Tuscaloosa, AL

Larry Brown Sports

Vikings come back from down 33-0 for biggest comeback in NFL history

It’s not about how you start, but how you finish. Just ask the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings on Saturday came back from down 33-0 at home to the Indianapolis Colts to win their Week 15 game 39-36 in overtime. Minnesota entered the game 10-3 and favored to beat the 3-9-1 Colts, but the Vikings got... The post Vikings come back from down 33-0 for biggest comeback in NFL history appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wildcats Today

Three Keys to Victory: No. 13 Kentucky-No. 16 UCLA

No. 13 Kentucky basketball enters Madison Square Garden in New York City with a bit of momentum, but awaiting the Wildcats in the CBS Sports Classic are the red-hot No. 16 UCLA Bruins, who have won six in a row.  The Cats (7-2) have had six days between games, following their 69-59 win over ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

