Tulare, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

On Dec. 6, Tulare City Council members agreed to a term sheet entering into an operating agreement with Spade Entertainment to serve as the operator of the Zumwalt amphitheater. After advertising a request for proposal (RFP) for an operator and reaching out to seven firms, the city received a response from Spade Entertainment, out of Folsom, Calif. As council agreed to the term sheet, the producers are now able to be on the lookout for talent with the intent to book them at the Zumwalt Amphitheater.

TULARE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO