ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Prosecutors hit back at José Huizar’s move for severance from co-defendant

LOS ANGELES – Federal prosecutors hit back at former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar’s motion for a severance from his co-defendant, arguing that the ex-councilman’s request to proceed to trial separately from former Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan is based on “little more than speculation and conjecture,” according to court papers obtained Friday by City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood man faces sentencing for string of 7-eleven armed robberies

LOS ANGELES – An Inglewood man faces sentencing Friday for committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year. Kyle Williams, 26, admitted in July to all counts against him: one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery,...
INGLEWOOD, CA
westsidetoday.com

Former TSA Officer Sentenced to Over 6 Years in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Meth Through LAX

Michael Williams sentenced for smuggling  what he believed was meth through LAX in exchange for $8,000. A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer was sentenced last week to 70 months in federal prison for smuggling  what he believed was methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in exchange for a total of $8,000 in cash. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Federal Grand Jury indicts two men on charges of selling drugs on darknet

LOS ANGELES – A federal grand jury has indicted two men who allegedly used the darknet and encrypted messaging applications to sell over 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs to thousands of customers across the country. The 19-count indictment charges Rajiv Srinivasan, 37, of Houston, and Michael Ta, 24,...
WESTMINSTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Diddy’s attorney wants woman suing him to stop using pseudonym

LOS ANGELES – Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs argue in new court papers that a former nanny who alleges she was wrongfully fired should have to identify herself in future court pleadings and that her claim for punitive damages should be dismissed. The woman is currently identified...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Maywood officials seek justice for victims of opioid epidemic

MAYWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Maywood officials have drafted a letter to CA Governor Gavin Newsom seeking justice on behalf of victims of the opioid epidemic. They are specifically asking for a review of all contracts with pharmaceutical consultant, McKinsey, to determine conflict of interest and publicly support the right for local governments to file lawsuits to receive justice for communities and residents.
MAYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former South LA mail carrier pleads guilty to fraud charges

LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for stealing debit cards containing unemployment insurance benefits while on duty and giving them to an accomplice in exchange for cash payments and gifts. Toya Toshell Hunter, 45, of South Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Oxnard man smuggles fentanyl, heroin into jail inside body cavity

A 44-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after smuggling fentanyl and heroin into jail inside his body cavity and using some of the drugs while in custody, authorities with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. The incident, according to a news release, occurred on...
OXNARD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Palmdale man, co-conspirator sentenced to prison for COVID fraud

LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit cards intended for other people on his mail route.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Jackie Lacey’s second deposition sought by attorneys for BLM protesters

LOS ANGELES – Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey at the Laceys’ home in 2020 want a judge to order a second deposition of Lacey and not allow her to withhold information based on the spousal communication privilege.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy