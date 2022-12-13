Read full article on original website
I'd like to know who witnessed Columbus's offensive and monstrous behavior, because the indigenous people weren't real nice either, depending where you were. Just curious. (dang, everyone's offended by something or feels ill used these days.). OK, migraine coming, time for me to shut up before I offend someone.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Police group says Philadelphia parole board has 'blood on their hands' for man linked to Philly, NYC shootings
A man linked to shootings in Philadelphia and New York City is being sought for attempted murder, police said.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
fox29.com
4 Catholic churches will close in Philadelphia, suburbs early next year, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA - The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday that several of its churches will officially shut their doors in the new year. Four churches serving Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery counties were listed:. Holy Trinity Church in Old City. The Saint Peter Claver Church building in South Philadelphia. Sacred Heart Church...
Philadelphia mafia underboss sentenced to five years in loansharking, extortion scheme
The underboss of Philadelphia's mafia crime family was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday.
Human remains found in basement of home in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia
The home has been the focus of a police investigation this week.
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia
EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
76-year-old Pa. woman charged in cold case after DNA disproves goose story | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
sanatogapost.com
Archdiocese to Close Two Area Church Properties
PHILADELPHIA PA – Roman Catholic Church buildings in Phoenixville and East Greenville that are either currently unused or no longer considered necessary will be officially closed effective Jan. 23 (2023; Monday) and no longer will be available as places of worship, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday (Dec. 11, 2022). The real estate parcels may later be offered for sale, it indicated.
2 found dead in garage of Paulsboro, NJ home
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Paulsboro, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The men were found dead in a garage, victims of what could be carbon monoxide poisoning.In the small, hardworking blue-collar town of Paulsboro, investigators responded to what appears to be a tragic accident."Normal people just working and trying to get ready for the next day," Tyrone Campbell said. "A freak accident."Chopper 3 was over the unit block of Monroe Street around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday after investigators say two men were found dead inside this garage."Someone...
Video shows suspect who gunned down 2 men in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released video Wednesday showing two suspects and a vehicle wanted in connection with a double homicide on Halloween in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.The shooting occurred after 8 p.m. on the 200 block of West Ontario Street. Police say a vehicle pulled up, and a man exited from the rear passenger side door before shooting at two men.The victims, a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, were hit multiple times and were later pronounced dead.Police described the shooter as a man in his 20s who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket and pants and green slide shoes.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police.There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide in Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street
One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
NBC Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT: Coastal Storm Could Bring Snow, Ice, Heavy Rain to Philly Region
Some parts of the Delaware and Lehigh valleys could get a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain as a large coastal storm system moves into the region Thursday. Most neighborhoods should get heavy rain and strong winds causing disruptive conditions before the storm moves out. Léelo en español...
Overnight fire at vacant West Philadelphia building under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Firefighters battled intense flames and freezing temperatures in West Philadelphia early Tuesday morning. A fire broke out just before 1 a.m. on the 600 block of North Preston Street in the city's Powelton neighborhood. The building where the fire happened was vacant, CBS3 has learned. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
NBC Philadelphia
VIDEO: Suspect Spins Into Woods in Fairmount Park While Fleeing Police
SkyForce10 was over the scene as a suspect crashed in a wooded area in Fairmount Park during a chase and was then captured by Philadelphia Police. The chase began late Tuesday night in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood as police pursued a suspect inside a stolen green Mustang, officials said.
Pennsylvania woman embezzled nearly $600k from school for family vacations, IVF treatment: DA
Katherine Paprocka, 36, allegedly embezzled more than half a million dollars while working as a senior administrator at Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton, Pennsylvania.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA
- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Capture Suspect Following Car and Foot Chase in West Philadelphia
Police captured a suspect who led them on a car and foot chase through Philadelphia Tuesday night. Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the driver got out at Union and Melon streets in the Mantua neighborhood and then fled on foot through a backyard. SkyForce10 was over the scene...
Police investigating vandalism at church in Downingtown
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- In Chester County, police are investigating vandalism at a church. It happened over the weekend at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Downingtown.A priest from the church says four religious statues were damaged.Despite the crime, he says this is an opportunity to practice forgiveness.
Main Line Media News
Norristown man convicted of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend in 1980
NORRISTOWN — During an angry outburst, a Norristown man shouted obscenities and called jurors “racists” after they convicted him of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in 1980. “You (expletives) didn’t even deliberate. Racist (expletives),” 76-year-old Robert Fisher shouted in the Montgomery County courtroom Wednesday as...
