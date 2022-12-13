ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

KXII.com

Woman arrested after biting Sherman officer

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman officer was bit this Friday morning while attempting to arrest a woman who police say was intoxicated. It all started when officers arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of Archer Drive. A woman by the name of Patsy Vaden was allegedly banging on...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Durant Police investigating shooting, one suspect in custody

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Police are working to solve a shooting in Durant this morning. It happened in the Remington Hills area between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Police are asking for surveillance video from businesses on 49th Street and residential footage from Remington Hills and Kolten Drive. Officials say two...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Bogus tip draws swift police response in Sherman neighborhood

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There was a large police presence near Carr Street in Sherman Friday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a home near Austin College. Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to Sherman Police, it appeared to be what’s...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Bryan County man arrested; accused of assaulting woman with knife

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, with assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a knife. According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Jonathan Smith assaulted a woman with a knife, with intent to do bodily harm.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Marshall County after one of them admitted to deputies that they were casing out a home to burglarize it. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was asked to watch a house in the southern part of the county because the house was vacant.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Denison woman arrested accused of assaulting an officer

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police arrested a woman after they say she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday. When officers responded to a disturbance call at the 1200 block of Bruce Drive, Daniela Quinones left the scene, according to police. Police said they located her, but she ran...
DENISON, TX
fox4news.com

103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
DENTON, TX
KXII.com

Veteran gathers Christmas gifts for 6-year-old boy who was born with cancer

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Vietnam Veteran, Johnny Brooks was looking for military antiques at the Main Street Mall in Denison when something else caught his eye. Brooks said, “I come to the store one day and I see a young man carrying a breathing machine around, and I was curious about why he was doing that.”
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

TxDOT holds safety event to prepare drivers for holiday season

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -With holiday travel at its peak, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) held a holiday safety event at the Texas Travel Information Center in Denison to warn drivers of the effects of driving impaired. TxDOT Public Information Officer of the Paris District, Tim McAlavy said “it’s one...
DENISON, TX
fox4news.com

'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
GRAPEVINE, TX
KXII.com

Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived. “Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors, and now their working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX

