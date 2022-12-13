Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Charleston R-1 School Dist. students, families help meet greater need with Blue Jay Food Pantry
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Students and their families came together in Mississippi County to help a community in need. It’s been a year since the Charleston School District opened “Blue Jay Food Pantry.”. Many of the students and their families face food insecurity, and organizers are seeing even...
kbsi23.com
Veterans can no longer update military ID in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- Veterans will no longer be able to update their military ID’s at the armory in Cape Girardeau. Instead, they will have to travel up to two hours away to get the service. The change is due to the previous employee getting a promotion and the...
KFVS12
SEMO, SIUC to hold fall commencement ceremonies Saturday
(KFVS) - Two universities in the Heartland are having their fall commencements on Saturday, December 17. Southeast Missouri State University will hold two ceremonies at the Show Me Center. The first event is at 10 a.m., with the second at 2 p.m. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt will serve as commencement...
KFVS12
Marion police to use 'Pawfficer Gary' for mental health emergencies
KFVS12
Missouri family warns about RSV and taking health precautions after daughter is intubated
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For weeks now, pediatric doctors have been scrambling to get ahold of RSV. It’s the respiratory virus many of us get on an annual basis, but it’s also one that has deeply impacted children this year. The disease is even bringing kids from rural parts of Missouri to the Metro for treatment.
KFVS12
WKCTC announces next step in its use of multi-million-dollar grant
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Heartland college announced the next step in its use of a multi-million-dollar grant. West Kentucky Community and Technical College received the $15 million gift from the MacKenzie Scott’s trust back in 2020. College leaders laid out a new round of scholarships and donations on...
KFVS12
Festival of Lights Christmas Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. earthquake evacuation survey results released
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - 211 years ago today one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in the U.S. hit New Madrid. But what if it happened today? Would you and your family know where to go?. The results of a survey by the University of Missouri from January 28 to...
KFVS12
Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.
MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
KFVS12
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
KFVS12
Marion Jr. High students learn importance of mental health with help from ‘Pawfficer Gary’
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois police department is using man’s best friend to help teach 7th graders the importance of understanding mental health and knowing that many of us sometimes have the blues. Marion Police Officer Jason Plichta and his four legged partner, Gary, are regular visitors...
waynecojournalbanner.com
New Vaping Policy at Greenville R-2
At the start of the 2022-23 school year Greenville R-2 was informed on a new policy regarding vaping. This policy was developed due to the extensive use of vaping products within the Greenville School District. The former policy of a juvenile referral was ineffective, so after consultation with local stakeholders, this revised policy was developed and implemented to determine its effectiveness before being implemented county wide. The policy is enforced by law enforcement and the courts. It is a collaborative effort between the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, school officials, the prosecuting attorney, judges and the juvenile office.
KFVS12
Carbondale recognized as a leader in climate planning
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale was recognized for its nature-forward approach to resilience, climate, and sustainability. The recognition comes from the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity. The ceremony, held in Montreal, Canada, celebrated cities from across the globe that recently joined CitiesWithNature, an initiative that recognizes...
KFVS12
Infant death under investigation Poplar Bluff Police Dept.
KFVS12
Vienna Correctional Facility staff donate to Arrowleaf’s ‘Angel Tree’ program
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Vienna Correctional Facility donated gifts to Arrowleaf’s Angel Tree program. According to a release from Arrowleaf, the program provides Christmas toys, bikes, clothes and more to more than 400 children in the region. They said the staff at the correctional facility bought gifts for...
KFVS12
More than 1,400 remembered in Jackson at Wreaths Across America event
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many gathered across the nation to pay respect and honor those who fought for our freedom on Saturday. Thousands of Wreaths Across America events took place, including one in Jackson, where soldiers from each branch of the military and POW/MIA were honored with a wreath placed at their headstone.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau city manager withdraws his name from consideration for city management job in North Dakota
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau city manager withdrew his name from consideration for a city management job in another state. According to city leaders in Fargo, North Dakota, Dr. Kenneth Haskin was one of four finalists for the city administrator job there, and had been set to interview for the position on Friday morning, December 16.
