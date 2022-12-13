Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Troopers release more information on deadly multi-vehicle crash in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - At around 3:30 P.M. on Dec. 16, Oklahoma State Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike near mile marker 321 in Quapaw, Okla. This crash occurred within 10 minutes of a similar crash on the turnpike. Oklahoma Highway Patrolmen released the following...
koamnewsnow.com
Vehicle travels 80+ feet after going airborne
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8:15 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, Jasper County E-911 were alerted to a crash notification near CR170 and Gum Road. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Sgt B. Helms...
Kansas man dies after 3-vehicle crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Friday in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Nissan Quest driven by James M. Snow, 57, Galena, was northbound on South Wood Street one half mile south of Kansas 66 in Galena. The Nissan rear-ended...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin hotel to be demolished
JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in motion to demolish an abandoned Joplin hotel that caught fire earlier this month — and several times over the last few years. The City’s planning and development director tells us the City of Joplin is working with the “TIF” developer and the investment group that owns the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn building.
fourstateshomepage.com
Public invited to proposed $99M water hike hearing, Missouri American Water
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s your chance to speak out about a $99-million water rate hike request. The Missouri Public Service Commission will host public hearings on the Missouri American Water Company case. They’ll be online on January 17th and 18th. There will be additional public hearings in-person...
fourstateshomepage.com
County court operations to close in Joplin until 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s barely a week left before the big move for County court operations in Joplin. The new courts building is just days away from completion. Court operations in Joplin will shut down as of December 26th for the move into the new facility across the parking lot. Court functions will continue in Carthage during the move, and the new building will officially open for business on January 9th.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man assaults mom, flees from police & crashes
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is charged after police said he assaulted his mother and then crashed her car into the Joplin Police Department. Officers with JPD responded to a domestic assault call Wednesday shortly before 4:00 PM in the 400 block of S. Ozark Ave. The caller said her 42-year-old son was attacking her and threatened her with a knife.
Joplin homeowner displays a unique Christmas light display
One Joplin resident who happens to be a big fan of the Christmas season, took a different approach when it came to decorating for the holiday.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin officials rededicate Spiva Park after recent discovery
JOPLIN, Mo. - After meticulously cleaning the location, City officials in have recently rededicated Spiva Park Joplin. Family members of the late George A. Spiva recently worked to clean up the flower beds last spring and while doing so, they discovered a mineral bed build in 1966. From removing flowers...
fourstateshomepage.com
Annual Joplin tradition puts wreaths on veteran headstones
JOPLIN, Mo. — The 2nd oldest cemetery in Jasper County received an annual holiday and honorable touch. Wreaths were placed on each of the veterans’ headstones inside Peace Church Cemetery. It’s something done every year by members of the American Legion and the Peace Church Cemetery Association. The...
fourstateshomepage.com
Webb City, Granby natives among 19 troopers to graduate MSHP Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Nineteen new troopers are set to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy – some of whom are from the area. A graduation ceremony on December 22nd in Jefferson City will be livestreamed as the 115th Recruit Class is sworn in. Four awards for the class will also be presented in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics.
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper County Judge Jerry Holcomb is retiring after decades of service
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper County Judge is saying goodbye, after decades of service in the legal system. Jerry Holcomb started his career as an attorney in 1978. He was chosen as the county’s first family court commissioner in 2006 and was then elected to be a family court judge in 2018.
news9.com
OTA: Will Rogers Turnpike Lanes Open Again After Semi Overturned, Multi-Vehicle Crash
All lanes of eastbound Will Rogers Turnpike are open again after being blocked off due to an overturned semi across the road, OTA said. According to OHP, there was also another crash on the turnpike involving three vehicles, which occurred around mile marker 320. OHP closed off lanes around 3:00...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage man charged with burglary, allegedly broke into school
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man is accused of breaking into an elementary school. 36-year-old Travis Brown is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree property damage. Monday, the school principal contacted Carthage police saying surveillance video captured a man breaking into the school.
fourstateshomepage.com
Webb City students are sprucin’ doors up with holiday spirit
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Some Webb City students are showing off their holiday spirit. Teams are putting together Christmas themes on doors throughout the Junior High School. There are plenty of Christmas trees and Santas but also Snowmen, The Grinch, Christmas-themed movies, and a reimagining of Santa’s domain as a goat farm. The ideas are both colorful and creative.
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons Land Bank receiving apps for properties below appraisal price
PARSONS, Kans. — You now have a chance to enhance your property ownership in southeast Kansas. Applications are now available for two properties in Parsons — containing structures — owned by the Parsons Land Bank. Both are located at 1621 Chess Avenue and 2504 Stevens Avenue, respectively. They are originally priced at 75% of the appraisal price and can be negotiable. Land Bank officials will meet in January to set a deadline for receiving those applications.
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Ottawa County fugitive nabbed by child predator unit
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa man, facing charges in Ottawa County, is now behind bars. Deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Child Predator Unit and Warrants Unit arrested Michael Loren Lamb, Jr., 30, on Tuesday. Lamb faces four felony charges in Ottawa County. Those charges include...
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D. these individuals
MONETT, Mo. — Friday evening, December 2, 2022, Monett Police Dept release information regarding a possible Attempted Robbery in front of the store at Rapid Roberts in their city limits. “Approximately 8 to 8:15 PM. The driver of a red Chevrolet S10 pickup is possibly involved.”. — MONETT PD.
