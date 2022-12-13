ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Brian Clark
4d ago

unfortunately that restraining order is bogus for the simple fact is they are committing a crime by trespassing on dot property so they're committing a crime every one of them can be arrested

R A
4d ago

I hope the liberal council members open their homes’ since the shelters are not attractive to the unhoused.

Richard
4d ago

how about you'd have stoppedbit before it got started?? now I recommend giving them Bus tickets 1 way to California ! you've wasted tons of tax payer money and solved nothing!!

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘The Church at Planned Parenthood’ ordered to pay $110k in civil damages

SPOKANE, Wash. — “The Church at Planned Parenthood” was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho on Friday. A Spokane County judge ruled that TCAPP violated state law for their protests which interfered with patient care. The judge said TCAPP’s actions created an increased risk of hypertension, increased pain, and a...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Madison Ranch approved for development

HAYDEN, Idaho — The development of Madison Ranch in Hayden can move forward, provided the plans meet standards set Tuesday by the Hayden City Council, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Council members approved a zone development agreement outlining conditions for Madison Capital, LLC to develop a parcel near the...
HAYDEN, ID
KREM2

Thor-Freya corridor and exit ramp now open after numerous delays

SPOKANE, Wash. — After numerous delays, the Thor-Freya corridor and exit ramp has officially reopened with most lanes open to traffic. According to the city, drivers are now able to exit I-90 using the eastbound ramp and travel in most lanes north and south on Thor and Freya streets. At this time, Thor Pl. between Sprague and Second Avenue is reduced to one lane for snow removal and is expected to be open by Tuesday, Dec. 20.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

South Hill Chick-fil-A proposal rejected

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Planning and Economic Development rejected the application for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant on 29th and Regal on the South Hill on Nov. 29. In the letter to 4G Development & Consulting, Inc., the development company that submitted the application for the South Hill Chick-fil-A, the planning and development department said the application proposed nearly 100 more parking spaces than can fit in the desired location.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Fun holiday events happening in Spokane this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This week, the holiday event list continues across Spokane. Freezing fog and cold before-wild weather is on the forecast this weekend. There are a lot of variables that could cause a swing in temperatures on the high or low side of 5-10 degrees in the days ahead. Then, early next week could either be snowy and mild or dry and bitter cold.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

New flashing beacons outside Winton Elementary

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Perhaps no one appreciates the new rapid flashing beacons outside Winton Elementary School more than Jennifer Stilkey and Adelle Bondurant, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The two crossing guards take it upon themselves to be sure students are safe when vehicles are around. "This will...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Washington state AG files criminal charges against Spokane-based health business for fraud, organized crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that numerous felony charges have been filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Abilia Healthcare, a Spokane-based health business. Charges have also been filed against the owner, Paul Means. According to Ferguson, Abilia Healthcare and Means billed Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Schools seeks support for school levies

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber President and CEO Linda Coppess on Tuesday called on members to support the Coeur d’Alene School District’s two upcoming levies, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It’s about investing in teachers and students, which in turn...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Federal judge: Closing I-90 homeless camp would do 'irreparable injury'

SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal judge granted a temporary emergency restraining order Monday against Spokane city and county, which could effectively stop the clearing of the homeless camp along I-90. U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Bastian granted the restraining order requested by Jewels Helping Hands, residents of the camp and Disability Rights Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
KING-5

Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
MOSCOW, ID
