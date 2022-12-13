Florida realtor finds trespassing couple having sex in pool of for sale house

A Florida realtor was stunned to find a nude couple romping in the pool of a property she was preparing to show a client, police said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the startled agent pulled up to the empty home in Davenport on Dec. 5 and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m.

Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the suspicious broker called 911.

A real estate agent found a couple having sex in the swimming pool of a Davenport, Florida home that she was preparing to show a client. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Responding deputies found a naked and unafraid couple cavorting in the home’s pool.

The uninhibited intruders told officers that they had specifically come to the property to have sex, and were unaware that their plan constituted a crime.

The 35-year-old woman and 39-year-old man “did not believe they were doing anything wrong,” according to a police report, the Miami Herald reported.

The male participant was found to be in possession of methamphetamine at the scene and both parties were charged with trespassing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was released on $1,750 bond, while the woman was sprung on $250 bond.