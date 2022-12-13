ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Suspect in Detroit murder of 18-year-old arrested

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have arrested a 36-year-old man wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Miles Murphy was arrested this week on murder charges after police said he shot and killed an 18-year-old man on Pierson Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Authorities...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Police apprehend suspect two months after deadly Flint stabbing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the suspect in a deadly Flint stabbing incident has been arrested. Crime Stoppers says 39-year-old Charles Michael Crutcher was apprehended Thursday in connection with the deadly stabbing of an adult male in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Crutcher...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 dead after suspect crashes during chase • Attempted carjacker shot • Cannibal killer gets life sentence

FRIDAY NEWS HIT - A domestic violence suspect fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County, causing a double fatal crash. While running from police around 4 p.m., the suspect ran a stop sign in Whiteford Township, and slammed into an SUV, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The woman in the SUV and the at-fault driver were both killed.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man in ‘police’ hat shoots at Detroit driver after argument

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man claiming to be a police officer after he shot another man Wednesday afternoon after an argument. Police released information about the shooting on Thursday, one day after the victim in his 50s was shot by a man wearing a police hat.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after Detroit house break-in

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a break-in earlier this month. The break-in happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 11400 block of Hartwell, which is near Plymouth and Schaefer Highway. Police shared a photo of a man with...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect falls while trying to run from Inkster traffic stop

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding in Inkster didn't get far when he tried to run from police Thursday night. Michigan State Police pulled over the vehicle around 8:05 p.m. in the area of Glenwood and Eastern. The passenger, who was unbuckled, did not have identification and was asked to step out of the vehicle.
INKSTER, MI
MLive

Man arrested in fatal Flint stabbing

FLINT, MI – A man wanted by authorities in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Flint in October has been arrested, according to Crime Stoppers. The 39-year-old man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be formally arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Genesee County court records.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hit-and-run driver that struck Dearborn student exiting bus arrested

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - For the second time this month, a student in Wayne County was the victim of a hit-and-run. "I just heard a very big screaming and I came out from the garage and went around, and saw her getting picked up by the emergency," said witness Abdullah Hussein.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Trial for woman who didn't tell firefighters about baby • Driver loses tires during police chase, keeps going

THURSDAY NEWS HIT - The trial is beginning for a woman accused of not telling Detroit firefighters that her baby was inside a burning home. In April 2021, crews responded to a fire at the house in the 11800 block of Riad. According to firefighters, they were shocked to find Chantel Alexander's adopted 18-month-old baby girl in a crib because they were only told that there were dogs inside.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
TOLEDO, OH

