KXII.com
Woman arrested after biting Sherman officer
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman officer was bit this Friday morning while attempting to arrest a woman who police say was intoxicated. It all started when officers arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of Archer Drive. A woman by the name of Patsy Vaden was allegedly banging on...
KXII.com
Durant Police investigating shooting, one suspect in custody
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Police are working to solve a shooting in Durant this morning. It happened in the Remington Hills area between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Police are asking for surveillance video from businesses on 49th Street and residential footage from Remington Hills and Kolten Drive. Officials say two...
KXII.com
Bogus tip draws swift police response in Sherman neighborhood
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There was a large police presence near Carr Street in Sherman Friday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a home near Austin College. Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to Sherman Police, it appeared to be what’s...
KXII.com
Bryan County man arrested; accused of assaulting woman with knife
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, with assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a knife. According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Jonathan Smith assaulted a woman with a knife, with intent to do bodily harm.
KTEN.com
Former Tishomingo teacher sentenced for inappropriate relationship
(KTEN) — Former Tishomingo teacher Shelley Duncan, convicted on multiple counts of lewd acts with a child under 16 in Indian Country, has been sentenced to 36 months in federal prison. The sentence was handed down Monday by Judge Jodi W. Dishman in the Eastern District Court of Oklahoma.
KXII.com
Carter County man charged with assault after hitting woman with chain, police say
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for hitting a woman in the head with a chain. According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 59-year-old Gregory Hacker is accused of attacking a woman with intent to do bodily harm, without justifiable or excusable cause.
KXII.com
Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Marshall County after one of them admitted to deputies that they were casing out a home to burglarize it. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was asked to watch a house in the southern part of the county because the house was vacant.
KXII.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
KXII.com
Denison woman arrested accused of assaulting an officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police arrested a woman after they say she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday. When officers responded to a disturbance call at the 1200 block of Bruce Drive, Daniela Quinones left the scene, according to police. Police said they located her, but she ran...
fox4news.com
103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
Man found dead inside Denton home may have been there for 'a significant time,' police say
The body of a man was found inside a Denton home on Wednesday when officers conducted a welfare check, police say. Officers were contacted by the Social Security Administration.
Flower Mound police arrest suspect in church mail thefts, check forgeries
The Flower Mound Police Department recently made an arrest in relation to several reported instances of mail theft and check forgeries at local churches. From Nov. 2-10, FMPD received multiple reports of mail theft and check forgeries and identified Garciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, of Houston, as a suspect, the department said in a news release over the weekend.
Nationwide Report
24-year-old Virginia Raney Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lamar County (Lamar County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lamar County on Sunday. The crash happened on US-271 near 4th Street. According to the Police, a pickup truck and an unknown vehicle were involved in the collision.
KXII.com
Veteran gathers Christmas gifts for 6-year-old boy who was born with cancer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Vietnam Veteran, Johnny Brooks was looking for military antiques at the Main Street Mall in Denison when something else caught his eye. Brooks said, “I come to the store one day and I see a young man carrying a breathing machine around, and I was curious about why he was doing that.”
Missing service dog last seen Sunday night found deceased, Denton police say
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton shared an update Monday afternoon that a service dog that went missing Sunday night has been found dead. The department says Violet the German Shepherd was last in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and hasn't been seen since 9 p.m. Her owner was taken to a hospital.
KXII.com
TxDOT holds safety event to prepare drivers for holiday season
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -With holiday travel at its peak, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) held a holiday safety event at the Texas Travel Information Center in Denison to warn drivers of the effects of driving impaired. TxDOT Public Information Officer of the Paris District, Tim McAlavy said “it’s one...
fox4news.com
'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
KXII.com
Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived. “Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors, and now their working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
Tow truck crash, fire closes busy stretch of Hwy 114 in Grapevine
Grapevine police are still looking into the cause of Thursday’s crash and fire that closed a very busy stretch of Highway 114 for hours.
