ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

SEMO, SIUC to hold fall commencement ceremonies Saturday

(KFVS) - Two universities in the Heartland are having their fall commencements on Saturday, December 17. Southeast Missouri State University will hold two ceremonies at the Show Me Center. The first event is at 10 a.m., with the second at 2 p.m. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt will serve as commencement...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Marion police to use 'Pawfficer Gary' for mental health emergencies

If you are looking for a Christmas display to get you into the holiday mood, the Festival of Lights Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake is for you. Kentucky's Governor says the state will soon operate three high-security juvenile detention centers. Toys for Tots finishing final toy orders. Updated: 44 minutes...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

WKCTC announces next step in its use of multi-million-dollar grant

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Heartland college announced the next step in its use of a multi-million-dollar grant. West Kentucky Community and Technical College received the $15 million gift from the MacKenzie Scott’s trust back in 2020. College leaders laid out a new round of scholarships and donations on...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Festival of Lights Christmas Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake

Kentucky's Governor says the state will soon operate three high-security juvenile detention centers. Every toy brings the spirit of joy, according to one woman as she wraps up her organization's effort to fill toy orders for families in need. Paducah Board of Commissioners misconduct charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WAPPAPELLO, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
PULASKI COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
waynecojournalbanner.com

New Vaping Policy at Greenville R-2

At the start of the 2022-23 school year Greenville R-2 was informed on a new policy regarding vaping. This policy was developed due to the extensive use of vaping products within the Greenville School District. The former policy of a juvenile referral was ineffective, so after consultation with local stakeholders, this revised policy was developed and implemented to determine its effectiveness before being implemented county wide. The policy is enforced by law enforcement and the courts. It is a collaborative effort between the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, school officials, the prosecuting attorney, judges and the juvenile office.
GREENVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale recognized as a leader in climate planning

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale was recognized for its nature-forward approach to resilience, climate, and sustainability. The recognition comes from the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity. The ceremony, held in Montreal, Canada, celebrated cities from across the globe that recently joined CitiesWithNature, an initiative that recognizes...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Infant death under investigation Poplar Bluff Police Dept.

Toys for Tots wraps up its last day of filling toy orders in Cape Girardeau. The organization collected gifts for more than 2300 children across 5 counties. Nearly 77,000 deer were killed during Illinois's firearm season this year. Cape traffic stop leads to three arrests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

More than 1,400 remembered in Jackson at Wreaths Across America event

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many gathered across the nation to pay respect and honor those who fought for our freedom on Saturday. Thousands of Wreaths Across America events took place, including one in Jackson, where soldiers from each branch of the military and POW/MIA were honored with a wreath placed at their headstone.
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau city manager withdraws his name from consideration for city management job in North Dakota

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau city manager withdrew his name from consideration for a city management job in another state. According to city leaders in Fargo, North Dakota, Dr. Kenneth Haskin was one of four finalists for the city administrator job there, and had been set to interview for the position on Friday morning, December 16.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy