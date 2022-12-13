Read full article on original website
Brian Clark
4d ago
unfortunately that restraining order is bogus for the simple fact is they are committing a crime by trespassing on dot property so they're committing a crime every one of them can be arrested
Reply(2)
9
R A
4d ago
I hope the liberal council members open their homes’ since the shelters are not attractive to the unhoused.
Reply(1)
12
Richard
4d ago
how about you'd have stoppedbit before it got started?? now I recommend giving them Bus tickets 1 way to California ! you've wasted tons of tax payer money and solved nothing!!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
As temperatures drop, I-90 homeless camp remains focused on clearing out campers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The I-90 homeless encampment has now vacated almost half of their residents. They are no longer handing out ID badges and are encouraging people to find alternative housing. As the temperatures drop, there is more urgency to move people inside.There are a lot fewer people living...
‘The Church at Planned Parenthood’ ordered to pay $110k in civil damages
SPOKANE, Wash. — “The Church at Planned Parenthood” was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho on Friday. A Spokane County judge ruled that TCAPP violated state law for their protests which interfered with patient care. The judge said TCAPP’s actions created an increased risk of hypertension, increased pain, and a...
Madison Ranch approved for development
HAYDEN, Idaho — The development of Madison Ranch in Hayden can move forward, provided the plans meet standards set Tuesday by the Hayden City Council, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Council members approved a zone development agreement outlining conditions for Madison Capital, LLC to develop a parcel near the...
Spokane County voters will decide on a sales tax increase in 2023 to fund new jail
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Commissioners voted Tuesday to place a measure for a sales tax increase on the November 2023 midterm ballot. If approved, residents would see a sales tax increase of 0.2% countywide. The funding from the sales tax increase would be used to build a new...
Spokane City Council releases 2023 budget plan and forgives utility bills
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Monday night the Spokane City Council voted unanimously to adopt the Annual Budget for the City of Spokane in 2023. The council's Budget Working Group discussed the budget priorities for 2023. They eliminated a $2.6 million budget deficit and budget surplus in 2023. They added...
Thor-Freya corridor and exit ramp now open after numerous delays
SPOKANE, Wash. — After numerous delays, the Thor-Freya corridor and exit ramp has officially reopened with most lanes open to traffic. According to the city, drivers are now able to exit I-90 using the eastbound ramp and travel in most lanes north and south on Thor and Freya streets. At this time, Thor Pl. between Sprague and Second Avenue is reduced to one lane for snow removal and is expected to be open by Tuesday, Dec. 20.
South Hill Chick-fil-A proposal rejected
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Planning and Economic Development rejected the application for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant on 29th and Regal on the South Hill on Nov. 29. In the letter to 4G Development & Consulting, Inc., the development company that submitted the application for the South Hill Chick-fil-A, the planning and development department said the application proposed nearly 100 more parking spaces than can fit in the desired location.
River's Edge Apartments gets approval to build new units in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — River’s Edge Apartments came before the Coeur d’Alene Planning Commission on Tuesday with three requests and came away with a clean sweep, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. Key points for the commission were that the North Idaho Centennial Trail would...
Fun holiday events happening in Spokane this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This week, the holiday event list continues across Spokane. Freezing fog and cold before-wild weather is on the forecast this weekend. There are a lot of variables that could cause a swing in temperatures on the high or low side of 5-10 degrees in the days ahead. Then, early next week could either be snowy and mild or dry and bitter cold.
WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
New flashing beacons outside Winton Elementary
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Perhaps no one appreciates the new rapid flashing beacons outside Winton Elementary School more than Jennifer Stilkey and Adelle Bondurant, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The two crossing guards take it upon themselves to be sure students are safe when vehicles are around. "This will...
Washington state AG files criminal charges against Spokane-based health business for fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that numerous felony charges have been filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Abilia Healthcare, a Spokane-based health business. Charges have also been filed against the owner, Paul Means. According to Ferguson, Abilia Healthcare and Means billed Washington...
New aircraft service facility coming to Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another milestone has been announced for Spokane International Airport, as a new aircraft service facility will be coming to the east side of the airport. When it's completed, it's expected to have 27,000 square feet of hangar space. The facility, known as the 'Aero Center,' is...
Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
Coeur d'Alene Schools seeks support for school levies
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber President and CEO Linda Coppess on Tuesday called on members to support the Coeur d’Alene School District’s two upcoming levies, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It’s about investing in teachers and students, which in turn...
Documents reveal Airway Heights couple's history of abusing 8-year-old daughter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. New court documents reveal the Airway Heights couple arrested for failure to notify law enforcement of their 8-year-old adopted daughter's death consistently abused her, pulled her out of school in early 2022 and tied her up for multiple hours every day.
Federal judge: Closing I-90 homeless camp would do 'irreparable injury'
SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal judge granted a temporary emergency restraining order Monday against Spokane city and county, which could effectively stop the clearing of the homeless camp along I-90. U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Bastian granted the restraining order requested by Jewels Helping Hands, residents of the camp and Disability Rights Washington.
Second Harvest suspends food deliveries to area food banks amidst shortage
SPOKANE, Wash. — Second Harvest in Spokane has suspended food deliveries for 80 partners in the region. Just like food banks across the nation, Second Harvest is suffering through a food shortage. Eric Williams, the community partnerships director, says that donations have gone down as food prices go up.
Idaho Transportation Department confirms oil leaking into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department confirmed Monday that oil is leaking from construction equipment that fell into Lake Coeur d'Alene more than 30 years ago, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. A sheen of oil observed on the water near Higgens Point was first reported on social...
KING-5
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 15