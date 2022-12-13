Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Woman shot, killed in the Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating following a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, officers from LMPD's 2nd Division responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
Wave 3
1 dead in St. Dennis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood Friday evening. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle at about 7:20 p.m. When officers got there, they saw the man had been shot. The man was taken...
Wave 3
Man charged with voyeurism pleads guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of putting cameras inside a Louisville gym’s bathrooms pleaded guilty in court on Friday. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was accused of putting a hidden pen camera at the CycleBar Fitness Center, capturing several patrons in the restroom. A cleaning crew found the...
LMPD: Man shot in St. Denis neighborhood, later dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after someone was shot and killed Friday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. police said. Sunset Circle is in the St. Denis neighborhood near Cane Run Road. When officers arrived, police...
Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Charged With Attempted Murder
A Louisville man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a woman early Thursday morning. According to the arrest report, 49 year-old Patrick Ragland was identified by the victim after she was shot and recovering in the hospital. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to a shooting on the...
Sheriff: Floyd County fugitive arrested in Henderson
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Newman Stillhouse Road in Henderson on Friday night.
Wave 3
Suspect charged in January homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a homicide case which happened just over 11 months ago. Malik J. Abdullah, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody this morning by the Louisville Metro police Homicide Unit. He is charged with one count of murder. On January 8,...
wdrb.com
Investigation underway after video shows fight inside New Albany High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight caught on video inside New Albany High School is under investigation. Officials with New Albany-Floyd County Schools said the fight happened last Friday. Video shared with WDRB News shows students fighting and appears to show someone throwing a student to the ground. Staff can...
Man accused of attacking 12-year-old near bus stop appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville man accused of attacking a 12-year-old boy near a Jefferson County Public Schools bus stop earlier this week had his first court appearance on Friday. Sherman Price, 41, asked the judge to be released saying he just got a new job and didn't want...
wvih.com
Police Searching For Jefferson Mall Shooting Suspect
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
wdrb.com
2 arrested for trying to steal from Jeffersonville store during 'Shop with a Cop' event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing charges after allegedly trying to steal items during a "Shop with a Cop" event in southern Indiana. In a release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said 50 officers were volunteering Wednesday night at the Meijer in Jeffersonville to buy Christmas presents for local children.
Wave 3
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found with a gunshot wound in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hemlock Street. Police said the man was alert and talking when Metro EMS got there.
Wave 3
Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation. Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. The man died before he could be taken...
LMPD releases image of 'person of interest' in Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have released an image of a man who they say is a 'person of interest' in a recent shooting at the Jefferson Mall. Police ask that anyone with any information regarding this individual call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online as well.
wdrb.com
Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
Wave 3
Man charged with murder in Newburg neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide that happened in the Newburg neighborhood in September. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Jeremy Thompson, 28, is being charged with murder, domestic violence and wanton endangerment for the death of Kierra Stone-Gonzalez.
Wave 3
Victim in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 9:50p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Date Street. When officers arrived on scene they found...
