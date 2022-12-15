ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Live TV Special Online

By Tim Chan
 2 days ago

It’s been 30 years since Disney shared its love story of a tale as old as time, and now, the Mouse House is celebrating Beauty and the Beast with a brand new TV special.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration airs tonight, Thursday, December 15 on ABC with a star-studded cast that includes Grammy and Oscar-winner H.E.R. as Belle , Josh Groban as the Beast, Martin Short as Lumière and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts. The special will stream the next day on Disney+ .

The new Beauty and the Beast combines animated scenes with live-action performances to celebrate the classic cartoon, which became the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars when it was released in 1992.

Want to watch the new Beauty and the Beast special on TV and stream it online? Here’s what you need to know.

Where to Watch the Beauty and the Beast Live Special

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration premieres on ABC tonight, December 15 at 8 p.m. If you want to watch Beauty and the Beast Live on TV, you’ll need a basic cable package (or a digital antenna like this one ) to watch the Beauty and the Beast special on your local ABC channel.

Want to stream the live Beauty and the Beast online? The combination live-action/animated special will be available to watch on Disney+ beginning December 16.

Log-in with your Disney+ account (or sign-up for a subscription here ) and you can stream the Beauty and the Beast live special on-demand from your computer, phone or TV through the Disney+ app .

A subscription to Disney+ starts at just $7.99 a month . Your best value is to sign-up for the Disney Bundle, which gets you Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $12.99 total .

Verizon customers, meantime, could get Disney+ for free. Click here to see if your Verizon phone or cable package qualifies for the promotion, and then log-in to watch the new Beauty and the Beast special online free.

Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary Special: Cast, Runtime

The 2022 Beauty and the Beast special is directed by Jon M. Chu, the director behind the hit film, Crazy Rich Asians .

In addition to H.E.R., Groban, Short and Twain, the new Beauty and the Beast special stars Rita Moreno as the narrator, Joshua Henry as Gaston, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip.

Presented by The Wonderful World of Disney, the one-night-only show will be taped in front of a live audience at Disney Studios and has a runtime of two hours.

Watch Beauty and the Beast live on ABC and then stream it online on Disney+ the next day. Disney+ is also where you can watch the original Beauty and the Beast animated film online, along with the 2017 live-action remake starring Emma Watson as Belle.

