It's not about how you start, but how you finish. Just ask the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings on Saturday came back from down 33-0 at home to the Indianapolis Colts to win their Week 15 game 39-36 in overtime. Minnesota entered the game 10-3 and favored to beat the 3-9-1 Colts, but the Vikings got...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 MINUTES AGO