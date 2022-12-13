ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Washtenaw County to Launch Small Business Growth Activator in January 2023

In January 2023, Washtenaw County will launch the Small Business Growth Activator Program to support the stabilization and expansion of small businesses in our community. This program will launch with up to $1 million dollars of Federal CARES Act funding, as approved by the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners and Washtenaw Urban County earlier in 2022. These funds will be designated to help small businesses adversely affected by COVID-19 by providing $5,000 grants along with free business assistance. This program will be administered by the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development (OCED).
Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
Saline Twp: Synopsis of Board Mtg 11-9-22

The Regular Meeting of the Saline Township Board was called to order by Supervisor Marion on November 9, 2022, 7:00 PM at the Saline Town Hall, 5731 Braun Road, Saline, MI. Members present: Supervisor Marion, Treasurer Zink, Clerk Marion, Trustee R. Marion and Trustee Hammond. Three other citizens attended. The...
Residents worried after multiple businesses close in Leslie

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say that small towns have needs just like larger communities and oftentimes, that need is greater. With businesses closing their doors in Leslie, some residents wonder if the small town they call home will survive, while others say it’s really not a big deal. “The more that leaves I’m afraid […]
Ann Arbor unveils design for new 18-story high-rise development

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have spent years talking about creating high-rise affordable housing downtown and now new drawings show what it could look like. Working with design consultant SmithGroup, the Ann Arbor Housing Commission has unveiled a full set of architectural renderings showing its latest plans for two connected towers on the former YMCA property known as the Y Lot.
What’s that being built just outside of Chelsea? New development features national chains

CHELSEA, MI -- Cranes, bulldozers and construction workers are currently working on a new development that plans to bring a Starbucks to Chelsea. The national chain known for its coffee and green aprons is planning to open at 1620 S. Main St. as part of a new development that hopes to bring two fast food restaurants to the area. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed in October that the business plans to open in fall of 2023.
Trinity Health Michigan to build $238 million hospital in Livingston County

BRIGHTON, MI -- Trinity Health Michigan has announced plans to build a replacement hospital in Livingston County that will open in 2025. The addition of this hospital plans to integrate both medical and surgical care by connecting with the health provider’s existing Brighton medical center at 7575 Grand River Ave. Construction for the four-story 174,000-square-foot facility is set to begin in early 2023.
Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
Porch fire forces 5 residents out of Ypsilanti-area home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A porch fire early Friday at a Ypsilanti Township residence forced out its five occupants, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1:24 a.m., Dec. 16 in the area of Ellis and Morgan roads in Ypsilanti Township, said the township fire department. Upon...
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
Michigan State Police to crack down on speed enforcement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are reporting an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes since the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Michigan’s Transportation Research Institute reports that the following speed-involved crashes and fatalities within the last year:. Ingham County had 525 crashes and 13 fatalities. Eaton...
Dana Nessel: Keep Lee Chatfield records secret to avoid embarrassment

The criminal investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield also involves other high level government officials, appointees and lobbyists, a lawyer in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has told an Ingham County judge.  Assistant Attorney General Michael Frezza made the disclosure during a Nov. 21 court hearing, where he urged Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes to shield records in the Chatfield case — which had already been ordered released by another judge — from public...
