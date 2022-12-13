Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
Long Beach couple arrested on suspicion of armed carjacking
A Long Beach couple are behind bars after being arrested on suspicion of armed carjacking that occurred on Thursday. Jose De Jesus Diaz, 34, a parolee, and his girlfriend, Jessica Renee Chavira, 28, are said to have allegedly approached a man and woman sitting in a vehicle on Anaheim Street at around 12:35 p.m. Thursday, when Diaz pulled out a handgun and demanded that they hand over the vehicle. The couple complied and Diaz and Chavira drove off in the stolen car, headed northbound on Anaheim Street. According to Long Beach Police Department, officers spotted the car shortly after it was stolen. When...
Washington homeowner shoots would-be burglar dead
A homeowner fatally shot a suspect in Vancouver, Washington, Thursday night after he reportedly broke in through a second story window.
Woman stabbed to death at Midtown homeless shelter
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating the deadly stabbing of a 27-year-old woman at a homeless shelter in Manhattan. Police responded to the deadly fight on the sixth floor of the Project Renewal Shelter on East 45th Street just before 10 p.m. Friday. They found 27-year-old Victoria Goode with multiple stab wounds in the hallway. Others at the all-women's shelter said they were horrified, but hardly surprised. "This is terrible. Waking up to death, people stabbing people. It's unreal. I'm 63 years old," said Melinda Anders. "I couldn't go to sleep. I'm just shaking, I'm just nervous right now." "I personally don't feel safe...
