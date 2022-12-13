ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

Tulare, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tulare.

The Selma High School basketball team will have a game with Mission Oak High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.

Selma High School
Mission Oak High School
December 12, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The El Diamante High School basketball team will have a game with Tulare Union High School on December 12, 2022, 19:30:00.

El Diamante High School
Tulare Union High School
December 12, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

syvnews.com

Fresno-area coach Rustin Pickett tabbed to take over Righetti's football program

Rustin Pickett is the new Righetti High School football coach, a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District press release announced Wednesday. Pickett, the current athletic director at Fresno McClane High School, has coached football for 14 years, the last two as a position coach at Fresno City College. He was the receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for the Rams. Pickett served as the head football coach at Fresno Hoover High School and as associated head coach at Madera and Fresno Sunnyside high schools.
SANTA MARIA, CA
GV Wire

Watch: Teachers Fear for Their Safety at Fresno Middle School

This week, teachers and a parent described to the Fresno Unified School Board a troubling scenario on a district campus where students are out of control and face no consequences for violence, profane language, and other forms of misbehavior. Leanna Bromley, who is in her first year at Wawona Middle...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Despite Wawona’s Crisis, 2 Fresno Trustees Opposed Contract with Sheriff’s Office

About an hour after a handful of teachers from Wawona Middle School had described, emotionally and in great detail, the disturbing and dangerous situations they say are constantly occurring at their school, the Fresno Unified School Board considered whether to sign a contract with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office for a campus safety officer, otherwise known as a school resource officer or SRO.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Zumwalt Amphitheater begins booking talent

On Dec. 6, Tulare City Council members agreed to a term sheet entering into an operating agreement with Spade Entertainment to serve as the operator of the Zumwalt amphitheater. After advertising a request for proposal (RFP) for an operator and reaching out to seven firms, the city received a response from Spade Entertainment, out of Folsom, Calif. As council agreed to the term sheet, the producers are now able to be on the lookout for talent with the intent to book them at the Zumwalt Amphitheater.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Luis Chavez opposes Sanger Unified’s ‘deeply troubling’ flag policy

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez expressed his concern regarding a policy enforced by the Sanger Unified School District that prevents the hanging of flags that are not curriculum-related, including the LGBTQ pride flag. In the letter to the board and superintendent, Councilmember Chavez said he was “deeply concerned” about the substance […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia and Porterville change lanes with CTC grant funded projects

TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police respond to pellet gun on a Sanger Unified campus

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What was described by officials as an “unloaded pellet gun” on the campus of a Sanger Unified school prompted a response by the Sanger Police Department on Friday. Officials say that staff members were made aware of a student with an unloaded pellet gun on the campus of Washington Academic Middle […]
SANGER, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Drag Festival Appearance Part of Proud Boys New National Strategy

It wasn’t happenstance that the Proud Boys protested a drag festival at a Fresno church on Saturday. VICE News reported Wednesday that the far-right, neo-fascist, all-male organization has shifted its street focus to anti-LGBTQ activities. “Since June, the biggest focus for the Proud Boys this year has been anti-LGBTQ...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Community Policy