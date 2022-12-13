Read full article on original website
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Winter storm may hit Massachusetts before Christmas, impact holiday travels
There’s a possibility that it may be a white Christmas in Massachusetts next weekend after all. Meteorologists are anticipating a strong winter storm will hit southern New England late next week and bring some form of wintry precipitation to the region, impacting holiday travels. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the long-term forecast evolves throughout the week.
Thousands Without Power As Snow Blankets Parts Of Western Mass
As much as a foot of snow has fallen in parts of Western Massachusetts on Friday, Dec. 16, with more on the way. But along with the beautiful views come traffic issues and power outages. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) lists more than 3,000 power outages in pockets across...
Same storm, different conditions for Mass. residents
ATHOL, Mass. — The storm looked very different depending on where you were in the state. By mid-afternoon, shoving and plowing was underway in Athol. People were trudging through cold, snowy conditions along Main Street in Athol. We asked locals in Athol if they thought it was fair that...
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and impacts of the approaching snow and rain storm
National Weather Service: ‘Greatest uncertainty with respect to rain/snow is over the transition zones from lower to higher elevations (Worcester Hills/Berkshires)’
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Snow and rain on the way to New England via major national storm
There’s a large storm system swirling around the center of the country Wednesday afternoon, providing lots of precipitation in various forms. The satellite image clearly shows the classic swirl of low pressure over the Dakotas with a trailing comma shape along the cold front reaching to the Gulf of Mexico. This is a dynamic and volatile weather situation.
Video: Storm bringing snow for some, rain near coast
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Much of northern New England will be under a winter storm watch starting late Thursday. In Massachusetts, the storm will bring wintry mix to inland areas and rain near the coast.
As winter storm nears, Boston officials say they are ready for the worst
As much of the state stares down a winter storm later this week, officials in Boston say they are prepared to handle and clear any amount of snow or ice that falls on the city over the next few days. Though it appears Boston will be spared from heavy snowfall,...
White Christmas chances in Massachusetts climb as snow systems move across the country
Wishing for a white Christmas? The probability is increasing with multiple chances for snow in the next 10 days.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
New England Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals
Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Saturday morning. Tens of thousands are still without power due to the impact of the storm in the region. Here are the snowfall totals in New England:. Massachusetts. Rowe - 18" Hawley -...
6 maps showing how much snow is expected in Mass. — and where it’ll just be rain
"Boston can expect mainly rain, but I can't rule out a quick coating of snow while the storm is moving out Saturday morning."
Epic New England Holiday Display With 235 Inflatables, 50,000 Lights to End After 30 Years
Just as one beloved New England Christmas display returns in New Hampshire…another in Massachusetts is saying goodbye. After 30 years, The Leicester Christmas Display – which has grown to boast 235 inflatable Christmas decorations and 50,000 lights, is coming to a close. Located outside a house in one...
Thursday, December 22: Chronicle: 40 Years (Part 1)
NEEDHAM, Mass. — With just days to go before our 40th anniversary year ends we take one final look back at the people we’ve met, the places we’ve traveled, the food we’ve consumed, and the talented professionals who have built the Chronicle legacy over four decades. Join Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour for a look at the early days of the show (can you recall the world as it looked in 1982?), the story behind our love for cows (and ice cream!), and the quirky New England characters we’ve met along the way.
Bitter Cold Wednesday Ahead of Incoming Snow, Rain and Wind
Bitter winds from the north have blown into town. This batch of very cold air was transported down from Maine and New Brunswick by none other than the Sunday storm that dropped 1 to 4 inches across the area. Yes, it’s back for a cameo, but we’ll still manage to...
Thousands of Massachusetts residents without power from snow across state
As a winter storm surges across Massachusetts, thousands of electric customers have been left without power as of Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts state government power outage map. The map updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data regarding customer power outages from Eversource in Eastern and Western...
Will Massachusetts see snow Friday? That may depend on where you are
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a dusting to nearly 10 inches of snow from their sidewalks, cars and driveways, another winter storm looms on the horizon late in the week. But whether it arrives as rain or snow remains unclear, forecasters said. The National Weather Service expects a low-pressure...
Fall River, Mass., upholds its 'Spindle City' nickname
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Matouk Luxury Linens is a fine linen company based in Fall River. They specialize in decorative, customized goods. Merida designs and makes all of its rugs in Fall River. Each rug, crafted from carefully sourced materials, is made to order and considered a piece of art.
Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
Tuesday, December 20: Labors of Love
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein revisits Boston’s old West End with a man pushing to memorialize one of the neighborhood’s native sons -- the legendary actor, Leonard Nimoy. Ted hops a sailboat with Sail Cape Cod which is helping those with challenges find a bit of respite on the open waters. He treks to the Cape Ann Museum where they’re honoring Gloucester fishing families through art. Legos to preserve history? It’s happening in Rhode Island. Finally, Ted also finds free bikes in Lowell for those who need them.
