Elite Daily
Jenna Ortega Chopped Off Her Wednesday Hair For A Punky, Shorter ’Do
Wednesday Addams is done with the braids... or, at least, Jenna Ortega is. The actor has been known for her long, dark hair all her career; she’s rocked her iconic look from her Disney beginnings all the way through her recent gothy makeover in Wednesday. So fans were shocked when she suddenly debuted a drastic new ’do on Dec. 16. Jenna Ortega showed off her new short haircut on Instagram, and its a bold new look that Wednesday would never dream of.
Elite Daily
Meghann Fahy Doesn’t Think Daphne Hooked Up With Ethan For Revenge
Only two people know what went down on that deserted island in The White Lotus Season 2 finale, and now one of them is shedding some light on the mystery. Meghann Fahy confirmed her character Daphne did indeed hook up with Ethan during their final moments in Sicily, and digging even deeper, she also opened up about the surprising reason why she did it. Don’t spend any longer wondering what Daphne and Ethan did in The White Lotus Season 2 finale, because Fahy’s got all the answers.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Elite Daily
Beyoncé's Text To Meghan Markle Had Prince Harry Completely Gagged
The second part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary series, Harry & Meghan, premiered on Netflix on Dec. 15. After watching the latest episodes, viewers got the chance to learn even more about what the couple is like behind the scenes. As it turns out, in many ways, they’re just like any other couple because Harry had the most relatable reaction to hearing Meghan received a text from Beyoncé. OK, maybe they’re not exactly like any other couple. A text message from Beyoncé is not an every day occurrence.
Elite Daily
How Long Do Notes Stay On Instagram? Your Updates Will Expire
You might want to check your DMs, because you may see a lot of new messages. No, it’s not a profession of love from your crush (unfortunately), but it will put a smile on your face. Instagram’s newest buzz-worthy feature, called Notes, is a new tool in DMs that lets you post a short status similar to what you used to see in Away Messages on AIM. If you aren’t peeping your DMs enough, though, you might miss some updates from your besties because the new status updates expire quickly. So, how long do Notes stay on Instagram, exactly? Make sure to check your DMs at least once a day.
The Ordway cancels Saturday "Beauty and the Beast" performances
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Ordway canceled its Saturday performances of Disney's Beauty and the Beast due to illness.The show is set to resume Sunday with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is limited availability for tickets.MORE: "Beauty & The Beast": The Ordway produces its first musical since 2019The show is playing as part of Broadway at the Ordway through Saturday, Dec. 31.
Elite Daily
Harry & Meghan’s Holiday Card This Year Is A Departure From Past Years
The holidays are hectic for everyone, but that’s especially true this year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple has been the main talking point of the season following the release of their bombshell docuseries Harry & Meghan, so they decided to keep things simple for their holiday card this year. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2022 holiday card is a bit of a break from their family tradition in that it doesn’t feature their kids, Archie and Lilibet.
Elite Daily
Can You Turn Off Instagram Notes? It’s Complicated
Instagram has been causing quite a stir with its latest feature that's in everyone’s DMs, whether you like it or not. The new Instagram Notes that are giving major AIM Away Message vibes are supposed to be a space to “share thoughts, ask questions, or post a status,” according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Notes slid into your DMs on Dec. 13, but if you’re already over seeing little status bubbles, you’re probably wondering if you can turn off Instagram Notes. It’s not as easy as tapping a button, but you can customize your experience so your DMs aren’t so cluttered.
Elite Daily
The Weeknd's New Song Might Have A Major Avatar Easter Egg
The Weeknd has entered the Avatar universe. On Dec. 15, the singer released a ballad, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” which appears in the new film, Avatar: The Way of Water. Just shy of five minutes, this track sees the singer retiring his trusty ‘80s-inspired synths for more expansive production. It’s quite a stunning switch.
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift’s Birthday Post Might’ve Teased Her Next Re-Release
On Dec. 13, Taylor Swift turned 33. To celebrate the milestone, the star announced on Instagram that she was hard at work making music again. Swift shared a photo of herself and her longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, in the recording studio as proof that she’s up to some musical magic. That might not be all. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Swift may have dropped clues in her photo related to her ongoing album re-releases.
Elite Daily
How To Make Hailey Bieber’s Viral Strawberry Erewhon Smoothie
Specialty smoothie collabs with Erewhon are the newest trend among wellness and beauty celebs ATM. Skin care queen Hailey Bieber recently reposted a Fashionista article blurb on her Instagram Story about her viral Strawberry Glaze Smoothie drink from summer 2022, which revealed that Bieber sold 36,000 of the specialty drinks in just one month. The hype isn’t dying down for luxury smoothies blends now that winter is here (Bella Hadid is reportedly on-deck for the retailer’s next creation), and you can make Hailey Bieber’s smoothie at home with the recipe for the Erewhon Strawberry Glaze Smoothie for a cold weather pick-me-up.
Elite Daily
Why Is My BeReal Recap Not Working? Here’s What To Check To Get A Video
You didn’t need Apple to rank BeReal as the best app of 2022 to know it was the year of the no-frills app, but as the newcomer celebrates topping the chart, BeReal has a gift for you, too. The social media app’s end-of-year retrospective combines your BeReals into a video highlight reel of your year, kind of like Spotify Wrapped, but with pictures. If you’ve tried accessing the feature but can’t find it anywhere, you might be wondering why your BeReal Recap is not working. Luckily, there are some fixes you can try to get your video.
Elite Daily
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bittersweet Relationship Timeline
One of the best things about the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary is that we finally get a sense of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s love story, which truly sounds like a modern fairy tale — from humble Snapchat filter beginnings to what it means to make sacrifices to protect your family. With all the negative media swirling around the duo, it’s nice to take a minute and remember the highlights, like their beautiful royal wedding. READ MORE.
