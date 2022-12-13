Read full article on original website
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
thesuntimesnews.com
Washtenaw County to Launch Small Business Growth Activator in January 2023
In January 2023, Washtenaw County will launch the Small Business Growth Activator Program to support the stabilization and expansion of small businesses in our community. This program will launch with up to $1 million dollars of Federal CARES Act funding, as approved by the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners and Washtenaw Urban County earlier in 2022. These funds will be designated to help small businesses adversely affected by COVID-19 by providing $5,000 grants along with free business assistance. This program will be administered by the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development (OCED).
Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Twp: Synopsis of Board Mtg 11-9-22
The Regular Meeting of the Saline Township Board was called to order by Supervisor Marion on November 9, 2022, 7:00 PM at the Saline Town Hall, 5731 Braun Road, Saline, MI. Members present: Supervisor Marion, Treasurer Zink, Clerk Marion, Trustee R. Marion and Trustee Hammond. Three other citizens attended. The...
HometownLife.com
Northville City Council approves purchase agreement for new farmers market site
Plans to relocate Northville's farmers market moved forward earlier this month after the city council voted to sign a purchase agreement for the preferred location at Seven Mile and Main Street. The council voted unanimously during its Dec. 5 meeting to proceed with a deal to acquire nearly 3 acres...
HometownLife.com
Planned RH building in downtown Birmingham becoming one of a kind in latest update
Proposed changes to the new RH building under construction on the south end of downtown Birmingham will mark a unique look not seen anywhere else in the world. Plans submitted to the city's planning board show a revision of what the outside of the building at 300-394 S. Old Woodward Ave. will look like.
Residents worried after multiple businesses close in Leslie
LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say that small towns have needs just like larger communities and oftentimes, that need is greater. With businesses closing their doors in Leslie, some residents wonder if the small town they call home will survive, while others say it’s really not a big deal. “The more that leaves I’m afraid […]
Ann Arbor unveils design for new 18-story high-rise development
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have spent years talking about creating high-rise affordable housing downtown and now new drawings show what it could look like. Working with design consultant SmithGroup, the Ann Arbor Housing Commission has unveiled a full set of architectural renderings showing its latest plans for two connected towers on the former YMCA property known as the Y Lot.
wemu.org
Washtenaw County recount shows 'tiny difference' in vote totals on November ballot issue
Washtenaw County has competed its portion of a statewide partial recount of Proposal 22-3 from this November’s election. That was the ballot proposal that focused on issues related to abortion and reproductive freedom. Out of the roughly 52,000 ballots counted, the hand recount resulted in a net gain of 11 new "yes" votes, and the loss of 2 "no" votes.
What’s that being built just outside of Chelsea? New development features national chains
CHELSEA, MI -- Cranes, bulldozers and construction workers are currently working on a new development that plans to bring a Starbucks to Chelsea. The national chain known for its coffee and green aprons is planning to open at 1620 S. Main St. as part of a new development that hopes to bring two fast food restaurants to the area. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed in October that the business plans to open in fall of 2023.
Trinity Health Michigan to build $238 million hospital in Livingston County
BRIGHTON, MI -- Trinity Health Michigan has announced plans to build a replacement hospital in Livingston County that will open in 2025. The addition of this hospital plans to integrate both medical and surgical care by connecting with the health provider’s existing Brighton medical center at 7575 Grand River Ave. Construction for the four-story 174,000-square-foot facility is set to begin in early 2023.
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
WILX-TV
Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
Porch fire forces 5 residents out of Ypsilanti-area home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A porch fire early Friday at a Ypsilanti Township residence forced out its five occupants, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1:24 a.m., Dec. 16 in the area of Ellis and Morgan roads in Ypsilanti Township, said the township fire department. Upon...
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America
High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
‘He walked the walk’: University of Michigan physician lived a life of service
ANN ARBOR, MI - Dr. Andrew Zweifler cared about people in ways big and small. There was the time about 10 years ago when a drunk college student who forgot where he lived accidentally barged into Zweifler’s Ann Arbor home on a cold winter night, said his son John.
WNEM
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 12/15/2022 – Incidents, Arrests, and MORE Public Information
November 25 LCSO dealt with complaints of careless and imprudent driving on an ATV in Utica. Investigation shows a juvenile was found to have allegedly committed the violations. Report being submitted to the juvenile office and parent(s)/juvenile informed of the issues. November 26 LCSO helped a family with an out-of-control...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police to crack down on speed enforcement
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are reporting an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes since the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Michigan’s Transportation Research Institute reports that the following speed-involved crashes and fatalities within the last year:. Ingham County had 525 crashes and 13 fatalities. Eaton...
Dana Nessel: Keep Lee Chatfield records secret to avoid embarrassment
The criminal investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield also involves other high level government officials, appointees and lobbyists, a lawyer in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has told an Ingham County judge. Assistant Attorney General Michael Frezza made the disclosure during a Nov. 21 court hearing, where he urged Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes to shield records in the Chatfield case — which had already been ordered released by another judge — from public...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man who mooned judge after threatening preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy 3 guns, feds say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol right after the incident and before mooning an Oakland County judge in court, officials said. Bloomfield Hills threats. Hassan Yehia...
