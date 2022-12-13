MAYWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Maywood officials have drafted a letter to CA Governor Gavin Newsom seeking justice on behalf of victims of the opioid epidemic. They are specifically asking for a review of all contracts with pharmaceutical consultant, McKinsey, to determine conflict of interest and publicly support the right for local governments to file lawsuits to receive justice for communities and residents.

MAYWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO