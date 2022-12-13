Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Future Duck Sofia Bell shines in Jesuit's win over Willamette
Willamette High School’s gym had some special visitors Friday. Five members of the Oregon women’s basketball team, Te-Hina Paopao, Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai, Chance Gray and Kennedy Basham, were all in attendance to see Oregon signee Sofia Bell and Jesuit Crusaders take on the Wolverines. Jesuit defeated Willamette...
nbc16.com
Ducks staff balancing bowl prep, transfer portal and recruiting
While the Beavers get set for their bowl game Saturday, December 17, in Vegas, the Oregon football team has a lot more time until the Holiday Bowl on December 28th. Friday, we heard from the Ducks for the first time since that regular season finale. We know that Oregon quarterback...
fishduck.com
Oregon Ducks Football: Can We Trust Dan Lanning?
Dan Lanning is Oregon’s new head coach for the immediate future. Heading into bowl season, he has one 9-3 season so far under his belt with the Ducks, and now looks to cap off what looked to be a promising campaign with a solid bowl win against the North Carolina Tarheels. Mr. FishDuck discussed this topic with me after he decided on a good bookmaker, and that is the reason why visiting Efirbet is going to be a smart choice when deciding as he did.
nbc16.com
Florida to use third-string quarterback to face off against Oregon State
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A big storyline in this game, Florida will be without nearly 30-percent of its roster, due to players leaving for the draft or the portal. But today their head coach Billy Napier tried to spin it in a positive light, saying that younger players have had the chance to emerge during bowl prep.
fishduck.com
Building Lanning’s Defense: The Linebackers
Dan Lanning’s defense this season did not live up to his standard, and it wasn’t even close. Oregon’s defense couldn’t get off the field on third downs and struggled to get any pressure on opposing quarterbacks. There were some bright spots, but on the whole, Lanning’s defense failed to get the job done.
bcsnn.com
Oregon State Beavers and Florida Gators Set to Collide in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Oregon State meets up with Florida in the 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 11:30 a.m. PT, with the Beavers playing as the home team in the neutral-site matchup. Oregon State Notables. - The Beavers have won nine games for the first...
nbc16.com
Oregon Beavers motivated to win by last year's bowl loss
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — BeaverBlitz.com senior writer and editor Carter Bahns joins sports reporter Trevor Denton outside Allegiant Stadium to preview the Las Vegas Bowl. They discuss how the Beavers are motivated by last year's bowl loss and what a win over an SEC team would mean for the program overall.
nbc16.com
Beavers soak up the Vegas experience before going head-to-head with Florida
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Oregon State faces Florida in the Las Vegas bowl Saturday, December 16, at 11:35 a.m. But beyond the game, the team has a packed schedule of events this week. Wednesday night they made a red-carpet entrance at Fremont Street. Earlier Thursday, they volunteered at an...
nbc16.com
New board, OSU team to oversee Elliott State Research Forest
The Oregon State Land Board makes it official. On Tuesday, it created the Elliott State Research Forest and named its first board of directors. In April, Governor Kate Brown signed a bill turning the Elliott State Forest into a research forest designating funds to cover the forest's remaining obligation to the Common School Fund.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon schools super Bo Yates rings bell on 30-year career
Lebanon's schools superintendent will retire at the end of December, stepping down from an education career spanning nearly three decades. Yates led the district for three years where he grew up and graduated from Lebanon High School, according to a district news release. He was once a star running back and linebacker at Lebanon High.
nbc16.com
Marines on cross-country walk reach Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — “We call it the noble cause, of getting out there and raising awareness; bringing back our service men that gave their ultimate sacrifice.”. That's the mission for a group called "Team Long Road." They're a group of veterans who have been walking across the country...
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
nbc16.com
4J students release hundreds of salmon fry
EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OSU scientist praises fusion breakthrough, calls it the ‘holy grail of energy’
The nuclear fusion breakthrough scientists announced Tuesday is a monumental step toward the “holy grail of energy,” according to an Oregon State University scientist who’s studied nuclear fusion on and off through his decades-long career.
nbc16.com
Hidden treasures waiting to be found on the Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail awaits those in search of a new downtime addiction. There are hidden charms, limited edition charms, and charms that fit businesses' themes. The Charm Trail was first started by the Coos Art Museum in 2016 as a central spot...
nbc16.com
Roseburg Sesquicentennial painting unveiled
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A painting commemorating Roseburg's Sesquicentennial was unveiled at the Roseburg City Council meeting Monday. Local artist Susan Applegate created the painting. “I wanted this painting to reflect both the history and a look at the current culture. I wanted the painting to emanate vibrancy and brightness...
klcc.org
Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
kqennewsradio.com
TOPP-IT HOPES TO OPEN IN LATE JANUARY
Topp-It hopes to open its new take-out meals shop sometime in late January. Construction appears to be in its final phase at the building on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg, across from Roseburg High School. Co-owner Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that he and his...
nbc16.com
Eugene Ballet's holiday tradition "The Nutcracker" returns
EUGENE, Ore. — A holiday tradition is back starting this weekend!. The Eugene Ballet presents its yearly performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall. Each of the seven shows features live music from ‘Orchestra Next’, and more than 150 local Ballet Academy students dancing alongside...
