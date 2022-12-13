Read full article on original website
Maine Man Arrested for Ramming a Gate at the Airport in Augusta
A Maine man is facing multiple charges after an incident at the Augusta airport that ended with him allegedly smashing a gate with his truck. Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully says Augusta Police responded to the Augusta State Airport at approximately 2:00 Tuesday afternoon in response to a report of a possible hit and run. By the time their investigation was over, Corey Adams, 28, was taken into custody on multiple charges. Responding officers went to the area of Western Avenue and Meadow Road where the alleged crash happened, but the driver of a silver Toyota Tundra fled the scene.
Maine Woman Arrested, Charged With Drug Trafficking After Meth, Fentanyl Found in Her Home
With drug crimes on the rise, not just around the country but here in Maine, it is becoming even more difficult for federal and local law enforcement officials to keep up with it all. It seems like every time we turn around, there is another drug bust in Maine to report on. Out Maine police and drug enforcement officials are working overtime and doing a great job to keep this awful stuff off of our streets.
Infamous Abandoned House In the Middle of Hampden Finally Torn Down
If you're from Hampden, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If you're not from Hampden, there's still a chance you know what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the house that's been sitting empty for god-knows-how-many-years, but nothing done with it. It's been developed around for decades, leaving people to wonder how it always escaped what little "gentrification" Hampden has experienced.
Bangor Man Charged With a Felony for Driving Onto a Parade Route
A Bangor man is facing a Class C felony charge for driving onto a portion of Main Street that was blocked off for the Festival of Lights Parade. Sergeant Jason McAmbley identified the driver as William Wickware, 71. It was just before the start of the Festival of Lights parade in Downtown Bangor on December 4th, when a white van, driven by Wickware, traveled through the blocked-off intersection of Main and Cedar Streets, near the Bangor Police Department.
In Her Own Words – Graham Lacher’s Mom On the Search for Her Son
After Bangor Police asked for the public's help, continuing to watch for any signs of Graham Lacher, I asked his mother to share her thoughts. I had the opportunity to chat with Graham's mother, Tammy Lacher Scully. Her voice was very quiet, in the beginning, but grew very strong as she talked about her son. It's hard to imagine what it must be like to have a loved one go missing and fall asleep every night not knowing if they're safe. Graham went missing in June, so it's been 6 months since he walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.
Pure Weekend Madness: Will Bangor Get 3 inches of snow, or 10?
It's the question we ask... Every. Single. Storm. It's never just easy here in Bangor. At least when it comes to weather. Especially snow. Now rain, who cares. When it rains, it rains. No big deal. But snow has a tendency to collect on the ground, which significantly changes our outlook on snow. As folks who live in the Bangor area, there's one thing that nails us every time.
Law Change Allows Ice Fishing with Up to Five Lines on Swan Lake
New fishing laws are on the books for 2023, including a big change for anglers on Swan Lake. Earlier this year, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife proposed changing 131 fishing laws. One particular change that was proposed aimed to revert Swan Lake, in Swanville, to the General Law line limit. The proposal was approved, thus allowing anglers to utilize up to five lines while ice fishing. The change goes into effect when the lake opens to ice fishing on January 1, 2023.
‘Feeding Season’ at Brownville Deer Pantry Begins Friday
The cameras are live, and the troughs will be filled for the first time this season, Friday. It's a live stream we can watch for hours, and do. The live stream from The Brownville Deer Pantry features numerous camera angles of deer feeding on oats, feed blocks and acorns. Going into another feeding season, the food pantry is prepping to feed between 150-200 deer every day.
Do You Want Ames To Come Back To Bangor?
A blast from the past could be returning to the area in 2023...Do you want it back?. In a post that was shared many times on social media, The Molyneux Group announced that the iconic Ames Department store chain will return after 21 years, with new stores coming to the United States in the spring of next year.
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
New Balance Plans Massive Expansion To Central Maine Factory
A few weeks ago, we got some great news about the Skowhegan-area Sappi mill. It was announced that the mill would be getting over $400 million in upgrades. In theory, those upgrades would allow the mill to remain viable for decades to come. Now, we are hearing more good news...
Maine and New Hampshire Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
Bangor’s ‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ Safe From Getting The Ax, For The Time Being
This past September, the company that owns the popular home goods store, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it would be laying off 20% of its workforce and closing 150 stores nationwide. Word of the closures came just after Bed Bath & Beyond's CFO, Gustavo Arnal, allegedly committed suicide. It...
Medication For A Peanut Allergy? Newburgh Girl Finishes First Phase Of New Protocol
If you or a loved one have a peanut allergy, you already know what a nerve-racking experience it can be. For some, the reaction to peanut exposure is mild. For others, it can be very severe and dangerous. Over the last decade, these allergies have become more common and have...
Enjoy Live Music With The ‘Hathaway Holiday Lights’ On Friday Night
You can really get into the Christmas spirit with some music, Friday night at the Veazie Community School!. This Friday night, they are welcoming Grammy Nominated singer songwriter Judy Pancoast to sing live with the lights. The festivities will be from 5:30-7:30 with the concert starting at 6. Along with having Judy performing live, they will have Santa and his Reindeer, hot chocolate and cookies for all to enjoy.
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
Live and Local Music in Downtown Bangor This Season
For live music. Local live music to put you into a festive mood. Bangor Arts Exchange (BAE) is a collaborative project of the non profit Launchpad and the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. Plans Tonight?. You are invited to an evening that will have you tapping your toes all evening long. The...
Beware Bangor…Holiday Porch Pirate Season Is Here
Rest assured, BPD is working hard to make sure no one rips off your holiday deliveries!. This is the time of the year when the USPS, UPS, and Fed-Ex, are busting their butts to make sure you get your packages. Unfortunately, that also means an uptick in the dreaded phenomenon of "porch pirates".
Bangor Parks & Rec Program That You Might Need More Than The Kids
Parents Drop and Shop. Kids stay and play. You have me with the name of the program. Looking for an evening without the kids? Have some last minute Christmas shopping to do?. Or Want to just go out to dinner with friends, but no kiddos? Tell the kids you are going Christmas shopping to buy gifts for them, and go find a restaurant to enjoy yourself for a few hours.
Maddie and Tae Coming to Portland in 2023
Country duo, Maddie and Tae, will make a stop in Portland next year. Maddie and Tae are hitting the road. The "Die From A Broken Heart" singers just announced their All Song No Static Tour this week. The trek will make a stop in Portland, at Aura, April 6. Patrick Murphy will open the show.
