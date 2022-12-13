Read full article on original website
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
chattanoogapulse.com
Two-Week Lineup Of Youth Events Gives Students Options To Safely Gather During Winter Break
Local students will have multiple options to safely gather and even seek temporary employment during Hamilton County Schools’ winter break, thanks to a series of community events planned by the City and its partners. Similar to the programming offered during fall and Thanksgiving breaks, the winter break events are...
WDEF
Mayor Wamp excited for proposed new Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — A brand-new 96-million-dollar Tyner Academy may be on the way. The Hamilton County Commission will vote on the project next week. To say the mayor is excited about this project is a vast understatement. If approved, he says the new Tyner Academy will set an “all-new...
WDEF
Bradley County Schools are also losing Title 1 funds
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – School systems in Tennessee suddenly got a budgetary jolt when they learned that some of their Title I funding has been suddenly cut off. The federal education program provides grants to school systems with high percentages of low-income students. But the funds are handed out...
WDEF
Chip’s Good Word: Ooltewah Christmas Lights
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – There are a lot of great homes lit up around the Tennessee Valley for the holidays. Today we want to show you one display in the Ooltewah area. You are all invited to drive by 5725 Sarah Drive. Bring a car load of kids and...
Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit
Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WDEF
News 12 Raises Money for Salvation Army in Battle of the Bells Competition
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — News 12 and other Chattanooga area broadcasters battled it out at Hamilton Place Mall Friday for the sixth annual Battle of the Bells competition. We all competed to see who could raise the most money in our red kettles for the Salvation Army of Chattanooga.
WTVC
'We've heard great ideas:' Solutions to Chattanooga's homeless problem discussed Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Tuesday city of Chattanooga employees, representatives from the Homeless Coalition, and community members gathered to have an open conversation about the city's plans to convert the Airport Inn into permanent supportive housing. “This adds 70 units of permanent supportive housing. And right now we have...
WTVCFOX
Interview: Union Gospel Mission providing 400 free Christmas meals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Union Gospel Mission will be providing 400 free meals on on Friday, Dec. 23. It will be at The Bessie Smith Cultural Center located at 200 East Main Street from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM.
WDEF
Whitfield County Appropriates a Million to Nonprofits
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners have awarded over a million dollars to local nonprofits there. The final vote was unanimous at their meeting on Monday. The funding came from the American Rescue Plan. The goal of the funds is to give back to non-profits who helped...
WTVC
CSLA campus considered for temporary homeless housing for Hamilton County students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — As the holidays approach, the homeless population is growing with the recent Budgetel shut down, evicting almost 300 people from their temporary home. Now, one solution may be in the works for some of the most vulnerable living in that reality. More than 100 children...
WTVC
Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Cocoa Asante
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week's Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Cocoa Asante. Ella Livingston explains how Cocoa Asante supports other small, local, women and black-owned businesses by featuring ingredients from them in our bonbons. Insta/FB/Tiktok: @cocoaasante. 423-756-2121.
wutc.org
Connect For Good, Holiday Giving For Homeless To Housing
For the problem of homelessness here in Chattanooga, there is no one quick fix - but there are targeted efforts to help break the cycle. One of those efforts is Connect for Good, a holiday giving campaign to benefit a homeless-to-housing initiative known as the Flexible Housing Fund. Connect for...
12-14 Charleston's Boots on the Ground
Charleston's new vehicles with thePhoto byor from Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes via Charleston community. Charleston, TN has a new police officer, and she has been received with open arms. Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes has officially hired Branda Garren, who was formally with the police department just over the Hiwassee River in Calhoun, TN.
WDEF
A step towards resuming executions in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – There has been some movement in the death row drama that has put the execution of a Chattanooga man on hold for more than a year. Tennessee paused all executions when Governor Lee ordered an outside evaluation of execution protocols. He announced on Friday that...
WDEF
Whitfield County Family in Need after Devastating Fire
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. (WDEF)- A family in Whitfield County is reeling from a devastating fire earlier this week. Julie Cantrell and her family woke up to a nightmare early Tuesday morning. Cantrell said that, “The smoke is what woke me up. I got her (Alexis) first, because our bedrooms are...
wutc.org
Coming To Miller Park: The Winter Break Spectacular
On Friday, starting at 2 PM, the Winter Break Spectacular comes to Chattanooga’s Miller Park. Marcus Ellsworth is programs manager for River City Company.
WTVC
Urgent clinic closed: Patients, employees in Chattanooga left in the dark
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Employees and patients of an urgent care clinic in Chattanooga are looking for answers after the business announced it is 'temporarily closed.'. A sign on the front of the Advanced Care Medical's offices on Lee Highway says "We apologize for the inconvenience as our facility is temporarily closed until further notice."
WTVC
Volunteering at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Help and volunteering is always needed at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Learn more from Dominique Brandt about volunteering at the Foxwood Food Center and the year end giving event.
chattanoogacw.com
'Without warning:' Polk County Schools to lose thousands in Title 1 funding
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — Polk County Schools Superintendent Dr. James Jones confirmed to us on Tuesday the school district is now operating on a tighter budget. That's because Jones says he's learned that 4% to 5% of their federal Title 1 funding from the state is going away. Jones...
Flashbak
People Perched Atop Umbrella Rock on Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga Tennessee
Women and men sit on Umbrella Rock on Lookout Mountain at the northwest corner of the U.S. state of Georgia, the northeast corner of Alabama, and along the southeastern Tennessee state line in Chattanooga. You can see seven states from the top – Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. Well, so they say.
