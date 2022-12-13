ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Winter storm may hit Massachusetts before Christmas, impact holiday travels

There’s a possibility that it may be a white Christmas in Massachusetts next weekend after all. Meteorologists are anticipating a strong winter storm will hit southern New England late next week and bring some form of wintry precipitation to the region, impacting holiday travels. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the long-term forecast evolves throughout the week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Boston Globe

Snow and rain on the way to New England via major national storm

There’s a large storm system swirling around the center of the country Wednesday afternoon, providing lots of precipitation in various forms. The satellite image clearly shows the classic swirl of low pressure over the Dakotas with a trailing comma shape along the cold front reaching to the Gulf of Mexico. This is a dynamic and volatile weather situation.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

New England Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals

Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Saturday morning. Tens of thousands are still without power due to the impact of the storm in the region. Here are the snowfall totals in New England:. Massachusetts. Rowe - 18" Hawley -...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Thursday, December 22: Chronicle: 40 Years (Part 1)

NEEDHAM, Mass. — With just days to go before our 40th anniversary year ends we take one final look back at the people we’ve met, the places we’ve traveled, the food we’ve consumed, and the talented professionals who have built the Chronicle legacy over four decades. Join Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour for a look at the early days of the show (can you recall the world as it looked in 1982?), the story behind our love for cows (and ice cream!), and the quirky New England characters we’ve met along the way.
NEEDHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Bitter Cold Wednesday Ahead of Incoming Snow, Rain and Wind

Bitter winds from the north have blown into town. This batch of very cold air was transported down from Maine and New Brunswick by none other than the Sunday storm that dropped 1 to 4 inches across the area. Yes, it’s back for a cameo, but we’ll still manage to...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Fall River, Mass., upholds its 'Spindle City' nickname

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Matouk Luxury Linens is a fine linen company based in Fall River. They specialize in decorative, customized goods. Merida designs and makes all of its rugs in Fall River. Each rug, crafted from carefully sourced materials, is made to order and considered a piece of art.
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, December 20: Labors of Love

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein revisits Boston’s old West End with a man pushing to memorialize one of the neighborhood’s native sons -- the legendary actor, Leonard Nimoy. Ted hops a sailboat with Sail Cape Cod which is helping those with challenges find a bit of respite on the open waters. He treks to the Cape Ann Museum where they’re honoring Gloucester fishing families through art. Legos to preserve history? It’s happening in Rhode Island. Finally, Ted also finds free bikes in Lowell for those who need them.
BOSTON, MA

