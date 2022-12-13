Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
New Jersey To Increase Police Presence After Violent Crime ActivitiesAbdul GhaniLinden, NJ
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Ocean County Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces to Spread Holiday Cheer
December 15, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–As part of its mission to instill light and joy in the communities they…
Edison, NJ, Woman Among 6 Charged In Multi-Million Dollar Transnational Technical Support Scam Targeting 20,000 Victims
December 16, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – Five men were charged in an indictment and a New Jersey woman pleaded guilty…
$30K Cocaine And Handgun With Hollow-Point Ammo Seized By Mercer County Narcotics Task Force In Trenton
December 15, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A three-month investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with three arrests…
East Windsor Mayor Janic Mirnov Administers Oath Of Office To New Police Officer
December 15, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Janice S. Mironov administered the oath of office to new police officer Dylan…
East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Yesterday afternoon, December 10, 2022 local firefighters responded to the 100 Block of Dorchester Drive for a smoke condition reported coming from the basement. Firefighters arrived and investigated the smoke condition and found a fire in the chimney. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control. It...
City of Trenton Holds 2022 Holiday Celebration
December 8, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The City of Trenton Holiday Celebration was held on Wednesday, December 7, starting at 4:30…
State Grand Jury Declines To Criminally Charge Officers Involved In Death In Custody In Trenton, NJ April 3, 2020
December 15, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER) — A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the…
Mercer County Military Action Council Donates Funds To Send A Hero Home for the Holidays
December 5, 2022 ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)-The Mercer County Military Action Council (MCMAC) is donating $2,500 to Send a Hero Home for…
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset Raises First Steel Beam on Orthopedic Center of Excellence
The 76,600-Square-Foot Expansion Will Also House An Emergency Department Rapid Decision Unit December 7, 2022 SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson…
Trenton Man Guilty In August 2020 Double Homicide; Faces Life Imprisonment
December 16, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER) – Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri announced that a Trenton man was convicted…
East Windsor Participates In Womanspace “Communities of Light”
December 13, 2022 Mayor Janice S. Mironov, Deputy Mayor Peter Yeager, Council Members Denise Daniels, Alan Rosenberg, and John Zoller…
St. Michael’s, “Angel of Faith” Statute Restored
December 8, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton’s “Angel of Faith” monument was reported stolen from St. Michaels at the corner of North Warren…
Police Investigate Shooting In Trenton
December 7, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Last night December 6, 2022, just before 8:00 p.m. shots rang out in the area…
3-Alarm House Fire In Toms River
December 3, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Yesterday, around 5:10 a.m., November 2, 2022 Toms River Police Department received several 9-1-1…
Robbinsville New Jersey Man Among 4 Indicted In $3.5 Million COVID-19 Kickback Conspiracy
December 7, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – Four people have been charged for their roles in a kickback conspiracy involving COVID-19…
180 Animals Removed From Brick Township “Puppy Mill”
135 Dogs And 45 Cats were removed from the “puppy mill” in addition, there were two deceased dogs. Approximately eight…
Missing Princeton, NJ, Man Last Seen In Hamilton Township
December 1, 2022 PRINCETON, NJ (MERCER)–Princeton Police are still searching for a missing 60-year-old man, Emmanuel Lafontant, who has been…
Toms River Police Department Responds To Multiple Serious Calls In 12 Hour Period Thanksgiving Weekend
November 26, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Toms River Police say that on November 25, 2022 at approximately 2:55 p.m., police…
Hightstown Engine Company Dedicates Memorial For Fallen Firefighter
November 25, 2022 HIGHTSTOWN, NJ (MERCER)–Tonight, Hightstown Engine Company # 1 held a dedication for a memorial site in the…
14-Year-Old Male From Edmonton, Canada Charged For Toms River, NJ Swatting Incidents
November 29, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Toms River Polie reported that on Monday, November 21, 2022, police were dispatched to…
