Katrina Andrea Love, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Katrina Andrea Love, 58, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her home. Ms. Love was born February 1, 1964 in Youngstown, an only daughter of Leo Carter and Lois Love. She was a 1982 graduate of South High...
Aretha Mae Flint McPeters, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Aretha Mae Flint, 80, of Youngstown, departed this life Friday, November 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Aretha was born June 23, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of Howard Dixon and Vertis M. Flint. She attended The Rayen School in...
Geraldine Overton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Geraldine Overton, 81, of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Novant Presbyterian Hospital. Ms. Overton was born January 6, 1941 in Georgianna, Alabama a daughter of Willie Lee and Katie Lue Bell Littles. She had worked at...
Doris Jean Higgins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Doris Jean Higgins, 79, of Columbus, transitioned from this earthly labor on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Ms. Higgins was born December 19, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank Raines and Clara M. Jenkins. She was...
Michelle Lynette Stec, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Lynette Stec passed on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was 61. She passed after battling a brief illness. Michelle was born September 2, 1961 in Youngstown Ohio, to William and Karen (Stanza) Stec. She is a graduate of the Mahoning County School for the...
Dorothy G. Harrison, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy G. Harrison, age 93, of Hubbard passed away peacefully at home on Friday December 16, 2022. Dorothy was born May 22, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois a daughter of Carl and Mildred Andrews Vernon. She was a graduate of Sharon High School. Dorothy was a...
Deanne M. Moore, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deanne M. Moore, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep, after a three year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. She was born August 28, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert N. Wilson...
Susan M Hogue, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan M. Hogue, age 69 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday December 16, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren. She was born on May 22, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late Francis Arthur Kaufman and...
Mary Jeffers, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary (Clyborn) Jeffers, 86, of Poland, Ohio, formerly of Champion, Ohio, passed Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Inn at Poland Way. She was born December 15, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles R. and Phyllis (Hagerty) Clyborn. Mary retired as a...
Marjorie “Margie” M. Reynolds, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie “Margie” M. Reynolds, 85, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. She was born on July 14, 1937 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of Elizabeth Evans and Donald Starkey. Margie was...
Virgil D. Taylor, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virgil D. Taylor, 86, died peacefully, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Hospice of The Valley – Hospice House. Mr. Taylor was born October 6, 1936, in Parsons, West Virginia. He moved to Youngstown, Ohio as a young teenager. Mr. Taylor was a proud union...
Roger Thomas Bowden, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Thomas Bowden, 70, of Canfield, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, December 12, 2022. Roger was born October 20, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of Stanley T. and Betty Jane (Longstreet) Bowden. He is the current owner of...
Cathleen Dawn Sly, West Farmington, Ohio
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathleen Sly, 62, of West Farmington, Ohio passed Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at home. She was born August 13, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Robert E. McClearn and the late Ruth (Overmire) McClearn. She enjoyed crocheting and country music concerts. Cathleen also...
Christopher “Chris” Baryak, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher “Chris” Baryak, 47, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born in Warren, Ohio on February 15, 1975, the son of Vickie Chicko and John R. Baryak, Jr. Chris was a 1993 graduate of Newton Falls...
Curtis P. Headley, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis P. Headley, 73, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Washington Square Nursing Home. On September 21, 1949 in Newton Falls Clyde and Maxine (Thomas) Headley welcomed the birth of their son. After graduating South East High School...
Felix “Phil” Pizzola, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felix “Phil” Pizzola, 99, passed away peacefully early Thursday evening, December 15, 2022, at home with his family by his side, after a brief illness. Phil was born January 9, 1923, in Youngstown, a son of James and Pauline LaCivita Pizzola. He grew...
Thomas J. Zugcic, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Zugcic, “Tom”, 75, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home. Tom was born October 3, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of Peter and Ann Kovacic Zugcic. He was a 1965 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended the YSU...
William Gerald O’Donnell, Springfield Township, Ohio
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Jerry” G. O’Donnell, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born on November 21, 1942, in DuBois, Pennsylvania but lived most of his life in Springfield Township, Ohio. Jerry served in the...
Johanne Uhrain, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Johanne Uhrain, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Johanne was born February 22, 1949 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Eleanor Lisiecki Skarbek. She was a 1967 graduate of Poland High School. Through the course of her life, she worked...
Harry “Hank” Schesler, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Hank” Schesler, 85 of Girard, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 with his family by his side at Shepherd of the Valley in Liberty. He was born August 24, 1937, in Youngstown, the son of Harry and Johanna (Socha) Schesler.
