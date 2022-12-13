Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off with non-contact knee injury

Related
Reports: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined over $36K by NFL
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was fined a total of $36,281 by the NFL for his actions during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Per reports, Jeudy was fined $23,020 for making contact with a game official and $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet while on the playing field. Jeudy, 23, was not penalized for either infraction...
Broncos rule out Russell Wilson; Brett Rypien to start vs. Cardinals
Russell Wilson has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Arizona and Brett Rypien will start at quarterback for Denver. The Broncos announced Friday that Wilson cleared concussion protocol but will take some more time to recover. Denver (3-10) has lost five straight and has been eliminated from the AFC playoff picture. The team is...
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley clears concussion protocol
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley cleared concussion protocol, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. The Ravens (9-4) have ruled out Lamar Jackson for this Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns (5-8), ESPN reported. Huntley expects to be on the field in Cleveland as Jackson continues to recover from a knee injury. "I don't think I had a concussion, but definitely the protocols, they were doing their job and making sure I...
Steelers not ready to name starting QB vs. Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn't ready to declare a starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Carolina. Rookie starter Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol and doubtful to play. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both have worked with the first team in his absence, and Tomlin told reporters Friday he has "some clarity" about his QB situation. "There's just no need to land the plane until it's required to land...
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Practice on Dec. 16
Watch Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers go through drills before this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Baker Mayfield looks for more magic as Rams face Packers
The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of expectations this season, but both teams are hoping to ride the momentum from exciting fourth-quarter comeback wins when they square off Monday night in Green Bay. Los Angeles (4-9) has followed up its Super Bowl season with an ugly campaign that has been derailed by injuries and inconsistent play. The defending champs stumbled through an unthinkable six-game losing streak that appeared destined to become a seven-game skid until Baker Mayfield guided an...
Raiders designate TE Darren Waller, WR Hunter Renfrow to return
The Las Vegas Raiders designated tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to return from injured reserve, coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday. The move would open a 21-day practice window for both Waller and Renfrow. McDaniels said both players could be activated in time for the Raiders (5-8) to host the New England Patriots (7-6) on Sunday. Waller, 30, has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since...
Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy to start vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to make his second career NFL start in Thursday's road game against the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported. Purdy was a limited participant in practice all week and is listed as questionable with rib and oblique injuries. He sustained the injuries during the 49ers' 35-7 romp over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns versus the Buccaneers. He also rushed for a score for San Francisco (9-4), which could clinch the NFC West title with a win over Seattle (7-6) on Thursday night. Purdy, 22, was selected with the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to earn the title of "Mr. Irrelevant." --Field Level Media
Texans may use two QBs to keep Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes off field
It's long been an article of faith in the NFL that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. For at least one week, the Houston Texans successfully challenged that notion and nearly upset the Dallas Cowboys. It appears they're willing to flout convention again on Sunday when they host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs. Rotating Davis Mills and newly acquired Jeff Driskel, Houston (1-11-1) led in the final...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Play of Rookie Lineman Zach Tom
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke in glowing terms of rookie offensive lineman Zach Tom on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Alabama QB Bryce Young, LB Will Anderson to play in Sugar Bowl
Alabama coach Nick Saban confirmed to reporters Friday night that quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson will play in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 rather than opt out to prepare for the NFL draft. The Crimson Tide had no players opt out of the bowl game, according to Saban. Young is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and Anderson, considered among the...
Jets QB Mike White: No doubts about playing Sunday
New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) said Thursday he has no doubts about his ability to start Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. White was listed as day-to-day earlier in the week and was limited in practice Wednesday. But when asked Thursday if he had any doubts about playing Sunday, White didn't miss a beat. "No, no, none at all," White told reporters. ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Cold-Weather Memories
"Worst on sidelines not playing was ’07 NFC Championship for sure as we saw with Tom (Coughlin’s) face and the rest of our bodies," Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said ahead of this week's cold-weather game vs. the Rams.
Drew Brees hired by Purdue as interim assistant coach
Former NFL and Purdue quarterback Drew Brees will serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater's Citrus Bowl game against LSU. Brees will aid the Boilermakers (8-5) in preparation for the Jan. 2 game and also participate in recruiting activities, per Purdue's news release on Thursday. "Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football,"...
QB Desmond Ridder makes debut as Falcons face rival Saints
It has been 14 weeks since the Atlanta Falcons and the visiting New Orleans Saints met in the season opener. The rebuilt Falcons were the better team for much of the game, but the Saints outscored them 17-3 in the fourth quarter to win 27-26 in Dennis Allen's debut as head coach. Both teams came out of the opener encouraged about the prospects for their seasons, but things haven't gone...
Playoff-bound Eagles out for more vs. fading Bears
Even as the Philadelphia Eagles rose to the top record in the NFL, there were questions about whether the team would falter during a Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans or a visit to the NFC East rival New York Giants the following week. Philadelphia responded against those playoff hopefuls with victories by a combined 51 points, sparked by quarterback and league MVP contender Jalen Hurts, who passed for a total of 597 yards in the key tests and five touchdowns while rushing for...
Steelers, Panthers battle with playoff hopes barely alive
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers are both owners of 5-8 records. But these teams are in vastly different situations. The Panthers are just a game out of first place in the NFC South. The Steelers are pretty much playing out the string unless they win this week and go on a major roll. The two teams meet Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C., hoping to find some late-season magic. ...
Green Bay Packers Offensive Line Drills on Dec 16
Watch the Green Bay Packers offensive line go through drills before this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) follows the play at right. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons
Aug 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
839
Followers
2K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0