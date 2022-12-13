ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off with non-contact knee injury

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off with a knee injury he suffered on the third play from scrimmage of Monday night's game against the visiting New England Patriots.

The Cardinals originally said Murray was questionable to return. He was ruled out in the second quarter.

News-Herald

