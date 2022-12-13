You might want to check your DMs, because you may see a lot of new messages. No, it’s not a profession of love from your crush (unfortunately), but it will put a smile on your face. Instagram’s newest buzz-worthy feature, called Notes, is a new tool in DMs that lets you post a short status similar to what you used to see in Away Messages on AIM. If you aren’t peeping your DMs enough, though, you might miss some updates from your besties because the new status updates expire quickly. So, how long do Notes stay on Instagram, exactly? Make sure to check your DMs at least once a day.

