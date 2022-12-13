NEEDHAM, Mass. — With just days to go before our 40th anniversary year ends we take one final look back at the people we’ve met, the places we’ve traveled, the food we’ve consumed, and the talented professionals who have built the Chronicle legacy over four decades. Join Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour for a look at the early days of the show (can you recall the world as it looked in 1982?), the story behind our love for cows (and ice cream!), and the quirky New England characters we’ve met along the way.

NEEDHAM, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO