SANDAG CEO: If State Lets San Diego Kill Driving Fee, It Shows Its Climate Talk Is Fake
There is a lot riding on whether California environmental officials sign off on San Diego’s bid to kill a key part of its long-term transportation plan: the implementation of a future driving fee. For one, Hasan Ikhrata, CEO of the San Diego Association of Governments, the regional agency that...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego
San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Ikhrata Says the State Isn’t Serious On Climate if It Approves SANDAG Plan Without Driving Fee
SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata said state regulators will tell him a lot when they decide whether a long-term transportation plan for San Diego can comply with California’s environmental goals even if it doesn’t include a controversial measure he’s championed to charge drivers for every mile they drive.
sandiegoville.com
Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022
After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
San Diego average rent soars to $3,570 for a two-bedroom apartment
While overall inflation numbers are beginning to show signs of slowing down across the country, San Diego residents aren’t experiencing a break when it comes to rental prices. In fact, a recent December rental report shows rent for a studio apartment in San Diego will set you back an average of $2,187 a month.
California witnesses watched blue-colored object from highway drive
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a blue, oval-shaped, object slowly moving northeast at about 4:04 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
San Diego restaurant 2nd most reviewed in 2022: Yelp
One of San Diego's very own has earned bragging rights in 2022 after ranking #2 in most reviewed restaurants in the country, according to Yelp.
pacificsandiego.com
12 places to eat in San Diego County on Christmas Day
Restaurants around the county are open for the holiday weekend and many are serving buffets and prix-fixe menu options. If you Christmas plans include a meal at a local restaurant, here’s a roundup of special menus and deals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from tacos to wagyu steak. Reservations for most spots are recommended.
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
News 8 KFMB
San Diego man with look-alike Border Patrol truck: 'It's parody'
Jacob McGennis is turning heads with his truck. But he says it's 'perfectly legal'.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Homeless Campground Still on Hold as City Looks for Service Provider
Early this year, a broad swath of advocates and activists got behind a new homelessness solution: open city-backed safe villages where the area’s surging population of unsheltered residents could safely camp. Yet the hoped-for city pilot program has yet to launch months after power brokers and activists seemingly coalesced...
onscene.tv
Fire Destroys Several Businesses in 3rd Alarm Fire | San Diego
12.14.22 | 4:05 am | San Diego – Firefighters received several reports of a dumpster or structure on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire and producing a lot of smoke. The fire extended to the attic & rapidly spread through the strip mall. After...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: A Homeless Shelter Is Opening Its Doors to More
La Posada de Guadalupe, a Carlsbad homeless shelter operated by Catholic Charities, is expanding its historically men-only shelter to include women and children. The shelter opened in 1992 as housing for farmworkers. In 2013, it became a permanent shelter with 50 beds for farmworkers and 50 beds for adult homeless men, and it has stayed that way ever since.
El Cajon neighbors concerned about coyotes after horse attack
Neighbors in El Cajon's North Crest community are being warned about a rise in coyote sightings.
2 wounded in Mountain View shooting
Two 19-year-olds were wounded Friday after being shot in Mountain View, according to San Diego Police Department.
Two injured in Ocean Beach traffic crash
A traffic accident near the western terminus of Interstate 8 left two people injured Friday, one seriously.
Family says staff at San Diego psychiatric hospital failed to stop suicide of loved one
SAN DIEGO — On July 4, 2022, a San Diego grandmother and her two daughters got the call they feared would come. Their nephew, 22-year-old Tyler Thatcher-Cox was dead. Thatcher-Cox, they learned, hung himself with a noose he made from a bed sheet while he was on suicide watch at Aurora Behavioral Health.
'Plug those openings' | Pest control expert explains Downtown San Diego rat explosion
SAN DIEGO — Last week, CBS 8 reported about people in San Diego reporting a major uptick in rats downtown. A local pest control company explained what factors might be causing people to see more of them out on the streets. "Usually this starts to be a busy time,...
2023 predictions for San Diego real estate
Real estate experts explain what San Diego home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
