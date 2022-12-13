Read full article on original website
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16Adrian HolmanOrlando, FL
Washington man gets 2 years for threatening Black shoppers
A suburban Seattle man was sentenced Friday to two years in federal prison for threatening to shoot Black customers at grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, and at businesses in other states. Joey George of Lynnwood pleaded guilty in November to making interstate threats and the hate crime of interference...
FBI identifies body of woman found floating off Florida coast; authorities seeking tips
The body of a woman found floating near an island in Florida last week was identified Friday by officials from the FBI. According to a release from the FBI, Heather Rose Strickland, 34, was discovered on Dec. 10 after the U.S. Coast Guard received a call shortly before noon from a group of fishermen who found her body floating 13 miles off the coast of Egmont Key in west central Florida's Tampa Bay region.
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy ship
Witness illustration.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON) A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching a cylinder-shaped object the size of a Navy ship low-flying overhead at about 2:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
California man avoids prison after attack on tortoise in 2021
A Northern California man avoided prison time Friday after he drunkenly trespassed at a preschool last year and attacked a pet tortoise named Michelangelo, The San Jose Mercury News reported. The 42-year-old man was also linked to other break-ins at the East San Jose school, and stole thousands of dollars...
Thinking about making tamales? Here’s why many choose to buy them instead
Across Texas, cravings for tamales have reached a peak for the year.
CBS News
Long Island nursing home sued for alleged neglect, inhumane treatment
New York's Attorney General is suing a Long Island nursing home, alleging inhumane treatment of residents and financial fraud. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram spoke with a woman who says her mother's life was forever changed after staying there.
kgns.tv
Missing Texas man found in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - After a 300-mile search, a central Texas man missing was found in Webb County. On Tuesday afternoon, December 13, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office was called out to mile maker 35 on I-35. There, they found a 70-year-old man sitting on the road who appeared to be disoriented.
Driving With No FRONT License Plate Here In Texas? Is That Illegal?
So the other day my neighbor realized that his front license plate was NOT on the front of his truck. It had fallen off. He realized he's been driving with no front license plates. He didn't know if it is illegal for him to drive without a front license plate here in Texas?
Giraffe and zebra bones from Africa seized at U.S. airport
Authorities seized an unusual souvenir at a Virginia airport: giraffe and zebra bones, which a Virginia woman was bringing home from a trip to Africa, officials said. The woman told Customs and Border Protection agents at Washington Dulles International Airport last month she had a twig from an acacia tree — a highly recognizable thorny tree common on the African savannah. When officers sent her for additional screening, however, an X-ray of her bags turned up what CBP called "an anomaly," and she updated her customs declaration to include zebra and giraffe bones, according to a news release from the agency.
Rare 8-Foot American Crocodile Spotted On Florida Beach
These reptiles aren't nearly as common as their relatives.
WLWT 5
Bobcat spotted twice on Ohio wildlife cameras
Wildlife cameras inside Cleveland Metroparks captured a historic bobcat sighting. Metroparks posted to its Instagram page saying their wildlife camera recorded a bobcat in a remote area within Cleveland Metroparks twice, once on July 9 and again on Oct. 6. Metroparks says according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, this...
proclaimerscv.com
Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire
Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott to Focus on Stopping NGOs from Helping Illegal Cross the Border
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations (NGOs) may have in planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Governor highlights the need for Texas' vigilant response to President Biden's border crisis, with the end of Title 42 just days away and record-high illegal border crossings along the Texas-Mexico border.
A man wanted in a 1991 Massachusetts killing was found on a shrimp farm in Guatemala. He tried to flee by jumping into the water.
A man wanted in connection with a 1991 stabbing death during a fight in Massachusetts has been found working on a shrimp farm in Guatemala, state police said. Authorities said that the suspect tried to get away by jumping into the water but was captured. Mario Garcia was found living...
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter conspired to kill federal agents, court records show
Newly unsealed court documents show that a Tennessee man arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection also conspired with another person to kill dozens of federal agents involved in the investigation. Earlier this year, Edward Kelley, 33, was one of many rioters arrested on charges of illegally...
CBS News
Two students killed, two wounded outside Juarez High School
The shooting happened just as school was getting in staggered dismissals Friday afternoon. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports.
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
This Is Florida's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
CBS News
