Officers serving eviction notice stumble across family of alligators inside Detroit home
A lawful eviction took a bizarre turn for one bailiff and Detroit police officers on Friday when they went to notify a tenant, but found three other scaly and unruly residents in the home on the city’s eastside.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in Detroit murder of 18-year-old arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have arrested a 36-year-old man wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Miles Murphy was arrested this week on murder charges after police said he shot and killed an 18-year-old man on Pierson Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Authorities...
fox2detroit.com
Family of alligators found in east side Detroit home during eviction
The gators were found inside a home on Detroit’s eastside during an eviction. Court officers called animal control for backup when they found it along with three baby alligators inside a tank.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek pair in delivery driver carjacking, missing packages
Detroit police are seeking tips to find two people accused of carjacking a delivery driver last week on the city's east side and taking numerous packages. The pair approached the driver on Dec. 10 as he was walking back from a home near Balfour and Haverhill, investigators said in a statement.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police arrest 3 teens who stole running car after owner chases them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three teens were arrested Saturday after stealing a car and crashing on Detroit's west side. The incident unfolded in the area of Evergreen and 7 Mile at around 1 p.m. The three teens were driving a stolen green Dodge Charger Scat Pack, police said. They then...
Did DPD officers conduct improper interrogation?
Detroit police officers that interrogated and later arrested a woman for credit card fraud may have violated her constitutional rights.
abc12.com
Police apprehend suspect two months after deadly Flint stabbing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the suspect in a deadly Flint stabbing incident has been arrested. Crime Stoppers says 39-year-old Charles Michael Crutcher was apprehended Thursday in connection with the deadly stabbing of an adult male in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Crutcher...
fox2detroit.com
2 dead after suspect crashes during chase • Attempted carjacker shot • Cannibal killer gets life sentence
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - A domestic violence suspect fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County, causing a double fatal crash. While running from police around 4 p.m., the suspect ran a stop sign in Whiteford Township, and slammed into an SUV, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The woman in the SUV and the at-fault driver were both killed.
fox2detroit.com
Man in ‘police’ hat shoots at Detroit driver after argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man claiming to be a police officer after he shot another man Wednesday afternoon after an argument. Police released information about the shooting on Thursday, one day after the victim in his 50s was shot by a man wearing a police hat.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after Detroit house break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a break-in earlier this month. The break-in happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 11400 block of Hartwell, which is near Plymouth and Schaefer Highway. Police shared a photo of a man with...
Car theft victims turning to social media to recover vehicles
As car theft remains a big problem in major cities like Detroit, victims say they're turning to social media to track down their cars.
2 brothers get life for slayings of Michigan woman, daughter
A Macomb County judge sentenced 43-year-old Tony Johnson and 38-year-old Henry Johnson on Thursday.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect falls while trying to run from Inkster traffic stop
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding in Inkster didn't get far when he tried to run from police Thursday night. Michigan State Police pulled over the vehicle around 8:05 p.m. in the area of Glenwood and Eastern. The passenger, who was unbuckled, did not have identification and was asked to step out of the vehicle.
Man arrested in fatal Flint stabbing
FLINT, MI – A man wanted by authorities in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Flint in October has been arrested, according to Crime Stoppers. The 39-year-old man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be formally arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Genesee County court records.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver that struck Dearborn student exiting bus arrested
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - For the second time this month, a student in Wayne County was the victim of a hit-and-run. "I just heard a very big screaming and I came out from the garage and went around, and saw her getting picked up by the emergency," said witness Abdullah Hussein.
fox2detroit.com
Trial for woman who didn't tell firefighters about baby • Driver loses tires during police chase, keeps going
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - The trial is beginning for a woman accused of not telling Detroit firefighters that her baby was inside a burning home. In April 2021, crews responded to a fire at the house in the 11800 block of Riad. According to firefighters, they were shocked to find Chantel Alexander's adopted 18-month-old baby girl in a crib because they were only told that there were dogs inside.
South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
fox2detroit.com
'Detroit Police is not showing up': Dog rescue targeted in another break-in
FOX 2 (WJBK) - There was an early Wednesday morning attempted break-in at the Detroit Dog Rescue's Harper Avenue location on the city’s east side. It was deja vu for the DDR, with yet another disturbance according to Kristina Rinaldi, the executive director for Detroit Dog Rescue. "Last night...
fox2detroit.com
Alligators removed from home during renter eviction on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal Control went after a family of alligators in Detroit Friday. It started when officers of the court went to serve an eviction and couldn't believe what they found. Detroit Animal Care and Control officers fought to get control of an alligator and fortunately there were...
She tried to return a credit card. Why did DPD accuse her of stealing it?
A Detroit mother says she was wrongfully arrested after trying to return a lost credit card. What happened next, she says, ruined her life.
