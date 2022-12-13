ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

AP source: Twins, Vázquez agree to $30 million, 3-year deal

By DAVE CAMPBELL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AwuMN_0jgNo3pt00
FILE - Houston Astros' Christian Vazquez, right, hits an RBI-single during the sixth inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. The Minnesota Twins added Vazquez on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins made their first significant move of the offseason by adding Christian Vázquez on Monday night, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher.

Two people with knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending the completion of a physical exam.

Vázquez played for Boston and Houston this season, hitting .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games. The native of Puerto Rico was traded to the Astros on Aug. 1.

The 32-year-old Vázquez also appeared in six postseason games, batting .235 with three RBIs while helping Houston win the World Series. He was the catcher in Game 4 when the Astros combined to pitch a no-hitter against the Phillies.

Vázquez broke into the majors with the Red Sox in 2014. He hit .262 with 54 homers and 266 RBIs in 698 games for Boston and won a World Series ring there in 2018.

The biggest prize on the catcher market, Willson Contreras, signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with St. Louis last week. After trading Mitch Garver to Texas prior to last season, the Twins failed to replace his production at the plate on their way to a 78-84 finish for third place in the AL Central after leading the division for most of the summer.

Gary Sánchez, who made 80 starts at catcher after arriving in a deal with the New York Yankees, became a free agent after hitting 16 home runs in 419 at-bats with a dismal .659 OPS.

Ryan Jeffers remains under club control, entering his fourth year in the majors. His 2022 season was spoiled by injury, and his batting output — seven homers in 212 at-bats and a .648 OPS — was no better than Sánchez’s.

The Twins have been in pursuit of star shortstop Carlos Correa, who opted out of his contract after one year in Minnesota to become one of the most sought-after free agents on the market this winter. While many of the other big stars have been snatched up, the Twins have stayed patient while waiting for Correa. Prior to landing Vázquez, they acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer in a trade with Cincinnati.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Brandon Crawford responds to Giants’ Carlos Correa signing

The San Francisco Giants’ signing of Carlos Correa is a big boost to the organization, but is bittersweet for one member of the organization. Longtime Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford said he would accept a position change, albeit reluctantly, after the Giants signed Correa to a 13-year deal. Crawford said he had been told he would have to change positions, and would work hard to make the transition.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent

The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract

Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Fired Cardinals coach hires law firm, requests arbitration

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Recently fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has retained a law firm to investigate the allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico last month for a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kugler hired the law...
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams

Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy