ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

City of Bend calls in contract crews to help clear streets, outlines snow-removal priorities

By Lee Anderson
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tikYS_0jgNrulm00

'Mother Nature's coming in a little quicker than anticipated'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A bit earlier than usual, the city of Bend called in contract crews Sunday night to help clear streets of several inches of snow, focusing first on major streets, emergency routes and school and hospital zones before heading out into the neighborhoods.

“They’ve been out 24/7, pretty much,” said city Streets and Operations Supervisor Paul Neiswonger. “We started out the contractors last night at 7 and just rockin’ and rollin’.”

About 45 workers from the city and under contract took out more than 20 pieces of equipment. They were working split eight-hour shifts ever since, working from 4 a.m. to noon and noon until 9 or 10 p.m.

“Mother Nature’s coming in a little quicker than anticipated, so it’s ‘Hang on, here we go,’ Neiswonger said, “Normally we get these big storms, you know, January, February.”

Once the major arterials and collectors and other high-priority routes are hit, “we’ll work out into the residential neighborhoods," the city official said.

Southeast Bend resident Jessica Johnson said what many drivers already know: “Definitely, the neighborhood streets are just terrible. But the freeway, Third Street and stuff like that is doing pretty good.”

Neiswonger said crews will continue to work on the roads this week, with a first goal of hitting all streets at least one before returning to high-traffic routes, “to get the snow knocked down and get it off the road as quickly as possible.”

“If we can get it knocked down and off the road before this turns in the single digits, then we’re not going to freeze up and be an ice cube for us,” he said.

One thing all can agree on is that drivers should play it safe and slow down in slick conditions.

Johnson said, “Definitely more snow earlier in the year, and still crazy drivers that don’t know how to handle the ice.”

Neiswonger added, “Just slippin' and slidin'. They need to slow down and know what they’re doing -- and if they’re not sure-footed, make sure you’ve got some good tires on your car.”

The post City of Bend calls in contract crews to help clear streets, outlines snow-removal priorities appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Tumalo-area house fire rekindles, hours after crews clear scene; losses rise to $265,000

A fire broke out Thursday night in the attic of a Tumalo-area home that had lost power, causing an estimated $100,000 damage before it was knocked down quickly by Bend Fire & Rescue crews, working in fog and bitter cold. But it rekindled Friday morning, causing more extensive damage. The post Tumalo-area house fire rekindles, hours after crews clear scene; losses rise to $265,000 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Blue River Drive could change

BLUE RIVER: Lane County Public Works is developing a design concept for the portion of Blue River Drive between where it crosses Blue River and the McKenzie Highway. I'm copying others in this email involved in the planning. Planners say the immediate need for the project is to provide better direction for people who are redeveloping in the area and where to start measuring building setbacks from Blue River Drive.
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 16-foot snowman draws visitors to Redmond family’s front lawn

Move aside, Frosty and the Abominable Snowman — you’ve got some competition. He’s nearly 16 feet tall, and he lives in a front yard right here in Central Oregon. For the Kitchin family on Jackpine Avenue in Redmond, last weekend’s winter storm was a chance for some innovation.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Early, deep snow conditions causing hazardous tree wells at Mt. Bachelor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the recent snowstorm, the risk of potentially deadly tree wells is high at Mt. Bachelor. According to Mt. Bachelor's website, "Tree wells are formed when snow accumulates around the base of a tree but not under the lower hanging branches, creating deep pockets of soft, unstable snow."
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

First Les Schwab Tire Centers-NewsChannel 21 Toy Drive reaches finale

Thursday was the day thousands of donations collected in the Les Schwab Tire Centers-NewsChannel 21 Toy Drive were gathered and brought to the Les Schwab Bend headquarters for distribution to organizations and kids across the region. NewsChannel 21's Sam Dagelen was on hand to see how it was going. Thanks so much to all who The post First Les Schwab Tire Centers-NewsChannel 21 Toy Drive reaches finale appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Fire at Prineville butcher shop sends 2 to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a butcher shop and meat processing facility in Prineville Tuesday. Crook County Fire and Rescue said that the fire at the F5 Smokehouse on NE 4th Street happened around 12:45 p.m. Several people were there working at the time.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Shepherd’s House Lighthouse shelter near capacity; extreme cold temperatures could push them over

This weekend's storm brought a few to several inches of snow across the High Desert, but only a few more people went to the Shepherd's House Lighthouse Navigation Center shelter in Bend -- so far. But predicted colder temperatures could bring even more seeking to survive the dangerous conditions. The post Shepherd’s House Lighthouse shelter near capacity; extreme cold temperatures could push them over appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Your fine photos of Sunday’s High Desert snowfall

When the big snowstorm hits on a Sunday, it means extra work for some, and extra play for many others -- not to mention a mix of both. Thanks for sharing your day with us -- feel free to submit more from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM The post Your fine photos of Sunday’s High Desert snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered

Bend Police stopped a pickup truck and arrested three shoplifting suspects from Warm Springs Tuesday afternoon, recovering more than $2,500 in merchandise just wheeled out of Walmart in two full shopping carts. The post Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy