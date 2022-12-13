Read full article on original website
Bucksport takes down annual Christmas nativity scene
BUCKSPORT — “It expresses all the freedoms that we exist or have to promote ourselves or promote our faith and it’s not in a pushy manner.”. That is one reaction a Bucksport resident had after learning that the beloved nativity scene that has been put put in town for dozens of years during the holiday season was taken down.
Local organizations team up to bring light to vacant downtown storefront
BANGOR — Heart of Maine United Way is helping light up downtown Bangor this holiday season. They’ve teamed up with several area organizations to bring new life to a once-beloved, but now vacant storefront. “We were approached by a donor who said, ‘Boy, with Epic Sports closing after...
Shop with a Cop
BANGOR — Bangor Police officers helped spread holiday cheer Thursday — offering the chance to ‘Shop with a Cop’ at Target. The annual event pairs officers with five deserving families as they go on a shopping spree. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the officers look forward to...
Pet of the week
BANGOR – Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society came on the Good Morning Maine show today with our pet of the week. Check out the full video interview for all the details.
Holden cadet becomes first to graduate from the Police Academy
VASSALBORO — More than 60 cadets and their respective law enforcement agencies gathered at Maine Criminal Justice Academy to commemorate the transition to becoming full-time officers. The event was extra special for the Holden Police Department, which graduated its first-ever hometown cadet from the academy: Hunter Christian. “I think...
Many schools feeling the affects of illness
STATEWIDE– School systems around the state of Maine are feeling the impact from an outbreak of illness. Just this past week, schools in the Cumberland area switched to remote learning due to student and staff illnesses. Several schools on Mount Desert Island will also remain closed today where they’ve...
Last Standpipe Tour Of 2022
BANGOR — A Bangor landmark opened its doors for the final time this year. Bangor Water held its last tour for 2022 at the Thomas Hill Standpipe. Tours took place from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, giving visitors the opportunity to hike up the stairs and take in an amazing view.
UMaine astronomy professor to give free lecture this afternoon
BANGOR – Professor of astronomy and astrophysics at University of Maine, Neil F. Comins, came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss the free lecture he’ll be hosting this afternoon. Called “Solar System Origins: When and Where the Solar System Came From” will be offered by...
Downtown parking ban in Bangor tonight, seasonal parking ban in effect
BANGOR– There will be a downtown parking ban in effect starting at 11:00 pm Friday, December 16, 2022, through 6:00 am Saturday, December 17, 2022, to allow for road treatment and removal operations. During a parking ban, vehicles may not be parked on city streets in the Downtown Parking...
Let It Snow
HERMON — Some Mainers may be dreading this weekend’s snow storm, but there are some that need it now more than ever. Bill Whitcomb, the owner of Hermon Mountain Ski Area or as he calls himself the Old Man of the Mountain, has been patiently waiting for Mother Nature to let him open his trails.
Snow storm safety tips
BREWER — Winter weather is working its way up the coast of Maine bringing gusty winds and heavy snow. Roads are expected to get slippery as wet snow blankets spread throughout roadways across the state. “We have all our equipment tested and ready to go. Plows and wings on....
Smoke detectors saves lives in Glenburn fire
GLENBURN — A small fire in the utility room of a home in Glenburn was quickly put out thanks to early detection from a smoke detector. According to Glenburn Fire Chief Chris Levoie, that early detection led to a quick call to their department. When their crew arrived, light smoke was coming from the doors but the fire was quickly knocked down.
Waterville Winter parking ban for Saturday Night into Sunday morning
WATERVILLE– There will be a downtown Winter parking ban starting Saturday, December 17th at midnight until Sunday, December 18th at 6:00 a.m. The ban is to allow for snow clean up by Public Works Department. Overnight parking is permitted at the Head of Falls Municipal Parking lot.
Skowhegan man arrested for Augusta incidents
AUGUSTA– A Skowhegan man faces a number of charges after allegedly crashing through a gate at the Augusta State Airport. Corey Adams, 28, was arrested Tuesday after police were called to a report of a hit and run in the area of Western Avenue and Meadow Road. Police say...
Christmas tree prices increase significantly this year
BANGOR — Time is running out if you are still looking to get your Christmas tree with the holiday right around the corner. And if you already purchased a tree, you may have noticed the prices are up significantly from last year.. Sprague’s Nursery and Garden Center’s general manager...
Lambert, Walton named to NFHCA All-American teams
ORONO – Maine Field Hockey had two players named to the 2022 NFHCA All-American teams for the first time in program history, as back Poppy Lambert and forward Chloe Walton were named to second-team and third-team, respectively. Lambert broke the program record with 22 goals this season, while also...
Blue Hill man’s death ruled justified
BLUE HILL– Maine’s Attorney General has ruled two Maine State Police Troopers and a Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy were justified in their use of deadly force when they shot and killed a man during a confrontation in Blue Hill in June. A little before two a.m. on...
Coyotes remain undefeated with 63-27 win over Hermon to hand Hawks their first loss
HERMON – From the tip, Old Town was dominant on Thursday night in Hermon, with the Coyotes improving to 3-0 while handing the Hawks their first loss of the year. Old Town avenged their Class B North regional finals loss to the Hawks with the 63-27 victory. The Coyotes led by 30 at halftime. Makayla Emerson had a game high 22 points, while Saige Evans had 14.
Bangor, Hampden Academy finish in 2-2 tie at Sawyer Arena
BANGOR – The Rams dominated the offensive zone, but Aaron Donovan held his ground in net for Hampden Academy, as both teams left Sawyer Arena without a victor on Wednesday, the final score being 2-2. Bangor scored the first goal of the game on the power play, a shot from Miles Randall to make it 1-0. In the second, Matt Shayne would tie it up while the Broncos were shorthanded, beating Liam Doughty, who was also on fire between the poles, with 3:46 left in the period.
Hardwood Spotlight Week 2: Izzy, Mary Allen helping to lead Central in C North
CORINTH – It’s a family affair for Central girls hoops. Sisters Izzy and Mary Allen are teammates for the first time in three years, and they’re sharing a bench with their mom and assistant coach, Sue Allen. “I’m really excited to play with my sister,” junior Izzy...
