL history appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts’ record-setting blown lead brings up incredible coincidence
The Indianapolis Colts found a new low on Saturday by suffering the largest blown lead in NFL history, throwing away a 33-0 advantage to lose 39-36 in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts collapsed in the second half of Saturday’s game as they got outscored 36-3 before giving up an overtime field goal to... The post Colts’ record-setting blown lead brings up incredible coincidence appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings Embarrass Themselves With Wacky First Half Vs. Colts
The Vikings never were as good as their 10-3 record, but Minnesota regressed hard in the first half of Saturday’s game. The Colts jumped to a 23-0 lead with 10:41 left in the second quarter after taking advantage of multiple mistakes made by Kevin O’Connell’s team. Minnesota’s...
Patriots Rule Out Three Starters For Pivotal Matchup With Raiders
The Patriots will be shorthanded Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. New England on Friday ruled out three starters for its pivotal Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders: cornerback Jalen Mills, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn and wide receiver DeVante Parker. The Patriots also listed six players as questionable, including running back Damien Harris, receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
Matt Ryan On Wrong Side Of Yet Another Epic Comeback
For Matt Ryan, being a part of a 28-3 collapse by the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI will always be a stain on his résumé. And Saturday, the veteran quarterback was on the wrong side of yet another epic comeback, which in all likelihood will stick with Ryan for the rest of his career and beyond as well.
Patriots Practice Notes: Top Playmakers Still Out Ahead Of Raiders Game
TUCSON, Ariz. — All signs point to the New England Patriots being without three of their top offensive playmakers for this week’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receivers Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and DeVante Parker (concussion) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) all were not participating at the start of Thursday’s practice inside Arizona Stadium, nor were offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee).
Does Tom Brady Alter Game Plans? Bucs Coordinator Addresses Report
Tom Brady is not going behind anyone’s back in pursuit of an improved game plan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich shared Thursday. And while that notion having to be addressed might come as a surprise to some, Leftwich needed to provide those answers given a recent report which stated the 45-year-old quarterback was doing just that.
Matthew Judon Tells Humorous Story About Patriots ‘Alliances’ In Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — Between Monday night’s game against the Cardinals and this Sunday’s road matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots spent four days in Tucson, the location of the University of Arizona. Roughly two hours southeast of Glendale, Ariz., where State Farm Stadium...
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Top Struggling Blue Jackets At Home
The Boston Bruins bounced back with a win at home over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon as they continue to lead the league in points with 50 and improve to an 24-4-2 record on the year. Before the action was underway, captain Patrice Bergeron was honored for scoring 1,000 career points, and during the game David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal of the season.
Patriots Downgrade Running Back To Out For Raiders Matchup
The Patriots might need to rely on their rookie running back duo again when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. New England on Saturday ruled out veteran rusher Damien Harris for the Week 15 matchup at Allegiant Stadium. It’s the third straight DNP for Harris, who has not played since suffering a thigh injury in the Patriots’ Thanksgiving loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Zach Wilson will Start Sunday for the New York Jets
Zach Wilson will start Sunday for the New York Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. This one caught just about everyone by surprise Friday. Mike White was expected to start this game, but doctors for the Jets would not clear him to play. White took several vicious hits in the Jets’ loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, which amounted to a few fractured ribs. White wanted to play and stated he went to 10 different doctors trying to get cleared, but to no avail.
Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson Questionable vs. Raiders
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, per Zack Cox of NESN. Stevenson has become an essential part of the Patriots offense this season, so his absence would be notable. He feels like a true questionable heading into Sunday as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive against the Las Vegas Raiders. With Damien Harris also questionable, this backfield could belong to Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris if neither Stevenson nor Harris can play.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Suffers Broken Finger, Could Miss Rest of Season
According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been diagnosed with a broken right index finger and could miss the final three weeks of the regular season. Lockett suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 21-13 defeat to the San Francisco...
How Mac Jones Feels About Josh McDaniels-To-Matt Patricia Transition
TUCSON, Ariz. — Mac Jones had plenty of praise Thursday for former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who helped turn him into the NFL’s top rookie quarterback last season. “I think Josh is a great coach, great person,” Jones said after the Patriots’ second practice at...
