iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Dax Shepard Roasts Tabloid Over Sexist Cover Story in New Instagram Post

Dax Shepard isn't holding back after catching wind of a tabloid's sexist cover story featuring himself, his wife, Kristen Bell, and other celebrity couples. The Armchair Expert podcast shared a photo of the cover of a recent edition of Star Magazine on Instagram, which featured large photos of himself, Ben Affleck and Keith Urban front and center. Smaller photos superimposed over them featured their respective wives: Bell, Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman.
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Is The Queen Of Christmas In White Gown With High Slit In NYC: Photos

Mariah Carey, 52, was the vision of Christmas in New York City! The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer wore a stunning white gown accented with silver sequins as she took the stage for her final holiday themed show on Friday, Dec. 16, delighting fans with her festive (and sexy) ensembles. The latest gown featured a thigh high slit amid the tulle layered skirt which was attached to a fitted bustier style bodice. She added a matching tiara to tie it all together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newsy.com

Friends, Entertainment Industry Pay Tribute To Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Tributes are pouring in for the beloved dancer, television producer and DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died Tuesday by suicide. Dancer Jojo Siwa, who worked as a judge alongside Boss on the reality dance program "So You Think You Can Dance" wrote on Instagram: "tWitch was a best friend and a mentor not just to me but to so many."

