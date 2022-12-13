ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Mayor Wamp excited for proposed new Tyner Academy

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — A brand-new 96-million-dollar Tyner Academy may be on the way. The Hamilton County Commission will vote on the project next week. To say the mayor is excited about this project is a vast understatement. If approved, he says the new Tyner Academy will set an “all-new...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Bradley County Schools are also losing Title 1 funds

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – School systems in Tennessee suddenly got a budgetary jolt when they learned that some of their Title I funding has been suddenly cut off. The federal education program provides grants to school systems with high percentages of low-income students. But the funds are handed out...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chip’s Good Word: Ooltewah Christmas Lights

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – There are a lot of great homes lit up around the Tennessee Valley for the holidays. Today we want to show you one display in the Ooltewah area. You are all invited to drive by 5725 Sarah Drive. Bring a car load of kids and...
OOLTEWAH, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit

Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLK COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Whitfield County Appropriates a Million to Nonprofits

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners have awarded over a million dollars to local nonprofits there. The final vote was unanimous at their meeting on Monday. The funding came from the American Rescue Plan. The goal of the funds is to give back to non-profits who helped...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Cocoa Asante

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week's Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Cocoa Asante. Ella Livingston explains how Cocoa Asante supports other small, local, women and black-owned businesses by featuring ingredients from them in our bonbons. Insta/FB/Tiktok: @cocoaasante. 423-756-2121.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Connect For Good, Holiday Giving For Homeless To Housing

For the problem of homelessness here in Chattanooga, there is no one quick fix - but there are targeted efforts to help break the cycle. One of those efforts is Connect for Good, a holiday giving campaign to benefit a homeless-to-housing initiative known as the Flexible Housing Fund. Connect for...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Break

12-14 Charleston's Boots on the Ground

Charleston's new vehicles with thePhoto byor from Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes via Charleston community. Charleston, TN has a new police officer, and she has been received with open arms. Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes has officially hired Branda Garren, who was formally with the police department just over the Hiwassee River in Calhoun, TN.
CHARLESTON, TN
WDEF

A step towards resuming executions in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – There has been some movement in the death row drama that has put the execution of a Chattanooga man on hold for more than a year. Tennessee paused all executions when Governor Lee ordered an outside evaluation of execution protocols. He announced on Friday that...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Whitfield County Family in Need after Devastating Fire

TUNNEL HILL, Ga. (WDEF)- A family in Whitfield County is reeling from a devastating fire earlier this week. Julie Cantrell and her family woke up to a nightmare early Tuesday morning. Cantrell said that, “The smoke is what woke me up. I got her (Alexis) first, because our bedrooms are...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Urgent clinic closed: Patients, employees in Chattanooga left in the dark

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Employees and patients of an urgent care clinic in Chattanooga are looking for answers after the business announced it is 'temporarily closed.'. A sign on the front of the Advanced Care Medical's offices on Lee Highway says "We apologize for the inconvenience as our facility is temporarily closed until further notice."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Flashbak

People Perched Atop Umbrella Rock on Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga Tennessee

Women and men sit on Umbrella Rock on Lookout Mountain at the northwest corner of the U.S. state of Georgia, the northeast corner of Alabama, and along the southeastern Tennessee state line in Chattanooga. You can see seven states from the top – Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. Well, so they say.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy