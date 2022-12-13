Tulare, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tulare.
The Selma High School basketball team will have a game with Mission Oak High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.
Selma High School
Mission Oak High School
December 12, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The El Diamante High School basketball team will have a game with Tulare Union High School on December 12, 2022, 19:30:00.
El Diamante High School
Tulare Union High School
December 12, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0