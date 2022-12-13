Read full article on original website
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Report detailing ‘greenwashing’ ads on Google prompts Democratic lawmakers to write search engine’s CEO
Several House Democrats asked Google’s CEO on Friday for explanations about recent allegations that the search engine has profited from “greenwashing” ads placed by major oil companies. A November report from The Center for Countering Digital Hate accused Google of enabling oil companies’ greenwashing efforts — or their attempts to appear more sustainable and environmentally…
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump
WASHINGTON — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue an unprecedented criminal charge of insurrection and two other counts against former President Donald Trump. Besides insurrection, an uprising aiming to overthrow the government, the panel is also...
Sam Bankman-Fried will now reverse his decision to fight extradition to the U.S.: Report
The FTX founder was arrested on Monday in the Bahamas and denied bail, with the judge deeming him a flight risk.
US judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Amarillo, Texas — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are settled...
House approves referendum to ‘decolonize’ Puerto Rico
Washington — The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would allow Puerto Rico to hold the first-ever binding referendum on whether to become a state or gain some sort of independence, in a last-ditch effort that stands little chance of passing the Senate. The bill, which passed 233-191...
US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions
REYNOSA, Mexico — An appeals court on Friday rejected efforts by conservative states to maintain Trump-era asylum restrictions on immigrants seeking asylum. With the limits set to expire next week, thousands of migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border. The ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals means the restrictions remained on track to expire Wednesday, unless further appeals are filed.
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk
Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, among them reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications. The company hasn’t explained to the journalists why it took down the...
