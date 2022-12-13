Should work trucks be cited for parking on sidewalk? | Greater Reno

You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning.

I'm back from a post-election break. Below are some of my stories since the last newsletter – plus learn whether the search for a Reno police chief costs more than a special election for a new council member, read praise for political provocateur Robert Beadles, and weigh in on a reader's concern: Do you think landscaping trucks should be allowed to park on sidewalks while work is being done or should they be cited?

My recent headlines

• Jamie Rodriguez to be appointed head of Washoe County elections

Jamie Rodriguez is expected to be officially appointed Washoe County registrar of voters Tuesday, Dec. 13. Rodriguez has been serving as interim registrar since the previous registrar, Deanna Spikula, resigned effective July 31. Spikula oversaw the contentious 2020 election and eventually resigned after relentless attacks that included accusing her of treason, a death threat to “ count the votes as if your life depends on it because it does ” and unfounded personal attacks online.

• Steroids behind drug charges against ex-Sparks Fire Chief Mark Lawson

Lawson, who was chief for less than a week, faces four felony charges and co-defendant Lance Forrester faces two felony charges. Both face charges of: Conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act, possession of a controlled substance, and sale of a controlled substance. The complaint says Lawson and Forrester possessed anabolic steroids “for the purpose of sale.”

• Fact check: No, affidavits do not show Washoe votes were cast without voters' consent

Were votes cast in Washoe County in the names of people who swear they did not vote? Short answer: No evidence has been presented to back up this claim , which appears based on a misunderstanding of county records. County records show that the ballots in question were returned as undeliverable, not that anyone had tried to fraudulently cast a vote with them.

• Fact check: Were extra Washoe County ballots used to cast fake votes? No

What happened to the Washoe County ballots that had errors, and were they used to cast extra votes? Short answer: The vast majority of general election ballots with errors were destroyed by the printer before they were sent out . Even if they hadn’t been destroyed, they couldn't have been used to successfully cast votes because their unique scan codes were changed for the second batch. If any had been submitted, they would’ve been flagged as “suspended.”

• Who's to blame for 2022 Republican election losses in Washoe County?

Republican candidates in Washoe County had a dismal showing in the 2022 general election. Some blame the poor general election performance on the Washoe County Republican Party for tying its star to Robert Beadles and doubling down on claims of election fraud, even as its own members begged it to stop.

Reader question – Reno police chief search cost

A reader emailed, “One of my other key concerns in the city is the City Council appointing the council members seats – council member seats should be on a ballot regardless of the cost of a special election. I would venture to guess that the headhunter firm hired by the city of Reno to find a new police chief will be paid more than what a special election would cost the city.”

As studious readers may remember, a special election is estimated at about $175,000 for a single city council seat.

Prompted by the reader, I asked the city for the cost of its police chief recruitment search. Answer? $41,000.

Trivia: The Reno police chief search was handled by Ralph Andersen & Associates, the same outfit that identified Lawson for the Sparks fire chief position.

Praise for Robert Beadles

In relation to the story mentioned above about who’s to blame for the poor performance of Republican candidates in Washoe County , Bev Stenehjem emailed a comment in favor of Beadles’ influence:

"As a volunteer fundraiser and supporter for a number of Republican candidates in Washoe County and coordinator for seven school board candidates, I can say that our candidates were very grateful for Robert Beadles’ contributions and support. Beadles’ support was invaluable in helping to pay for signs, brochures and other campaign advertising."

Should landscaping trucks be allowed to park on sidewalk?

A reader has sent me a few emails and photos about his concerns that landscaping trucks, for example, “have been parked on the sidewalk all morning on Rio Wrangler just south of Steamboat. It looks like they will be there all day.”

He says the Reno Police Department doesn’t enforce prohibitions about parking on the sidewalk.

“I have witnessed an RPD patrol officer drive by three of these vehicles that had the sidewalk and the bike lane on Rio Wrangler near Damonte High School FULLY blocked and was told he advised them to move and drove off – they didn’t move,” he wrote, adding that the genesis for this parking problem in his view is that when streets were built in the Damonte Ranch area, no “bump outs” were placed to allow commercial vehicles to safely access their equipment.

“Big failure on the city,” he said.

He also forwarded me the city’s response to his concerns from the Parking & Code Enforcement Department.

“In receipt of your email here is the response from the Director of Code and Parking Enforcement, Alex Woodley,” the email said. “Parking Enforcement does not address service vehicles that are temporarily parked with a driver or attendant. They are not equipped to deal with occupied vehicles or to make contact with individuals.

“Parking Enforcement primarily deals with illegally parked and stationary unattended vehicles. They are not sworn officers to make contact with or to cite people directly. They are equipped and trained to issue parking tickets expeditiously on unattended vehicles.

“From the perspective of public safety, the photos that I have seen are not egregious and are in a similarity to any other service vehicle whether it’s AT&T, the cable company, the electric company, or any other service-providing entity. Unless we intend to cite all of these different agencies and companies, we would not and we should not issue any citations to these individuals as long as they're using the safety cones and other measures to identify the vehicles in the right-of-way.”

The reader finds the city’s response unsatisfactory.

What do you think ? Should the city allow landscaping vehicles to park illegally while work is going on? Or should it cite violators? Or should it cite only some work vehicles that do this; if so, which ones?

Email me your thoughts , and I'll share the best ones here.

P.S. Woodley was recently appointed to the Washoe County School Board to replace Angie Taylor, who was elected to the Nevada Legislature.

Mark Robison covers local government for the Reno Gazette-Journal.

