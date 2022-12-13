SPOKANE, Wash. — After numerous delays, the Thor-Freya corridor and exit ramp has officially reopened with most lanes open to traffic. According to the city, drivers are now able to exit I-90 using the eastbound ramp and travel in most lanes north and south on Thor and Freya streets. At this time, Thor Pl. between Sprague and Second Avenue is reduced to one lane for snow removal and is expected to be open by Tuesday, Dec. 20.

