Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Washington homeowner shoots would-be burglar dead
A homeowner fatally shot a suspect in Vancouver, Washington, Thursday night after he reportedly broke in through a second story window.
Comments / 0