Republican former congressman arrested over ties to Venezuelan government
Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera of Florida was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and representing a foreign government — Venezuela's — without registering.
Senate Democrats plan to probe corporate abuses with new subpoena powers
WASHINGTON — Two days after Democrats clinched an outright majority in the Senate, Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden sent a letter to the CEO of the biopharmaceutical company Amgen seeking answers to a host of questions involving tax avoidance. “In advance of potential public hearings and proposing new legislative...
CNBC
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify at U.S. House hearing on Tuesday
Crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to testify before the House Financial Services committee, after CNBC reported that Representative Maxine Waters would not be pursuing a subpoena. Bankman-Fried also sparred with Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, telling him that he'd "won." FTX's implosion left millions of creditors without their funds, and...
A former officer who was attacked during Capitol riot says Trump should be charged and he wants to be the one to arrest him: 'I hope he resists'
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer, said in a recent interview that Trump should be "indicted" and "tried" in connection to the riot.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Top U.S. Congressman Dies
Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
Senior Republican House Leader Vows to Have Black Congresswoman Removed from Post
Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota isn’t backing down without a fight after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he was rigorously working to have her removed from her committee post if he is elected Speaker, according to a report released by The Hill. “From the moment I was elected,...
Kevin McCarthy may win the House speakership. But he can’t control the clown caucus | Column
Kevin McCarthy’s quest for the House speaker’s gavel is a near perfect inside-the-Beltway story because it’s about pure politics and personal ambition without many narrative-muddling concerns about principles, governing philosophy or policy considerations. McCarthy was never a policy wonk or doctrinaire conservative, he’s a dealmaker and glad-hander,...
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
nativenewsonline.net
Seven U.S. Senators Ask President to Release Leonard Peltier
Washington—Today, seven U.S. Senators submitted a letter to President Biden requesting clemency for American Indian Movement (AIM) activist and Turtle Mountain Chippewa citizen Leonard Peltier. Senators Tina Canish, Mazie K. Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Edward J. Markey, Bernard Sanders, Brian Schatz, and Elizabeth Warren co-wrote the letter, citing President Biden's...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Tulsi Gabbard's one-time Democratic colleagues are both perplexed and unsurprised by her far-right pivot: 'An Elise Stefanik kind of turn'
Asked what happened to his one-time supporter, Sen. Bernie Sanders dramatically threw his hands up. Others say she's showing her true colors.
Photos: Tim Kaine joins city leaders, volunteers for McClellan for Congress canvass in Richmond
Volunteers and city leaders joined U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) and State Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) in Richmond's Northside on Saturday to kick off the McClellan for Congress canvass.
coinjournal.net
I will testify before the United States Congress, says Sam Bankman-Fried
The US House Financial Services Committee has invited Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) to appear before it next week for the FTX hearing. SBF said he would testify before the US Congress. However, SBF would only appear before the committee after reviewing the collapse of his FTX exchange. SBF gets an invite...
Paul Pelosi seen on Capitol Hill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen leaving her office Wednesday with her husband, Paul Pelosi.
u.today
FTX’s SBF Fails to Respond to Request to Testify at Senate Hearing
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has failed to reply to a request to testify before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Dec. 14, Bloomberg reports. In a recent tweet, the Pennsylvania senator stressed that he and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown still expect him to testify. Earlier...
House Democrat group claims party 'will retake the majority in 2024,' reveals GOP seats it hopes to flip
The House Majority PAC dropped a report Tuesday that looked back on the Democrats' 2022 performance and put several newly elected GOP candidates on notice.
Journalism Bill Left Out Of End-Of-Year Legislation After Facebook Threat, Industry Pushback
A long-in-the-works bill to allow news publishers and broadcast stations to jointly negotiate with tech giants for their content was left out of a massive defense spending bill, diminishing its prospects for passage by the end of this Congress. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would create a “safe harbor” from antitrust laws for a period of eight years for newspapers, broadcast stations and digital journalism outlets. The legislation has been proposed multiple times in recent years, but so far has failed to move forward. It is intended to boost local news outlets, which have withered in the face of online...
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House Committee on FTX collapse next week
FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday that he will testify before the House Financial Services Committee next week. “I still do not have access to much of my data — professional or personal. So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won’t be as helpful as I’d like,” Bankman-Fried said in a tweet Friday. “But as the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th.”
Senate Banking Committee: Sam Bankman-Fried will be subpoenaed if he doesn’t agree to attend FTX hearing
After weeks of waffling, the disgraced FTX founder faces an ultimatum.
