LSU getting deeper as Winthrop visits
LSU first-year head coach Matt McMahon is taking advantage of his team’s last few pre-SEC games to figure out precise roles for his players. The Tigers (9-1) will continue tuning up for conference play when they meet Winthrop on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La. Derek Fountain got his first...
Florida State surges into clash with St. John’s
Florida State will shoot for a third consecutive victory Saturday when the Seminoles St. John’s in the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise, Fla. The Seminoles (3-9) have posted double-digit wins against Louisville and South Carolina Upstate since threatening then No. 3-Virginia in a 62-57 loss to start the month.
After elusive first win, Louisville hosts Florida A&M
Louisville will look to build off its first win of the season when it hosts Florida A&M on Saturday. The Cardinals (1-9) owned the longest losing streak to start an ACC season in league history and were just two defeats shy of equaling the program’s worst start ever before they beat Western Kentucky 94-83 on Wednesday.
East Carolina eyes win vs. SEC opponent South Carolina
East Carolina meets South Carolina in a nonconference clash on Saturday afternoon in Greenville, S.C. It is the first game of the day at the inaugural Greenville Winter Invitational, followed by Furman against Stephen F. Austin and Richmond taking on Clemson. It’s the first time since 2004 that the Pirates...
