Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
SU flips commitment of Ty Gordon, class of 2023 Virginia defensive lineman
Syracuse, N.Y. — With just days until the early signing period for Division I football begins, Syracuse football is still adding to its class. Ty Gordon, a defensive lineman from Haymarket, Virginia, announced Saturday via Twitter he was flipping his commitment from Old Dominion to SU. Gordon attends Battlefield...
Syracuse retrieves double-digit deficit to clear Cornell as Edwards deals with a nosebleed (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Cornell Big Red at 3 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Cornell to see the latest...
Louis Orr, former Syracuse basketball great, has died at 64
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr, 64, played at Syracuse from 1976 to 1980. He was a part of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class as a head coach at Syracuse. “It’s a real hard one,’'...
Rocky Long hired as Syracuse’s new defensive coordinator, replacing protégé Tony White
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has hired Rocky Long as its new defensive coordinator, and he’ll take his post immediately. His official hiring was confirmed Saturday via a news release from the team. Long, 72, was first reported as a target for the job Monday by ESPN’s Adam...
Ex-Notre Dame cornerback Jayden Bellamy commits to SU out of transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football added its second New Jersey cornerback this week from the transfer portal. Three-star Jayden Bellamy announced his commitment to SU via Twitter on Friday. He comes from Notre Dame, where he did not appear in any games for the Irish this season.
Syracuse hasn’t lost to Cornell in more than 50 years, but the Big Red can play (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange will play its last non-conference game of the regular season on Saturday as it hosts Cornell at the JMA Wireless Dome. This will be the 127th meeting between Syracuse and Cornell. Syracuse has played more games against Cornell than any other school except for Colgate (174 games).
Memories of the late Louis Orr from Rick Pitino, Kueth Duany, Hal Cohen and more
Syracuse, N.Y. – The story of how Rick Pitino recruited Louis Orr to come to Syracuse has been told many times over. Jim Boeheim, who had just been promoted to head coach at Syracuse, telephoned Rick Pitino, who had just gotten married. Boeheim offered Pitino an assistant coaching job, but he wanted his new aide to drop everything and immediately head to Cincinnati to check out an unheralded recruit named Louis Orr.
4 Syracuse players earn All-ACC honors from Associated Press
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four Syracuse football players were named to the Associated Press All-ACC teams Thursday. Tight end Oronde Gadsden II landed on the first team, while running back Sean Tucker, offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron and linebacker Mikel Jones all finished on the second. The two teams are voted...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Cornell | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball hosts Cornell University for its fourth straight game at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, December 17 (12/17/2022) at 3 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network and can be streamed live with free trials of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. The...
Syracuse Crunch beat Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch win was highlighted by a franchise record as Daniel Walcott set a new mark for the most Crunch games played with 335. Syracuse now advances to 11-10-1-4 on the season while sweeping the two-game season series against the Thunderbirds.
See: Robert Anae’s contract at N.C. State. How much is former Syracuse offensive coordinator earning in new job?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse football offensive coordinator Robert Anae has signed a three-year deal with N.C. State, his official contract with the university states. Syracuse.com acquired the contract Saturday via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed earlier this week.
Jim Boeheim on Syracuse great Louis Orr: ‘He had the biggest heart of anybody I’ve ever coached’
Syracuse, N.Y. – When Jim Boeheim became the head coach at Syracuse University, one of the first players he recruited was an unheralded kid out of Cincinnati named Louis Orr. “I remember when I first saw him,’’ Boeheim said Friday. “I went to Cincinnati and I saw this kid....
Syracuse soon dives into ACC play. What does Jim Boeheim think of his team’s development?
Syracuse, N.Y. – Prior to the start of the season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said his young team would need 10 games to get acclimated to the college game. The Orange roster consisted of just two returning starters, three reserves, six freshmen and one sophomore transfer.
High school roundup: Auburn girls basketball gets ‘good team win’ over Fulton
Auburn jumped out to an early lead and used solid contributions from the entire team to cruise to a girls basketball victory Friday night in Fulton.
Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
Syracuse school board members vote to double their pay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse school board members voted this week to double their pay, increasing their stipend from the current $7,500 to $15,918. The resolution passed Wednesday. Dan Romeo cast the sole vote against it.
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
Syracuse schools announce new superintendent: He’s one of their own
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Anthony Q. Davis has been named the new superintendent of the Syracuse school district. Davis, who has been the interim superintendent since Superintendent Jaime Alicea retired in June, grew up in the city and graduated from Henninger High School in 1982. In perhaps a nod to Davis’...
He’ll suit up more than any Crunch player. Off the ice, a bigger impact: ‘He makes every day better’
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Daniel Walcott’s skates grip the ice at the Upstate Medical University Arena on Friday night, it will mark Syracuse hockey history. The matchup between the Syracuse Crunch and Springfield Falcons will be Walcott’s 335th game in a Crunch uniform, the most in the 29-year history of the American Hockey League franchise. Walcott will break a mark previously set by Brad Moran (334).
Menorah lighting in Syracuse Sunday marks beginning of Hanukkah
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The annual lighting of a public menorah will take place Sunday in downtown Syracuse to mark the start of Hanukkah. On the first night of Hanukkah special prayers are recited, and one candle is lit on the menorah. Each night another candle is lit. The eight-day commemoration of Hanukah is based on the lunar calendar and therefore can fall anytime from late November to late December.
