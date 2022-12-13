ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Memories of the late Louis Orr from Rick Pitino, Kueth Duany, Hal Cohen and more

Syracuse, N.Y. – The story of how Rick Pitino recruited Louis Orr to come to Syracuse has been told many times over. Jim Boeheim, who had just been promoted to head coach at Syracuse, telephoned Rick Pitino, who had just gotten married. Boeheim offered Pitino an assistant coaching job, but he wanted his new aide to drop everything and immediately head to Cincinnati to check out an unheralded recruit named Louis Orr.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

4 Syracuse players earn All-ACC honors from Associated Press

Syracuse, N.Y. — Four Syracuse football players were named to the Associated Press All-ACC teams Thursday. Tight end Oronde Gadsden II landed on the first team, while running back Sean Tucker, offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron and linebacker Mikel Jones all finished on the second. The two teams are voted...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch beat Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch win was highlighted by a franchise record as Daniel Walcott set a new mark for the most Crunch games played with 335. Syracuse now advances to 11-10-1-4 on the season while sweeping the two-game season series against the Thunderbirds.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

He’ll suit up more than any Crunch player. Off the ice, a bigger impact: ‘He makes every day better’

Syracuse, N.Y. — When Daniel Walcott’s skates grip the ice at the Upstate Medical University Arena on Friday night, it will mark Syracuse hockey history. The matchup between the Syracuse Crunch and Springfield Falcons will be Walcott’s 335th game in a Crunch uniform, the most in the 29-year history of the American Hockey League franchise. Walcott will break a mark previously set by Brad Moran (334).
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Menorah lighting in Syracuse Sunday marks beginning of Hanukkah

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The annual lighting of a public menorah will take place Sunday in downtown Syracuse to mark the start of Hanukkah. On the first night of Hanukkah special prayers are recited, and one candle is lit on the menorah. Each night another candle is lit. The eight-day commemoration of Hanukah is based on the lunar calendar and therefore can fall anytime from late November to late December.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy