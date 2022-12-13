JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s barely a week left before the big move for County court operations in Joplin. The new courts building is just days away from completion. Court operations in Joplin will shut down as of December 26th for the move into the new facility across the parking lot. Court functions will continue in Carthage during the move, and the new building will officially open for business on January 9th.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO