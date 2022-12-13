Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Prosecutors hit back at José Huizar’s move for severance from co-defendant
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills men face federal charges in social media “pump and dump” fraud scheme
LOS ANGELES – Two Beverly Hills men are among eight defendants charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud for their alleged roles in a long-running, social media-based “pump and dump” scheme, according to court papers obtained Thursday. Gary Deel, 28, and Tom Cooperman, 34, were charged in...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood man faces sentencing for string of 7-eleven armed robberies
LOS ANGELES – An Inglewood man faces sentencing Friday for committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year. Kyle Williams, 26, admitted in July to all counts against him: one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery,...
goldrushcam.com
Developer Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a $45 Million Los Angeles County Lease
December 16, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A real estate developer was sentenced yesterday to 48 months in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public. official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer....
2urbangirls.com
Ex-LA City Councilman José Huizar moves for severance from co-defendant
LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar wants a severance from his co-defendant and is asking a federal judge to allow him to proceed to trial separately from ex-Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan, according to court papers obtained Thursday by City News Service. Huizar and Chan...
LA County Man Faces Sentencing in 7-Eleven Store Robberies
westsidetoday.com
Former TSA Officer Sentenced to Over 6 Years in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Meth Through LAX
Michael Williams sentenced for smuggling what he believed was meth through LAX in exchange for $8,000. A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer was sentenced last week to 70 months in federal prison for smuggling what he believed was methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in exchange for a total of $8,000 in cash.
2urbangirls.com
Federal Grand Jury indicts two men on charges of selling drugs on darknet
LOS ANGELES – A federal grand jury has indicted two men who allegedly used the darknet and encrypted messaging applications to sell over 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs to thousands of customers across the country. The 19-count indictment charges Rajiv Srinivasan, 37, of Houston, and Michael Ta, 24,...
2urbangirls.com
Diddy’s attorney wants woman suing him to stop using pseudonym
LOS ANGELES – Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs argue in new court papers that a former nanny who alleges she was wrongfully fired should have to identify herself in future court pleadings and that her claim for punitive damages should be dismissed. The woman is currently identified...
Suspected serial killer admits to murders of 4 women in Anaheim, sentenced to life in prison
A 36-year-old sex offender pleaded guilty Thursday to the kidnapping, rape and killings of four Orange County women in Anaheim.
2urbangirls.com
Maywood officials seek justice for victims of opioid epidemic
MAYWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Maywood officials have drafted a letter to CA Governor Gavin Newsom seeking justice on behalf of victims of the opioid epidemic. They are specifically asking for a review of all contracts with pharmaceutical consultant, McKinsey, to determine conflict of interest and publicly support the right for local governments to file lawsuits to receive justice for communities and residents.
2urbangirls.com
Former South LA mail carrier pleads guilty to fraud charges
LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for stealing debit cards containing unemployment insurance benefits while on duty and giving them to an accomplice in exchange for cash payments and gifts. Toya Toshell Hunter, 45, of South Los...
KTLA.com
Oxnard man smuggles fentanyl, heroin into jail inside body cavity
A 44-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after smuggling fentanyl and heroin into jail inside his body cavity and using some of the drugs while in custody, authorities with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. The incident, according to a news release, occurred on...
2urbangirls.com
LAPD officer charged with illegally sharing intimate photos without victim’s consent
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced a Los Angeles police officer has been criminally charged in connection with the sharing of intimate photos of a person without consent. “The conduct alleged in this case can cause lasting emotional distress. No one should be...
Man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, raping and killing 4 Orange County women
A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to kidnapping, raping and killing four Orange County women while he was on GPS monitoring. Franc Cano, 36, of Anaheim, was indicted by a grand jury in 2014 on four counts of special circumstance murder, four counts of forcible […]
Beverly Hills Man, Son Get Prison for COVID Loan Fraud Scheme
A Beverly Hills man and one of his sons were sentenced to federal prison Monday for defrauding COVID-relief programs.
2urbangirls.com
Palmdale man, co-conspirator sentenced to prison for COVID fraud
LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit cards intended for other people on his mail route.
2urbangirls.com
Jackie Lacey’s second deposition sought by attorneys for BLM protesters
LOS ANGELES – Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey at the Laceys’ home in 2020 want a judge to order a second deposition of Lacey and not allow her to withhold information based on the spousal communication privilege.
goldrushcam.com
Operator of San Gabriel Valley Employment Staffing Company Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charge for Failing to Pay Over $200,000 in Payroll Taxes to IRS
December 15, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A Diamond Bar man pleaded guilty today to a federal criminal charge for deliberately failing to pay more than $200,000 for one three-month period’s payroll. taxes that were owed by a San Gabriel Valley employment staffing company. Robinson Rin Yang, 54,...
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County, California Woman Pleads Guilty to $2.6 Million Commodity Futures Trading Scheme
December 14, 2022 - A Southern California woman pleaded guilty yesterday to her involvement in an investment fraud scheme that caused more than $2.6 million in losses to investors. According to court documents, Sharief Deona McDowell, 57, of Loma Linda, defrauded at least 28 investors by falsely representing that she...
