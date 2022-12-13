ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Larry Brown Sports

Colts’ record-setting blown lead brings up incredible coincidence

The Indianapolis Colts found a new low on Saturday by suffering the largest blown lead in NFL history, throwing away a 33-0 advantage to lose 39-36 in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts collapsed in the second half of Saturday’s game as they got outscored 36-3 before giving up an overtime field goal to... The post Colts’ record-setting blown lead brings up incredible coincidence appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tuscaloosa, AL
