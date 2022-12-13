Read full article on original website
Man found dead in creek in Hillsboro, Illinois
HILLSBORO, Ill. – A man was found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday. Deputy Chief Tim Hooper for the Hillsboro Police Department said they responded to a call about a deceased body near the school campus around 3 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
wmay.com
New Details Emerge In Death Of Pedestrian
Springfield police continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by more than one vehicle on Durkin Drive earlier this week. Police say it appears 33-year-old Kanida Phanthourath was lying in the road and was struck by at least two cars. Both vehicles have been located, and the drivers indicated that they did not realize they had struck a person. Weather conditions and visibility were poor at the time of the incident Tuesday evening.
Decatur man arrested in deadly U.S. 36 hit-and-run
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week. Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the […]
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed by car in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, releases the identity of a 33-year-old woman, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield. According to the coroner, Kanida Phanthourath, of Springfield was pronounced deceased at 5:54am at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
wmay.com
Investigators Seek Info On Arson Fires Near Springfield Schools
Springfield fire investigators are seeking the public’s help in solving arson fires that were set last week at two Springfield schools. Surveillance video shows a man and woman starting fires outside Washington Middle School in the early morning hours of December 8th. One of the fires was started near a gas main. There was also a fire started outside Matheny-Withrow Elementary School that morning, but no surveillance video of that attempt is available.
Body found in Sangamon River
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
wdbr.com
Coroner ID’s body found in river
A Springfield woman. Linda Christensen, 76, is the woman found Sunday in the Sangamon River. The Menard County coroner does not suspect foul play. Christensen used to live in Petersburg.
wmay.com
Coroner Identifies Woman Killed In Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the woman who died after being struck by a vehicle on Springfield’s west side Tuesday evening. 33-year-old Kanida Phanthourath died of injuries sustained when she was struck by a car on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue. Springfield Police are still investigating the death, and did not immediately provide information on the circumstances of the incident or whether the driver of the car will face any charges.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Investigates Hit-and-Run Fatal Crash
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 Special Agents are investigating a hit-and run fatal crash that occurred in the evening hours of December 14, 2022, at US Route 36 and Salem School Road in Macon County. On December 15, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Macon...
wlds.com
Missing Person in Petersburg Found in Sangamon River
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman missing since early Friday morning has been found deceased in the Sangamon River. At 7:40PM Sunday night, Menard County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Hollis reports that at approximately 4:06PM Sunday personnel in a rescue boat reported that they had located what could possibly be a person in the river, north of the of Illinois Route 123 bridge east of Petersburg. Additional units arrived at that location and it was confirmed that a person was indeed in the water. The individual was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
wlds.com
Juvenile Severely Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash on Alexander Black Top Yesterday Morning
A two-vehicle crash yesterday morning at the intersection of the Frankllin-Alexander Road has left one juvenile severely injured. Preliminary reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office yesterday afternoon indicated a 16 year old female juvenile was driving near the intersection of the Franklin-Alexander Road and Loami Road sometime around 8:30 yesterday morning and collided with another vehicle being driven by 19 year old Weston J. Watkins of New Berlin. The crash was reported by a passerby, according to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Department report this morning. According to this morning’s report, one of the drivers had been ejected from the vehicle and was lying in the roadway.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for two Fulton County burglaries
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested man allegedly responsible for at least a pair of burglaries more than a month ago. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says Michael Barker, 48 of Cuba, is facing two counts of Residential Burglary and one other count of Burglary after his arrest on December 10.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria carpenter accused of swindling over $100,000 from customers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The owner of a cabinetry business has been arrested for defrauding multiple customers on Thursday. According to a Peoria Police Dept. press release, 35-year-old Thomas Murray was arrested for 16 counts of deceptive practice (each being a felony count). In the summer of 2022, Peoria Police...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
wdbr.com
Body pulled from Sangamon River
Menard County authorities say the woman pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is probably a 76-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield Friday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.
25newsnow.com
When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
Bobcat sighting surprises Allerton Park employees
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Allerton Park employees were in for a surprise when they spotted a bobcat on one of their beaver cameras. The sighting happened Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. Natural Areas Manager Alex Lourash is no stranger to wildlife. He’s seen deer, racoons and even coyote on the trails. But he said a […]
wmay.com
Body Found, Believed To Be That Of Missing Woman
Menard County authorities say a body pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is believed to be that of a missing woman from Springfield. The 76-year-old woman was reported missing Friday, and her vehicle was parked near the river in Petersburg later that day. After an extensive search, personnel in a rescue boat spotted the body in the water around 4 Sunday afternoon.
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
